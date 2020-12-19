For those who are brave enough to navigate in the forthcoming tumultuous period, there should be profitable gains in 2021.

The market outlook for the stocks held is promising except for some volatility risks along the way due to the presence of Tesla and geopolitics.

ARKQ's underlying objective is well positioned to profit from advancements in new technologies in the energy, automation, manufacturing, materials, and transportation sectors.

The ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ) as its name suggests is an exchange-traded fund investing in some of the most innovative sectors of the economy encompassing technology, industrials and communications.

Figure 1: Thematic elements and top holdings as at September 30, 2020.

Source: etf.arks-funds.com

The ETF should be viewed as its main holding, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), which does not only build cars, but also works on the energy transition to renewables, while using the latest AI and software tools.

In the same way, more than simply investing in individual sectors, ARKQ can be envisioned as surfing the waves of the fourth industrial revolution where production processes are intricately linked to robotics and digital technologies, such as augmented reality, artificial intelligence and 3D printing.

Now, given that Tesla's stock has already appreciated by 785% during the last year, it is important to assess whether the 100% upside seen in ARKQ's share price can continue.

Here, investors will note that the autonomous technology ETF has beaten the mighty Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) as well as the iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence MultiSector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO) despite the latter outperforming the broader market as represented by the S&P 500 index.

Figure 2 : Comparing performances.

For the purpose of assessing whether the ARK ETF's ride upwards can continue, it is important to go through some of the prominent stocks forming part of the holdings.

Stocks other than Tesla

In this case, Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS), which has weight of 6.8% in ARKQ's assets, specializes in 3D printing solutions used by professionals in the healthcare industry. Looking deeper, 3D printing has attained popularity in the medical field as an enabler for medical professionals to create patient-specific body parts and organs using data from CT and MRI scans. It's a booming market slated to reach more than $50 billion by 2026 from less than $10 billion currently.

As part of asset diversification in 3D imaging, the ETF also has exposure to Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) with nearly 4% of total weight.

Perusing further, the ETF's underlying objective is to pick the companies best positioned to profit from advancements in new technologies in the energy, automation, manufacturing, materials, and transportation sectors.

In this context, robotics is applied in multiple fields such as in the military, leisure, and transport sectors.

In addition to industrial robots, initially used in hazardous environments such as nuclear environments, they are nowadays widely used in the automotive sector and for handling heavy objects.

In this case, there are companies like Rockwell (NYSE:ROK) and Honeywell (NYSE:HON) which are helping industrials automate tasks on the factory floor and are seen as crucial in bringing back manufacturing and supply chains to the U.S.

Additionally, Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), which is commonly regarded as a semiconductor and 5G play, also has a robotic platform supporting the development of intelligent and cost-effective robots through the combination of high-performance heterogeneous computing with cellular connectivity capabilities.

Figure 3: Sector breakdown.

Source: etf.arks-funds.com

Looking across the industry, the application of robotics and AI has given rise to autonomous transportation.

Here comes Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) which through collaboration with DeepMind, a British company specializing in AI, has engendered Waymo, the former Google self-driving project. Waymo was planning to open up its driverless ride-hailing service to the US public in the city of Phoenix, Arizona.

Figure 4: Waymo self-driving vehicle.

Source: Deepmind.com

As cities are repurposing their existing infrastructure towards active transport modes, the focus of mobility operators (car manufacturers and vendors) is on gaining revenue from alternate streams, one of them being through adoption of ride-hailing and technology-enabled safe transport. In this context, Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), with roots in AI-based search engine, develops intelligent vehicle solutions for automakers.

Now, besides Baidu, there is the China-headquartered e-commerce giant JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) which relies significantly on AI and machine learning, especially during big shopping events.

Figure 5: Holdings break-down as at December 15.

Source: Table built from fund holdings CSV file.

As a technology-driven company, JD.com just like more and more other Chinese corporations are building reliable platforms that bring value to customers in sectors such as logistics, internet finance and cloud computing.

On the other hand, with the honeymoon period with China on the verge on ending after the election results, it becomes important to elaborate on geopolitics.

The risks

China is today one of the main competitors of the United States in the field of AI. While the overall budget of Chinese AI-related start-ups is still far from that of the U.S., opportunities in China are already impressive particularly in FinTech. In the tech world, the balance of power is changing rapidly for service robots produced for a mass market. These robots are used for domestic and entertainment purposes, with a completely different pricing structure compared to industrial ones where the U.S., Europe and Japan lead.

Hence, due to changing market dynamics there is bound to be frictions between the U.S. and China and the challenge for the fund managers at ARKQ is to insulate investors from geopolitical risks.

In this case, some investors would have noticed the differences between the top 10 companies held in September (figure 1) from the prospectus and those in December (figure 4).

First, Chinese companies no longer form part of the top 10 holdings, and secondly, the weight of the first two China-based stocks has been trimmed down. Also, Chinese stocks including Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) at 0.94% account only for about 10% of ARKQ.

Consequently, the portfolio is flexible and subject to changes. Thus, the amount which investors pay as fees to the fund managers or the expense ratio of 0.75% is justified. In this case, the reported asset turnover ratio as per Morningstar is 71%, which means that changes are brought much more frequently (several times per year) compared to the passive QQQ with a ratio of only 7%.

Still, most of the companies which form part of ARKQ's holdings including Tesla, Deere (NYSE:DE), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) as well as some semiconductor plays have exposure to China as the world's largest consumer market and future trade complications could instill market volatility.

On that account, some will remember Steve Bannon, President Trump's one-time top aide, affirming that "We're at economic war with China." and the impact some of the tussles with China had on the ETF during the August to September 2017 period.

Figure 6: Share price volatility seen in August-September 2017.

Data by YCharts

Still, ARKQ has more than 40% of IT companies as part of holdings with companies like Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK), Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) and Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS) just being four examples. Now, the very nature of these mostly software and cloud plays focusing on collection, analysis, trend identification and graphical presentation puts them in a position of strength to address the post-COVID challenges many industries face.

They should play a key role in reducing costs for industrials impacted by the economic downturn too.

Therefore, the ETF has strong elements which can cushion volatility.

Furthermore, in a stock market rife with investment tools providing opportunities to benefit from disruptive technologies, I look for key technical attributes which differentiates ARKQ from competitors.

Valuations and key takeaways

First, there is the widely popular Global X Autonomous and Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) launched in 2018 which attracted a lot of media attention as more investors' money was poured into the sector. Also, one advantage of DRIV is its lower expense ratio of 0.68% and providing a slightly less beta of 1.31 compared to ARKQ. Now, beta is a measure of market volatility and a smaller value is deemed as better.

However, ARKQ remains by far the largest ETF with assets under management of $1.28 billion. Moreover, the fact that these assets are spread only over 41 holdings means that the ETF is subject to more concentration risks. For this matter, DRIV has 76 holdings.

This said, fund managers at DRIV also have an income objective in addition to a growth one as evidenced by the 0.53% dividend yield provided by the Global X ETF.

Figure 7: Comparing key metrics.

Source: etfdb.com

On the other hand, according to Morningstar, DRIV's turnover ratio is only 31%, which means that the fund managers carry out two times less changes in its portfolio compared to ARKQ. One of the reasons for this is that the DRIV tracks an index, the Solactive Autonomous and Electric Vehicles Index, which tilts it more towards a passive profile.

At the other end of the spectrum, ARKQ is aggressively focused on growth, which makes it suitable for investors primarily looking for capital appreciation.

Looking from the macroeconomic perspective, the ingredients for further growth are present as according to a report by the International Federation of Robotics, sales value of professional service robots increased by 32% to $11.2 billion globally with COVID-19 further boosting demand.

Figure 8: Robotics market progression.

Source: ifr.org

The report further states that there has been high demand for robotics disinfection and logistics solutions in factories and warehouses with those concerning home-delivery being developed.

Out these, medical robot sales have the potential to more than double the market size, reaching US$11.3 billion in 2022. Now, about 90% of medical robots are from American and European suppliers with Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) being one of them.

ARKQ also includes some space exploration plays which should benefit as the industry increasingly benefits from private investments.

At a P/E of 37.82, ARKQ is a buy but be ready to experience some volatility when U.S. trade policy towards Chinese semiconductor plays becomes tougher.

Adding to the volatility as one of the most traded stock on Wall Street is Tesla and big swings are expected before Friday's close as the company joins the S&P 500. Also, as per SA Editor Yoel Minkoff, "bulls view Elon Musk as a visionary who can push the company's disruptive technology ahead of its competitors".

However, this volatility should be subdued for ARKQ as a result of exposure to defense technologies through Flir Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) and Kratos Defense (NASDAQ:KTOS) together with the sizeable portion made up by the consumer discretionary sector at 23%, with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) being one of the contenders.

Furthermore, we are far from brick and mortar here and while not been immune to market downturns, it is not inconceivable for ARKQ to deliver 50 times price to earnings multiples by June 2021, signifying a target share price of above $100.

Finally, for those who are brave enough to navigate through the forthcoming tumultuous period, the fund managers at ARK have a unique recipe of concocting triple-digit gains through an active management strategy, well aware of the industry trends.

