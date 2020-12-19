It trades at a 14% premium to fair value - not ideal with EPS growth of 3.50% projected over the next five years.

Ameren Corporation (AEE) seems poised to continue rewarding existing shareholders into the future with its commitment to renewable energy. However, while Ameren has proven to be a reliable income provider for its shareholders over the decades, that does not mean prospective investors should buy now.

That Ameren is likely to continue being a presence in future years is borne out by its commitment to making its operations free of carbon emissions by 2050 - a commitment it publicly declared in September of this year. The firm intends to reduce carbon emissions by 50% come 2030, and by 85% come 2040 - the basis for these reductions are the carbon emission levels of 2005.

To ensure that this commitment is followed, Ameren appointed Ajay Arora as the firm's chief renewable development officer - a role created for the express purpose of implementing Ameren's transition to generating energy from cleaner sources. If the role is new to Ameren, Arora is not; he has worked for the firm for twenty-two years in a number of roles, most recently as vice president of power operations and energy management.

Veteran Ameren employee Ajay Arora was recently named the firm's first chief renewable development officer. Image provided by Ameren Corporation.

That Ameren is making this transition is no surprise - in 2019, renewable sources were responsible for providing more energy than coal for the first time ever, and this trend is set to continue going forward. For Ameren to remain viable, it needs to follow suit, and it makes sense to have a company veteran like Arora spearhead the transition.

The changes will allow Ameren to maintain the geographical monopoly it enjoys in the areas of Illinois and Missouri within which it operates, and within which it serves 2.4 million electric customers and 900,000 natural gas customers. It enjoys the two key advantages which most utilities enjoy - as a regulated sector (to prevent price gouging), Ameren is shielded from competitive threats by the regulatory barriers which would-be competitors are faced with, and the costs of building power plants - coupled with the costs customers incur from changing power suppliers - serve to entrench established firms such as Ameren.

Though formed in 1997, Ameren can claim a history going back to 1902 through its legacy companies. Image provided by the St. Louis Construction News and Review.

How entrenched is Ameren? While the firm itself was formed in 1997, its legacy companies stretch back further - both the Central Illinois Public Service Company and the Missouri-based Union Electric Company were formed in 1902, and combined to form Ameren ninety-five years later. This accounts for Ameren's inclusion in the Voya Corporate Leaders Trust Fund (LEXCX), a passive mutual fund which made no new acquisitions since 1935, and the composition of which has only changed via spin-offs and mergers - mergers such as the one which formed Ameren.

No company, or companies, could last so long without being profitable. And the profitability of Ameren is clear from its 21.93% operating margin and from the revenue and net income figures the firm has reported over the past five years.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2015 6.1 billion 579 million 2016 6.08 billion 653 million 2017 6.17 billion 523 million 2018 6.29 billion 815 million 2019 5.91 billion 828 million

In spite of COVID-19, the firm still reported decent revenue and net income in all quarters for the current financial year.

2020 Quarter Revenue ($) Net Income ($) Q1 1.44 billion 146 million Q2 1.4 billion 243 million Q3 1.63 billion 367 million Total 4.47 billion 756 million

Shareholders have also benefited from this profitability, as Ameren has delivered a 10.27% return on equity (trailing twelve months) and seven years of consecutively rising dividends. That dividend streak should continue, in light of the payout ratio of 43.10%.

For a utility, Ameren boasts a pretty decent balance sheet. Long-term finances and short-term finances could be better, as long-term debt of $8.94 billion slightly edges out a net worth of $8.2 billion and total current liabilities of $2.51 billion slightly offset total current assets of $1.43 billion, cash-on-hand worth $30 million, and total accounts receivable of $734 million.

However, it must be borne in mind that maintaining the asset-heavy infrastructure of an energy grid is costly, and ensures that utilities must take on debt to operate. The transition to cleaner energy sources will only reinforce this tendency going forward. However, this does put a cap on growth, and with earnings-per-share growth over the next five years projected to be only 3.50%, it is necessary to get Ameren at a discount to fair value - and that simply is not on offer at present.

At close of market on 12/18/2020, Ameren Corporation traded at $78.86 per share. Chart generated by FinViz.

At close of market on 12/11/2020, Ameren Corporation traded at a share price of $78.86 with a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02x based on trailing earnings per share of $3.42 and a forward P/E of 20.87x based on forward earnings per share of $3.77. The five-year average P/E of 22.42x is roughly on par with the trailing P/E, though the forward P/E is lower, and the current dividend yield of 2.62% is lower than the five-year average dividend yield of 2.92%. In addition, the stock does trade at a discount to both the utilities sub-sector average of 30.94x and to the S&P 500 (SPY) average of 27.29x. However, other metrics show Ameren as trading higher than its sub-sector, though lower than the index on everything bar price-to-sales.

Metric Ameren Sub-Sector Index P/E 23.02 30.94 27.29 P/CF 10.44 9.89 15.81 P/B 2.22 2.10 3.73 P/S 3.31 3.14 2.67

On balance at present, it seems Ameren is trading above fair value - but what is fair value here?

To determine fair value, I will first divide the trailing P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 1.54 (23.02 / 15 = 1.54) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $51.21 (78.86 / 1.54 = 51.21). Then, I will divide the trailing P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 1.03 (23.02 / 22.42 = 1.03) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $76.56 (78.86 / 1.03 = 76.56).

Next, I will divide the forward P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 1.39 (20.87 / 15 = 1.39) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $56.73 (78.86 / 1.39 = 56.73). Then I will divide the forward P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.93 (20.87 / 22.42 = 0.93) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a fourth estimate for fair value of $84.80 (78.86 / 0.93 = 84.80).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 1.12 (2.92 / 2.62 = 1.12) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a fifth estimate for fair value of $70.41 (78.86 / 1.12 = 70.41). Finally, I will average out these five estimates for fair value to get a final estimate for fair value of $67.94 (51.21 + 76.56 + 56.73 + 84.80 + 70.41 / 5 = 67.94). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is overvalued by 14% at this time.

In summary, Ameren's transition to renewable energy is in keeping with prevailing trends, and it will ensure its long-term viability as a solid, income paying utility. However, its low growth prospects - combined with a 14% premium to fair value - rule it out as a prospective investment. At this time, it is a hold, but not a buy.

