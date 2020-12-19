2020 has been a year when theories of conventional wisdom have been thwarted, where consumer behavior patterns have belied expectations. The growth in recreational boat sales is one such example. Recreational sporting goods, including boats, as an industry was expected to be in sync with economic cycles and the pandemic was not a likely trigger for growth; but boat sales have bucked the expectation, so much so that inventories with dealers has dwindled down as demand increased sharply and boat manufacturers struggled to keep production at pace. Malibu Boats (MBUU), which holds nearly one-third of the market, is a certain beneficiary of the increased demand for boats. Positioned as a leading brand across boating categories, the company is able to maintain sales momentum, making the stock a strong play in the consumer discretionary segment.

MBUU’s Q4 FY20 financials were consistent with the economic theory which links discretionary consumer spending with macroeconomic performance and growth expectations; the company’s revenue fell by 39% in the quarter (April-June 2020). But as the pandemic situation evolved, it became clearer that MBUU’s consumer base continues to have disposable income which is not significantly impacted by economic slowdown. The company’s sales received a firm uptick as traditional areas of spending (like travel, cinema, and other avenues where people and families spent time together) seem to have given way to boating, which emerged as an acceptable, socially distant, form of recreation during the pandemic.

But even before the pandemic struck and drove up the demand for boats, MBUU has been a solid business, which consistently beat consensus earnings expectations. Holding about a third of the total performance sports boat market, the company has seen tremendous growth – it has achieved a whopping 27% CAGR in the last five years, aided by the strategic acquisitions of brands like Cobalt and Pursuit, which have been successfully integrated in MBUU’s portfolio. So, while the early double-digit YOY growth in FY21 (based on annualized Q1 FY21 revenue) may seem only moderate, it is important to see that the growth is coming on the back of a galloping expansion of scale in the last four years.

There is no reason to expect that the surge in demand for boats will sustain over the medium term, it is likely that consumers will return to other avenues of spending, but even at rationalized demand levels, MBUU will probably beat competitors. The company has had little disruption in supply chain, even though it paused operations during the early months of pandemic – the launch and sale of new and higher-priced variants in June 2020 (a month ahead of its previously planned launch date) is a good indicator of MBUU’s distribution depth. The management’s expectation that the company will achieve over 20% annual growth YoY is still to be demonstrated, but it is reasonable to expect that the scale that MBUU achieved in the last few years, before the blip caused by COVID-19, will be built upon, even if at a slower pace.

in $ 000s Q1 FY21 Annualized FY20 FY19 FY18 FY17 Sale 724 653 684 497 281 Sale YoY Growth 11% -5% 38% 77% 12% Adj. EBITDA 145 111 126 93 56 Adj. EBITDA Margin 20% 17% 18% 19% 20% Adj. EBITDA YoY Growth 31% -12% 35% 66% 17%

Source: SEC filings

A key aspect of MBUU’s attraction as a stock is that it has achieved over two-fold, acquisition-led, growth while keeping a healthy balance sheet structure. The company had a gearing of 0.3 times as of September 2020, which leaves ample room for future expansion, both through the organic and inorganic routes.

Near-term capex is expected to be around its existing operations, as the management has reiterated its preference to expand vertically, which is expected to bring in efficiencies. The effect of these integration efforts is yet to completely reflect in its profitability; MBUU’s EBITDA margin has steadily trickled down from 20% to 17% - the spike in Q1 FY21 is on account of a higher proportion of more expensive boats being sold, the sustainability of which remains to be seen. The dwindling dealer-level inventories in FY21 has also meant lower pressure on dealers to offer discounts, which supported profitability in the quarter. But the margin, even if it were to settle at 18% EBITDA level, makes MBUU fundamentally sound, given the limited debt servicing and repayment related obligations that the company has. The EBITDA generated, therefore, is largely available for the company to plough back for expansion or to distribute to investors, although the latter is an aspect untouched by MBUU thus far.

Near-term challenges are likely to be around availability of inventory at points of sale. Even with the planned expansion of its production lines, it is expected that the dealer-level inventory will revert to the pre-COVID levels only by 2022. While this essentially caps the advantage that can be reaped from the spike in consumer preference for boats, it also reflects very positively on the management’s prudence in not clogging their distribution chain on the basis of pandemic fueled buying.

The stock, which has touched a new five-year high this week, seems in sync with the company’s performance. With a TTM PE of ~20x, MBUU is not as cheap as it was in the beginning of this year when the stock faced a pandemic fueled sell-off, having recovered strongly from the ~$18 levels that it fell to around April 2020. The price, however, is still attractive, as the stock will likely trail the company’s performance, and MBUU is well-positioned to have a good run in FY21 and beyond. Unlike most companies depending on consumer discretionary spending, MBUU has demonstrated resilience to economic downturn, which enhances the confidence around MBUU’s earnings and their quality, making the stock an attractive investment option in the segment.

Even at current levels, MBUU seems fairly priced to buy and hold, as there will likely be considerable upside from even from here, as the company continues to maintain double-digit growth on revenue and earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.