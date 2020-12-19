The deterioration of Safe Bulkers, Inc.'s (NYSE:SB) fundamentals was observed in the downward pattern of revenue, income, free cash flow (FCF), and some key financial ratios. Although consistency and recent improvement were confirmed, it remained inadequate to pay dividends and bounce back easily. Nevertheless, the stock price shows an upward movement and agrees with the good performance in 3Q 2020. The company could be on its way to gradual recovery and potential growth and did not allow the restrictions of the pandemic to continue hampering its performance.

Analyzing the Financials of the Company

Operating Revenue and Operating Costs

Safe Bulkers, Inc. is relatively new to the marine shipping industry as it was just established in 2007. Not so long after, the company has increased its visibility in the market and entered into trading. With the size and the increasing demand in the industry, the company has been a promising newbie that could foster growth and security for its investors.

From 2009 to 2013, the operating revenue has shown a gradual yet increasing movement. With an average growth of 3.3% every year, it has changed by about $20 million as it has moved from $164 million to $187 million. However, the downward pattern in 2014-2016 has caused a substantial decrease in revenue. It fell to $154 million in 2014 and went down further to $110 million. In just two years, it has already plunged by 41% and hampered the growth in the core operations. This was primarily driven by the substantial decrease in charter rates or rates for shipping freight. But in 2017, the company has shown that hope has risen over the hardships and setbacks in the operations. With the strategy and reasonable charter rates, the operating revenue bounced back by 35% as it increased to $148 million. It continued to increase to $192 million and $198 million in 2018 and 2019, respectively. Given this, the improvement in the core operations was keenly observed and may continue to achieve growth in the future.

However, things wouldn't be easy for the company as the pandemic came and caused restrictions. Since the company is in the shipping industry, it was not spared due to limited operations. But it remained firm since virtual and long-distance transactions and domestic trade continued. In 1Q, it decreased by 5% from $48.3 million to $45.7 million. It easily adjusted in 2Q and maintained its good position with a 6% increase. It continued in 3Q as it continued its upward movement with a $1.2 million increment. Given the accumulated value of $146 million compared to $144.5 million in the previous year, it was visible that the pandemic hampered its improvement but the company remained operational with a 1% increase. Given the reopening of the economy and increased activity in the market, the company may realize higher revenue. But the estimation using the average of the quarters shows that it may slightly decrease to $195 million. Meanwhile, the estimation using the Linear Trend Analysis is lower and more conservative at $187 million. If things get better and SB's improvement continues, the operating revenue may increase further from $200 million to $240 million.

On the other hand, the operating costs had a different trend. It has been generally increasing which could show that the operating capacity did not shrink. Although the operating revenue has remained higher, it is visible that their gap in 2014-2016 contracted which was caused by the decrease in charter rates that affected the revenue. Since 2017, their gap has started to widen again which was in line with the improvement in the operating revenue. Over the past decade, the operating costs have almost quadrupled as the value climbed up from $34 million to $130 million. Meanwhile, gross profit has fallen from $131 million to $3 million but has widened again from $40 million to $70 million. As estimated using the Linear Trend Analysis, the operating costs may increase due to limited operations and higher costs from $164 million and rise again to $200 million. The same applies to gross profit. Despite the increase in revenue, the costs may outweigh it so the value may plunge to $24 million. But once the economy fully reopens, the potential improvement may continue so gross profit may rise again from $28 million to $44 million.

Net Income

There were no sharp changes in the non-core operations of the company. These were primarily composed of interest expense, other income and expense, and exceptional expenses. Also, the company had no tax payments. Given this, the identical trend of net income to operating income could suggest that the core operations had a substantial impact on the whole performance of the company. It has fallen sharply from $165 million to -$84 million. The sharp decrease in revenue due to the charter rates caused a decrease in gross profit. Since the company still had Selling, General, and Administrative Expenses (SG&A), it has caused the operating profit to become negative in 2014-2017. Meanwhile, when the operating revenue increased substantially in 2018-2019, it was able to cover both operating costs and expenses and even the expenses from non-core operations. As a result net income increased again to $20 million. The visible improvement in the core operations caused the instantaneous increase in net income which in turn increases the adequacy of the company.

On the other hand, the impressive improvement of the company was cut short when the pandemic caused restrictions to the operations and higher costs and expenses. Despite the higher operating revenue, costs and expenses rose faster during the first half which resulted in negative operating profit. With this, the increased viability was hampered and became a net loss of -$10 million and -$14 million in 1Q and 2Q, respectively. In 3Q, things were quite different. The gradual reopening of the economy further increased the revenue and outweighed costs and expenses from the core and non-core operations. Given this, net income amounted to $3.3 million. Even if the value was lower than the previous year, it may suggest that the company has done better. The reopening of the economy and the flexibility of the company to adjust to limited operations enabled it to generate higher revenue and maintain lower costs. With the accumulated net loss of -$21 million, it may be reduced to -$5 million. But once things get better, viability may gradually regain its footing and increase from $1 million to $24 million. Likewise, Nasdaq and The Wall Street Journal both estimate a net loss of about -$0.20 per share but may increase again from $0.20 to $0.46 per share. .

Return on Asset

The assets of Safe Bulkers over the past decade were primarily composed of fixed assets, receivables, inventories, and cash and equivalents. The substantial decrease in these operating assets, especially in 2015-2017, may reflect the continuous decrease in net income to net loss that caused outflows, and vice versa. The identical trend of operating profit, net income, and Return on Asset (ROA) confirmed the consistency between the viability and sustainability of operations. In 2009-2013, ROA was impressive as it remained above 5%. But the decrease in the revenue in 2014-2016 due to charter rates affected the viability of the company and was reflected on ROA. It fell below the ideal level. As the company improved in 2018-2019, ROA increased as well. But it may decrease in FY 2020 as the restriction caused the pandemic hampered the improvement of the company. Hence, it may decrease again to -1%. As the economy reopens and things get better for the company both its revenue and net income may bounce back which in turn may increase ROA from 2% to 3%.

Return on Equity

The same goes with Return on Equity (ROE). It followed the trend of ROA and further confirmed the consistency in the Income Statement and Balance Sheet. Also, there were years when the values of the two ratios over the past decade were quite near to one another. Given this, one may see that the company has done its best to maintain the balance in its financial leverage between equity and borrowings. Despite this, it's obvious that borrowings remained higher. Also, about 95% of liabilities come from borrowings which may be overwhelming so prudence in managing its leverage may play a pivotal role in its continuous recovery and potential growth.

The company is still on its way to financial improvement and gradual growth. Once the economy fully opens, the interest rates may increase which in turn increases its borrowings. With this, it must maintain the balance to avoid future problems and ensure prudence in managing its financial leverage to easily cover its financial obligations. If the company remains prudent and viability increases again, improvement may continue and speed up and gradual growth may start.

What's in Store for the Investors?

Dividends Per Share

When Safe Bulkers, Inc. was established, dividend payments were distributed not long after. It was a promising company as it remained substantial at $0.60 per share in 2009-2011. But since 2012, the dividends per share have decreased to $0.5 per share. They decreased further to $0.17 in 2013 before increasing again to $0.22 per share in 2014. The last and lowest was in 2015 at $0.04 per share. Since then, it did not distribute or at least declare dividend payments. This could be primarily driven by the continuous net loss in 2014-2017. Although income improved in 2018-2019, it could have remained inadequate to do so. Given the current situation, SB may not pay dividends soon.

Free Cash Flow

The inadequacy due to cash outflows could be the primary reason behind the dividend cut. The decreasing trend of net income which became a net loss and outflows from operating assets and liabilities caused the negative value of FCF. Also, fixed assets, receivables, and inventories have not increased which may not suggest expansion or increase in the company's operating capacity. The decreased cash and equivalents in the balance sheet could be caused by continuous cash outflows. Meanwhile, as net income increased in 2018-2019, FCF increased and became inflows at $39.5 million and $19 million. Given this, the company seemed to be on its way to improvement and gradual growth. But it remained inadequate to pay dividends since it also had to cover borrowings and other payables. Moreover, the pandemic slowed down its improvement and FCF became negative again. Given this, it is safe to assume that the company's cash inflows remain small and insufficient to distribute dividend payments soon.

Stock Price

When it reached the lowest point last March 16 at $0.86, the stock price has continuously increased with moderate to high volatility. When it reached its peak at $1.34 last August 4, it changed its direction and plunged continuously to $0.85 last November 2. Since then, the price has shifted back to its upward pattern and remains bullish. Despite the accumulated negative earnings, the price seems to be doing well compared to the previous weeks. One can hardly assess the price since PE, Ratio, PB Ratio, and PEG Ratio can't be used. Using the Dividend Discount Model will also be futile since the company has already cut dividend payments. Given this, one can infer that the upward movement of the price could have depended on the good performance in 3Q and its potential growth once the pandemic is over and the economy reopens. Hence, reading more press releases of the company and news that may have an impact on the shipping industry may have a pivotal role to come up with a good investment decision.

Catalysts for Potential Growth

Acquisition of a Japanese Vessel

As 4Q started, the company agreed to acquire a Japanese vessel to be delivered in the first half of FY 2022. The acquisition was done with 90% financing from a third party. This was done to comply with the requirements of the Energy Efficiency Design Index regarding Greenhouse Gas emissions. This is timely as more countries seek to have a green economy. Climate finance has become one of the top priorities, as the increased natural disasters and the threat of pandemics are attributed to climate change. Given this, the company may attract more clients to comply with the increasingly visible regulations related to environmental sustainability and protection. It may also entice partnerships or even investments from other larger companies and institutions that promote the same goal. It may protect the company from future problems if policymakers become more strict with its implementation. Also, it may drive the increase in sales and earnings once the economy fully reopens and operations get back to normal. But the company must be more prudent as this acquisition caused a substantial increase in borrowings.

The Reopening of the Economy

The reopening of the economy means easing of restrictions and being more lenient with the activities in the market. The safety measures that were implemented limited the operations of the company. Also, many places closed their borders and many establishments closed so operating at normal capacity could have been futile. Nevertheless, sales increased although costs sped up. But 3Q results showed there was hope as the economy gradually reopened then. As the economy opens more, more establishments go back and more employees are rehired so the company may increase its operations. Given this, the recent improvements that were observed in the company may continue and help it achieve gradual growth once things get even better.

Key Takeaways

Much has already been discussed as this article concludes although there may still be much to be covered. The financials of the company, dividend payments, stock price, and external factors are analyzed. Given this, how should an investor decide whether investing here is ideal or not?

Short-term Investors: Stock price can hardly be assessed since the usual models such as the PE Ratio, PB Ratio, PEG Ratio, and the Dividend Discount Model can't be used. Despite the underwhelming performance of the company that has just started to improve again, the stock price remains bullish. The good results in 3Q 2020 and the potential growth of the company as the economy reopens may primarily drive the upward movement of the stock price. Also, the price is relatively low with occasionally noticeable volatility. Hence, a potential short-term investor may consider this investment.

Long-term Investors: The company has been through hard times despite being relatively new to the industry. The decreasing charter rates had a massive impact on the operations, especially on its viability and FCF. Despite the maintained liquidity and solvency, borrowings remained high as these comprised about 95% of liabilities and about 60% of leverage. This may be the reason for the dividend cut. SB is yet to fully improve and achieve gradual growth which was hampered by the restrictions of the pandemic during the first half. The company may have potentials, given its current financials and performance matched with the reopening of the economy. Also, there is hope in the rising revenue which suggests the increasing demand for the company's products and services matched with the improvement of charter rates. But things remain slow-moving and the company may still be an unappealing one for many potential long-term investors. Hence, the company may still have to prove its growth and consistency.

