However, the combination may be attractive to investors because the fund significantly outperformed the S&P 500 over the past year (by 12%).

More traditional telecom companies are also in the ETF, but the overall yield is only 0.74%.

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is a low cost way to invest in the sector - the expense ratio is only 0.08%. The fund holds 104 companies, is a medium-sized ETF with only $626.3 million in AUM, and yields only 0.74%. Old-school telecom investors will likely find such a small yield surprising. It's because the fund's top-2 holdings - Facebook (FB) and two classes of Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) - don't pay a dividend and in aggregate equate to ~39% of the entire portfolio. In other words: this communications ETF is not for the income oriented investor. However, FCOM's capital appreciation potential may well swamp any concerns about income.

Unfortunately, the index being tracked means FCOM is very much a U.S. centric (99% of the portfolio) fund. That being the case, it has no exposure whatsoever to China/Asia-Pacific - arguably the fastest growing region on the globe when it comes to opportunities in the broad communications sector.

The Top-10 Holdings

The top-10 holdings in FCOM are shown below and make up a rather concentrated 66.8% of the entire portfolio:

Source: Fidelity

As can be seen by the graphic, the two classes of Alphabet stock (i.e. Google) make it the #1 holding and almost 23% of the entire fund. Recently, GOOG became the target of antitrust charges in a lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Eight other states have joined the suit. Paxton, who recently filed a lawsuit contesting the 2020 election (which was thrown out by the U.S. Supreme Court for a lack of standing) - and who himself is currently the subject of an FBI investigation - is apparently better prepared this time and at least has some evidentiary facts to support the case. That said, the suit will likely take years to wind through the courts before a final decision is reached. However, there are some analysts who don't fear the suit because they believe Google is actually worth 50% more if the company was forced to break up. Meantime, GOOG ended Q3 with $132.6 billion in cash and cash equivalents (an estimated $193/share) and generated $11.6 billion in free cash flow in Q3 alone - an estimated $16.85/share. See GOOG: Next Stop $2,100.

Facebook is the #2 holding with a 16% weighting. Bloomberg reports that FB is also under attack - this time by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. The FTC filed an antitrust suit on December 9th seeking to breakup FB by forcing it to spin off Instagram and WhatsApp. That's the so-called "nuclear option" as compared to the more measured suit filed against Google. And unlike GOOG, Facebook may not be worth more broken up. But like GOOG, FB is cash-rich and ended Q3 with cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $55.62 billion.

Unlike cash-rich GOOG and Facebook, the next two holdings - Verizon (VZ) and Comcast (CMCSA) - with 5.0% and 4.7% weightings, respectively - do pay dividends. Verizon currently yields 4.2% while Comcast has a 1.8% yield.

The #6 holding is Disney (DIS). Disney has rallied sharply since an Investor Day presentation last week wherein it tripled an earlier Disney Plus subscriber forecast (to 230-260 million) after reporting it was already near 90 million subs.

Netflix (NFLX) is the #7 holding with a 4.1% weighting with 6.9% yielding AT&T (T) holding down the #8 slot. Charter Communications (CHTR) and T-Mobile (TMUS) fill out FCOM's top-10 holdings.

The graphic below shows the 1-year performance of a handful of FCOM's top-10 holdings:

Data by YCharts

Over the past year, Netflix has been a standout performer with Facebook also contributing some alpha. AT&T and Verizon have been laggards as the total return for these two stocks is negative despite the healthy dividends.

Performance

The 1-year performance of FCOM is charted below and compared with direct fund peers the iShares Global Telecom ETF (IXP), the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC), and the Vanguard Telecom Services ETF (VOX) along with the broad market averages as measured by the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) and the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ):

Data by YCharts

Note: Chart does not take into account dividends.

As can be seen by the graphic, FCOM beat the S&P 500 by 12% over the past year, but underperformed the triple Qs by 20%. Within its peer group, FCOM was better than average with only the Vanguard VOX fund beating it out (by 1.1%). With $3.1 billion in AUM, VOX is almost 5x the size of FCOM and perhaps has some advantage in being able to throw its weight around despite a top-10 list and weightings that are very similar to FCOM and an expense ratio that is only 0.02% higher (i.e. 0.10%).

Summary & Conclusion

Like all the Communication Services ETFs these days, FCOM is a mixed bag: the fund is top-heavy with Facebook and Google. Although neither of those two companies pay a dividend - they have delivered excellent capital appreciation. Old school telecom holdings like AT&T and Verizon pay attractive dividend yields yet lag the broad market in terms of capital appreciation. As a result, the overall fund yields only 0.74%, but the total return handily beat the S&P 500 over the past year.

The bottom line is that this indexed communication services fund (or the slightly better performing Vanguard VOX) may be attractive to some investors because it exposes investors to the high capital appreciation potential of Google and Facebook while also holding some of the more tradition dividend yielding telecom stocks. And note that while neither FB or GOOG currently pay a dividend, both companies are cash-rich and could very easily fund a dividend should they decide to do so. Meantime, the fund is handily beating the broad S&P 500.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.