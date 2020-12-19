Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) is a little-known small-cap master limited partnership that held up well in 2020 and will likely thrive in 2021 as the US economy continues to recover and the oil prices move higher.

This has been a difficult year for master limited partnerships whose units plunged and many were forced to slash distributions, including industry leaders like Energy Transfer (ET) which sliced its distributions in half, as their earnings and cash flows came under pressure amid low commodity prices, weak energy demand, decrease in exploration and production activity, and an overall challenging macroeconomic environment. But Blueknight Energy Partners stood firm in this period, partly because the MLP (despite what its name implies) does not have a lot of exposure to the energy market.

Blueknight Energy Partners, which has a market cap of $74 million, provides terminalling and transportation services to the liquid asphalt, crude oil, and residual fuel oil customers. The MLP’s assets and operations are broadly categorized into two segments – product terminalling and crude oil logistics. Under product terminalling, Blueknight Energy Partners provides crude oil and asphalt terminalling services. This includes its flagship asset – a massive network of 53 asphalt terminals located in 26 states, including at high-value urban centers like Austin, Las Vegas, Denver, Salt Lake City, and Nashville, with a total storage capacity of 8.8 million barrels of asphalt and residual fuel oil. Blueknight Energy Partners also owns 34 crude oil storage tanks that can stock 6.6 million barrels of oil at the Cushing Interchange in Oklahoma – another high-value asset located at one the world’s biggest crude oil marketing hubs. Bueknight Energy Partners also provides operational services to TransMontaigne Partners (TLP) by managing the latter’s 1.0 million barrels of storage capacity at Cushing.

In its crude oil logistics business, Blueknight Energy Partners provides crude oil transportation service through pipelines and trucks. It owns more than 600 miles of pipelines in the Mid-Continent region of the US as well as 63 owned or leased crude oil tanker trucks working in Oklahoma and Texas. However, Blueknight gets a vast majority of its earnings from the terminalling business.

Resilient Asphalt Terminalling Business

As mentioned earlier, Blueknight Energy Partners has delivered a strong performance this year, despite facing economic slowdown and weak energy demand. In the first nine months of this year, the MLP’s adjusted EBITDA increased by 4.4% on a year-over-year basis to $49.67 million. A closer look at Blueknight Energy Partners’ profits (operating margin) reveals that the earnings growth was driven in large part by a $3.6 million non-cash gain on commodity derivatives realized by the crude oil pipeline services business.

Although the earnings growth came on the back of one-off items, Blueknight Energy Partners’ underlying business still held up well during a difficult period. That’s evident from the fact that the operating margins from the crucial asphalt and crude oil terminalling units (which does not include the impact of derivative gains) remained largely flat at $53.75 million in 9M-2020 as compared to last year. This includes an asphalt terminalling operating margin of $44.3 million which witnessed a modest growth of $23,000. Moreover, Blueknight Energy delivered robust levels of distributable cash flows of $36.29 million, depicting a strong gain of 28% from 9M-2019. This increase can be attributed mainly to a reduction in cash interest and income taxes as well as lower maintenance capital. The increase in DCF allowed Blueknight Energy Partners to maintain unit-holder distributions while substantially improving its coverage ratio from 1.17x to 1.49x.

What I like about Blueknight Energy Partners is that its asphalt terminalling unit, which alone accounted for more than 75% of this year’s total operating margin, can withstand downturns and market turmoil. It doesn’t have any direct exposure to the commodity prices or the oil and gas exploration and production activity. A vast majority of the business’s operating margin (80% in 2019) are backed by take-or-pay, fixed-fee, long-term contracts with a weighted average term of six years. The MLP enjoys a healthy relationship with its customers and its client turnover is extremely low. Until last year, the asphalt terminalling unit’s biggest customers were Ergon Asphalt and Emulsion, Associated Asphalt, and Delek US Holdings (DK). On top of this, the asphalt unit also benefits from having a diversified geographic footprint in more than two dozen states which helps limit its exposure to any single region. This key advantage became apparent in 2020 when the negative impact of weakness in some markets got completely offset by strength in other regions, allowing Blueknight Energy Partners’ asphalt business to report nearly flat volumes and profits.

I think these factors play a big role in allowing Blueknight Energy Partners to generate reliable levels of earnings and cash flows, even during difficult periods. I expect the MLP’s contract coverage to get even better in the future since it is in the process of signing a new seven-year agreement, which will run through YE-2027, for 41% of its asphalt terminalling sites. I think Blueknight Energy Partners may also sign additional extension agreements in the future as well, particularly as the business environment gets better in 2021 in a post-COVID world.

The current year has been a mixed bag for Blueknight Energy Partners’ asphalt business since the company had to face weakness in economic activity and fluctuating demand for asphalt. The short-term outlook is still looking uncertain due to the alarming rise in coronavirus infections and deaths in the US. Although we have seen clear signs of an economic rebound, as evident from the 33% GDP growth reported for 3Q20 (annualized rate), a full economic recovery to pre-COVID levels might still take some time. A lot of businesses are still struggling and just about 50% of the 22 million jobs lost during the pandemic have been regenerated. But I think as the vaccine rollout gathers pace, the economic growth might accelerate as the business activity normalizes. We may see an increase in traffic levels and higher gas tax revenues. The demand for asphalt could increase and spending on road construction and infrastructure could climb. This might help fuel Blueknight Energy’s growth.

Furthermore, in 2021, the federal government will also likely be in a better position to pass the long-awaited multi-year infrastructure bill which could substantially increase asphalt terminalling demand and help push Blueknight Energy Partners’ earnings and cash flows higher.

Energy Recovery

Blueknight Energy Partners, due to its crude oil terminalling and transportation businesses, is also well-positioned to benefit from the jump in oil prices and recovery in energy demand. This has been a difficult year for energy companies as the rapid spread of coronavirus and the subsequent lockdowns and travel restrictions pushed oil prices to historic lows in 2Q20 and decimated energy demand. But the gradual lifting of lockdowns and vaccine breakthroughs have helped fuel an oil price rally, with the US benchmark WTI prices climbing from an average of just under $40 per barrel during September-November period to $47.32 at the time of this writing.

The energy demand is widely expected to rebound in 2021 with oil averaging in the mid-$40s, as per the US Energy Information Administration’s estimates. The drilling activity in the US has already increased, with E&P companies deploying 86 new rigs, bringing the oil rig count to 258 units by the end of last week from this year’s low of 172 rigs in mid-August, according to data from Baker Hughes (BKR). I expect the drilling activity to increase further in 2021 if oil prices stabilize in the mid-to-high-$40s a barrel range.

This bodes well for Blueknight Energy Partners. In a rising oil price environment, I expect the MLP to experience full utilization of its storage capacity and report strong levels revenues. I also expect Blueknight Energy Partners to profit from the contango oil price curve (a price curve in which the futures price is higher than the spot price) by signing high-margin oil storage contracts as oil output climbs and storage demand rises. In short, the MLP’s crude oil terminalling revenues and earnings will likely increase in the coming quarters.

What’s great about Blueknight Energy Partners is that it has already started signing lucrative contracts for crude oil storage and now looks all set to grow its revenues and earnings. The MLP has renewed its biggest storage contract, which accounted for roughly 30% of its total capacity, and was set to expire by the end of this year, for another year at better terms. I expect this positive trend to continue in 2021.

Financial Health

I think Blueknight Energy Partners’ financial health is in decent shape and its balance sheet will likely strengthen further in the future. As indicated earlier, the MLP generates robust levels of distributable cash flows, enough to fully fund its distributions. In fact, the strong coverage ratio of 1.49x implies that the MLP ended the first nine months of this year with almost $12 million of distributable cash flows in excess of distributions. This shows that the MLP’s current distributions are secure. More importantly, the expected increase in distributable cash flows in 2021 will further increase Blueknight Energy Partners’ coverage ratio, putting it in a better position to raise distributions.

Blueknight Energy Partners has also done a decent job of reducing its leverage ratio. The MLP ended the third quarter with a debt of $260.6 million, resulting in a leverage ratio (debt-to-EBITDA) of 4.06x. That’s down from 4.19x in 2Q20 and 4.24x in 3Q19. The MLP has done a commendable of achieving its annual leverage target of 4.0x to 4.25x and I think it can only get better from here. Moving forward, as the MLP’s earnings grow, its leverage will likely decline to less than 4.0x.

Also, note that Blueknight Energy Partners has classified its crude oil transportation business (pipelines and trucking services) as non-core and is looking into monetization options. In a healthy oil price environment, the demand for energy logistics assets will increase, making it easier for Blueknight Energy Partners to sell its crude oil pipeline and trucking assets at a decent price. I think a sale at the right price will be a step in the right direction, particularly since it will allow the MLP to increase its focus on its core terminalling business. Moreover, an asset sale can also help the company in funding debt reduction and further bolster its balance sheet. Remember, Blueknight Energy Partners has set a long-term target of bringing its leverage down to 3.5x. I think with an asset sale, it could achieve this objective as early as 2021.

Conclusion

For the above-mentioned reasons, I think Blueknight Energy Partners will likely do well in the future. The growth in earnings and distributable cash flows combined with a reduction in debt and leverage will likely help push the stock higher. The MLP’s units are trading just 5.2x in terms of EV to annualized EBITDA multiple, below sector EV/EBITDA (fwd) median ratio of 7.9x, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. Its units currently yield 8.84%, slightly below the MLP sector average of 9%. I think Blueknight Energy Partners looks like a promising MLP which investors should consider buying.

Note that although Blueknight Energy Partners runs a fairly stable asphalt terminalling business, its future growth is still underpinned by market conditions. If, for instance, the US economy witnesses a sluggish recovery or, in a worst-case scenario, a recession then the asphalt demand will come under pressure. That will make it difficult for Blueknight Energy Partners to grow its revenues and earnings. Similarly, the oil terminalling business has indirect exposure to commodity prices and any future oil price shocks can dim the unit’s earnings growth prospects. Weakness in oil prices will also make it difficult for Blueknight Energy Partners to monetize its oil transportation assets. Its pipelines and trucks, which have substantial exposure to oil prices and E&P activity, might struggle with losses if oil prices turn out weaker than expected.

