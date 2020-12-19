AFMD continues to trade near the 52-week high, but I have yet to bank some profits. I discuss my plans for managing my AFMD position in the coming weeks.

Affimed continues to amass a stockpile of partnerships and collaborations that amplifies the risk-reward profile for an AFMD investment. As a result, I am looking to accumulate a larger position.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) continues to amass a pile of strategic partnerships and the share price is following suit with the stock holding near its 52-week high. Typically, I would look to bank some profits, but I believe Affimed’s partnerships will help expand the prospects for the company’s ROCK platform, and as a result, will justify a higher valuation.

I intend to review the company’s recent partnership deals and how they will contribute to its existing deals. In addition, I discuss why these partnerships should be a major component of the AFMD investment thesis. Finally, I reveal my plans for my AFMD position as we close out 2020 and move into 2021.

A Collection of Collaborations

The recently announced Roivant collaboration expands Affimed’s impressive list of partnerships that will help support and expand the company’s cutting-edge pipeline. The agreement permits Roivant to global license rights to Affimed’s preclinical asset, AFM32, as well as the option for future assets. In return, Affimed is scheduled to receive $60M upfront, which will be $40M in cash and prepaid R&D expenses, and the other $20M will be in Roivant stock. In the near term, there are potential milestone payments due to AFM32 development. For the long term, the company could receive up to $2B in future milestones and tiered royalties from net sales on all the molecules developed from the collaboration. In terms of responsibilities, Affimed is focusing on the R&D and preclinical work, whereas Roivant will be responsible for clinical development and commercialization worldwide. However, Affimed has the potential to retain the option for co-promotion.

Figure 1: Roivant Collaboration Details (Source: AFMD)

The Roivant stock, the cash up front, and the full funding of R&D work, as well as the option to co-promote, make this deal nearly perfect for Affimed and its shareholders. Perhaps AFM32 won’t make it through the regulatory process and the share price takes a hit for it, but investors should focus on the fact Roivant is the one taking on nearly all the financial risk. As a result, I believe there is a huge upside with a limited downside for Affimed.

In addition to the Roivant collaboration, Affimed also recently publicized two additional partnerships that are intended to support the company’s combination strategy with its NK platform. The NKMax America agreement is a clinical collaboration for AFM24 with NKMax's SNK01 autologous NK cells. This will be an adoptive NK cell transfer, so this will be a combination therapy of a patient’s NK cells and Affimed’s allogeneic NK cells. Affimed has co-sponsored the IND and will split the development expenses.

Perhaps the most intriguing collaboration is Affimed’s deal with Artiva to develop off-the-shelf combination products which will be Artiva's pre-loaded allogeneic cells with Affimed’s innate cell engagers. This combination will be cryopreserved in a single vial, which will a novel approach to cell therapies. At this point in time, contemporary cell therapies are a multiple-stage process that is expensive and time-consuming. The Affimed and Artiva prospects are designed to evade the complex production, while still delivering a powerful targeted therapy.

Affimed’s collaborations along with its MD Anderson agreement will let the company develop novel approaches for its innate cell engagers in combination with NK cell therapies.

Figure 2: Collaborations (Source: AFMD)

Take these new collaborations and add them to Affimed’s collaboration with Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Genentech to develop and commercialize novel NK cell engager-based immunotherapeutic to treat multiple cancers (Figure 3).

Figure 3: Genentech Details (Source: AFMD)

I believe the Roche/Genentech partnership alone is worthy of an AFMD investment. Now, the company has a few more notable collaborations that offer considerable upside potential both in the near term and long term.

Power From Partnerships

Affimed’s ROCK platform appears to have the potential to create substantial value for the company and shareholders by generating a mass of innate cell engagers for both hematological and solid tumor cancers. The company is looking to develop innate cell engagers for both monotherapies and in novel therapeutic combinations. Despite my belief in Affimed’s abilities, the company is going to need partnerships to get some of its pipeline products across the finish line and onto the market. I trust the company’s innate cell engagers will show their true potential in combination with NK cell therapies and/or checkpoint inhibitors. Obviously, the company does not have any of these combination products in its pipeline, so there is a need to make some deals in order to get access to these other cutting-edge technologies. By securing multiple partnerships Affimed is now able to develop and expand its scientific know-how while locking up non-dilutive cash.

I would like to point out that these partnerships are with major players in the oncology arena and the details of the agreement favor Affimed. It looks as if the company is making these deals from a position of power and not giving up the rights to its technology. If all goes well, Affimed will collect billions in milestones and royalties...considering AFMD's current market cap is less than $600M, we can say there is substantial upside potential.

Downside Risks

Even though I have a bullish outlook for AFMD, I do have some concerns that investors should consider when managing their position. First and foremost are the juvenile clinical pipeline programs (Figure 4) and the lack of a late-stage product candidate. We won’t see the final results of a Phase III study anytime soon, so it will be hard to truly validate the company’s technology and commercial prospects.

Figure 4: Affimed Clinical Pipeline (Source: AFMD)

The company’s platform technology might have been validated by its partnerships, but all that could be negated if the FDA or other regulatory body doesn’t approve.

My Plan

Admittedly, I haven’t touched my AFMD position since the earnings report, but I am stalking another buy in the coming weeks as the company prepares to make a run through some serious catalysts in 2021. In the first half of 2021, we should see MD Anderson Cancer Center’s interim analysis of AFM13 in pTCL as a monotherapy and combination study with cord blood-derived NK cells. In addition, Affimed anticipates reporting AFM24 data from its Phase I dose-escalation study and initiation of several expansion cohorts as a monotherapy. What is more, Affimed’s expects to report preclinical data for AFM28 and a potential for an IND filing. Moreover, Affimed is preparing AFM32 for IND-enabling studies to get its Roivant partnership underway. Typically, these catalysts would not generate a lot of momentum in the share price, but some of these events will trigger milestone payments. As a result, every little initiation or enrollment event, or mid-term analysis could lead to a paycheck for Affimed, which could extend its cash runway beyond the first half of 2023.

Therefore, I will look to add if the share price returns to around $5.00 per share in anticipation Affimed can accumulate both near-term and long-term milestones to limit shareholder dilution. If the overall market decides to roll over, I will look to add around $3.00 per share and will wait for a recapture of the $5.00 handle before making any more additions.

Figure 5: AFMD Daily (Source: Trendspider)

Overall, I still expect to accumulate a hefty position and hold onto the majority of my AFMD position for at least five more years in expectation of a huge return or an acquisition.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AFMD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.