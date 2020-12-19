Due to a lack of a plan for the company to turn profitable and its struggling financials, the stock should not sustain its current valuation even amid profitability post-2023.

The company has been burning cash consistently. The recent fundraising is set to further burden the balance sheet and dilute shareholders.

Despite IQ's massive subscriber base and economies of scale, the company has been struggling with posting a single profitable quarter.

Those reading my articles relatively often know that I almost never publish a bearish thesis, as I was never fond of shorting equities or betting against a company's future. However, among a couple of exceptions is iQIYI (IQ), which I have covered twice in the past, urging investors to consider avoiding its shares due to its struggling financials.

In my latest update in August, I explained why iQIYI's shareholder value deterioration was set to continue. Since then, shares have declined by around 8%, against the S&P 500's gains of around 10%, as the company's most recent results were once again unfortunate, while its recent fundraising confirmed my past prediction that shareholders were about to be seriously diluted going forward.

Growth has officially departed

During iQIYI's early days as a publicly-traded company, investors would see the company as the "Netflix of China," forecasting massive growth ahead due to China's massive scaling prospects backed by its huge population. In retrospect, I would have had similar views around 2018-2019. The company was growing sales at around 40%, which would get investors excited, leading them to justify its money-losing quarters. However, things started to rapidly change this year, with revenue growth significantly declining. iQIYI's latest quarter was particularly bad, as the company dipped below positive growth levels, reporting revenue growth of around -3%.

To be honest, despite my bearish thesis, I was rooting for IQ. A resumption of growth would mean that I could reconsider the stock and get a much-desired exposure in China's streaming space. Instead, I was disappointed. Keep in mind that IQ's revenues declined during a period, which should have boosted demand for in-home streaming consumption.

For context, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) "disappointed" investors by delivering revenue and subscriber growth of 22.7% and 25%, respectively. If "disappointed" is the word to describe Netflix's growth, how should IQ's subscriber decline (by 1% to 104.8 million) be described? Certainly not "fairly well" as its CEO Dr. Yu Gong described the company's quarterly performance.

The cash-burning problem

Frankly, iQIYI's revenue decline would not be that much of a problem if the company was able to post a positive bottom line. At least it could probably partially self-finance itself into growth if this were the case.

Despite IQ's massive subscriber base and economies of scale, the company has been struggling with posting a single profitable quarter. While losses have been minimized somewhat over the past couple of quarters, it was clear that IQ would need to raise more cash if it were to stay in business.

Source: Data from Seeking Alpha, Author

However, by more than halving its cash position within just 6 quarters, creditors would certainly not be quite happy to provide the lowest of rates for IQ. In fact, as I had warned investors in my previous articles, even if IQ was to raise sufficient funds, interest payments would further cripple its existing profitability problem. If, on the other hand, the company was to raise additional equity at the stock's pessimistic valuation, the company would massively dilute shareholders to raise substantial cash.

As it turns out, IQ didn't resort to one of these options. Instead, management chose to issue both convertible bonds on top of additional equity.

Shareholder value going down the drain

Management's proposal of offering both notes and ADSs is a desperate move set to hurt the company.

Firstly the $800M notes with 4% semi-annual interest payments will burden the company with $32M in annual interest expenses. This will further drag IQ away from profitability, as this amount is certainly not small considering its Q3 $171M loss. Additionally, a potential conversion post-June 15th, 2026 will further dilute existing shareholders.

The notes have an initial conversion price of approximately US$22.31 per ADS, representing a conversion premium of approximately 28% over the stock's current price. Additionally, the 40M ADRs offered at $17.5 represents an equity value of $700M, suggesting a dilution of around 5.5% based on the company's current market cap.

Considering that the company will most likely not be able to allocate $800M to pay back its notes, even if half of this amount is converted into stock, current investors are looking into an additional ~3% in dilution.

To summarize:

IQ's growth has been declining massively, recently going negative.

The company struggles to turn profitable.

Management dilutes shareholders significantly, offering massive amounts of potential equity while themselves valuing its shares at a lower valuation than its IPO (more shares, same IPO price).

Source: Seeking Alpha

Simultaneously, the company is not expected (as it should) to turn a profit until 2022, and even if it does so later on, shares are currently looking very expensive. Assuming a 5% net profit margin and that IQ's revenues stay constant (despite currently declining), investors would be currently paying 67 times its 2023+ profits. Not a great deal if you ask me.

Overall, based on all the factors mentioned, I don't see how shares can retain their current valuation. Considering the recent announcement, IQ's balance sheet will suffer further along with its shareholders, while management has not made a single mention on how it plans to turn the company profitable. Hence, I remain strongly bearish.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.