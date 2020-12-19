Welcome to Seeking Alpha's Stocks to Watch - a preview of key events scheduled for the next week. Follow this account and turn the e-mail alert on to receive this article in your inbox every Saturday morning. A podcast of Stocks to Watch is also available on Sundays on Seeking Alpha, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify (click the highlighted links).

It is a very light calendar ahead of the Christmas break with just a few earnings reports and no investor conferences at all. Vaccine news is likely as Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) shipments start arriving in key spots and both CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) run on-site clinics at nursing homes. Big banks look set for a strong week after the Federal Reserve gave the green light for buybacks and dividends. Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Citigroup (NYSE:C), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) are all poised to rally. Finally, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) makes its official appearance on the S&P 500 Index on December 21. Tesla will be one of the ten most valuable companies in the index and have a projected weighting of around 1.6%.

Earnings spotlight: Just a few companies step into the earnings confessional next week. Watch for reports from FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS), Enerpac Tool (NYSE:EPAC) and Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) on December 21; CarMax (NYSE:KMX) and Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) on December 22 and Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on December 23.

IPO watch: No new IPO pricing are expected for the short week, but IPO lockup periods expire on Albertsons (NYSE:ACI), Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS), Agora (NASDAQ:API), Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON), Lixte (OTCQB:LIXT), Vision Marine (VMAR), Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) and PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD), Amersite (NASDAQ:AMST) on varying blocks of shares. Go deeper: Catch up on all the latest IPO news.

M&A tidbits: Shareholder votes are set on the BMC Stock Holdings (BMHC)- Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) and SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA)-Chao mergers on December 22. The HSR filing deadline for the Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK)-Salesforce(NYSE:CRM) deal is on December 22.

Reverse mergers: Social Capital Hedosophia II (NYSE:IPOB) and Opendoor Technologies are due to close on their business combination and the new entity will trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under symbol OPEN. Opendoor Technologies has all the hallmarks of something investors may gobble up. The company will raise approximately $1B from the transaction to fuel growth, market expansion and development of new product offerings, as well as accelerate plans to expand nationwide and build the first digital one-stop-shop to buy and sell a home.

Dividends: A slow week is setting up for dividend changes with only ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) expected to pull off a move. ServisFirst is forecast to boost its quarterly payout to $0.20 from $0.175. Checking in on S&P 500 Index, companies with dividend yields over 5% include Dow (NYSE:DOW), IBM (NYSE:IBM), AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), AT&T (NYSE:T), Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM), Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM).

Solarwinds blowback: The high-profile cyberattacks reported over the last are resetting some investment themes for 2021. Wedbush Securities says cybersecurity names such as Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS), Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD), CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR), Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS), Varonis (NASDAQ:VRNS), SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL), Telos (NASDAQ:TLS), and Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) in particular become front and center on this phase of cloud deployments among both governments and enterprises into 2021. "With more sensitive data and critical information needing to be protected in these cloud deployments with WFH accelerating these trends, we believe security vendors stand to benefit during 2021 as more spending shifts towards broader cloud deployments. We believe there is a $200 billion dollar growth opportunity in cloud security up for grabs over the next five years for those vendors that have the solution sets to protect critical cloud deployments and seamlessly work with on-premise and public/hybrid workloads through a unified and deep solution set," advises Ives.

Data reports: It will be a very light week for data reports, although the latest update on airline bookings and the monthly report on RV sales could stir things up.

Stock splits: Avrupa Minerals (OTCPK:AVPMF) has a 1-for-4 reverse stock split set for December 21.

Barron's mentions: The publication's top ten stocks for 2021 list has a value bent, with Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Goldman Sachs Group (GS), Newmont (NYSE:NEM), Eaton (NYSE:ETN), Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC), Madison Square Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) and Merck (NYSE:MRK) making the cut. In a separate article, Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is lined up as an attractive stock for a post-COVID world and called cheap on a sum-of-the-parts analysis. The regulatory challenges ahead for Robinhood (RBNHD) are broken down even as the company steams toward an IPO next year.

Sources: EDGAR, Bloomberg, CNBC, Reuters, Renaissance Capital

