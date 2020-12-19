Profits have shrunk recently as the cost of transportation has exploded. The market seems to be assuming that this is a shorter-term phenomenon than is warranted in my view.

I'm not alone in thinking that the stock market is fairly overpriced at the moment, and in that context, I need to find value wherever I can. The way I'm doing this at the moment is to try to track down interesting businesses that few investors have heard about, as the chances are higher that these smaller companies are mispriced. For the next little while, then, dear readers, I'll be looking at stocks that are undercovered and underloved. I'm doing this because I worry that 2021 will be a bad year for large household name stocks. When I uncover what I think is a viable, underloved business, I'll write about it in an effort to both better understand it myself and to benefit from the feedback offered by the wisdom of the crowd (i.e. all of you reader-victims). I'll then put it on a list of "small-cap candidates" for consideration.

I think investing is an inherently relativistic process, so the strategy will be to rank these lesser-known names from most to least investible, and build a long-term portfolio based on the most attractive names.

Earlier in the week, I wrote about a company I've labeled "firearm alternative", and I must admit that I jumped the gun and started buying it. For the other names I look at over the next while, though, I won't buy until I've looked at every sub $1 billion market cap company on my list.

Today's candidate is a company called Echo Global Logistics Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO). Two guesses what it does for a living. I will try to determine where this company sits relative to Byrna Technologies (OTCQB:BYRN), and whether it deserves consideration. I'll do this by looking at the financial history here and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the company.

I'll come right to the point, dear readers. I think this is a reasonable company, but the shares are too expensive at the moment. For that reason, Byrna Technologies remains my small-cap favourite at the moment. Just because I don't see value in the stock at the moment, that doesn't mean I don't see value here. As is frequently the case, I think short puts offer an excellent alternative to share ownership. I'll go through my reasoning below.

Brief Background

Echo is a supplier of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions. Its technology links 35,000 customers to a network of over 50,000 carriers. Founded in 2005, the technology was developed by internal engineering and transportation experts, and is capable of handling a host of logistics needs from less than truckload to international expedited packaging. Sales growth has been robust as we'll soon see, dear readers. For more information about the company's background, please refer to its website.

Financial History

Over the past five years, Echo has earned the title of a growth company. Specifically, since 2015 revenue has grown at a CAGR of ~7.5%, and net income has grown at a very impressive CAGR of 13.6%. The fact that net income has grown at a faster rate than sales speaks to the efficiency of this business model. In addition, management has treated shareholders reasonably well by reducing share count by about 5.5% over the same time period.

That said, the first nine months of 2020 have not been great relative to the same period a year ago. Specifically, in spite of a 6.3% uptick in revenue, net income was actually down by ~64% from the same period a year ago. This was largely caused by a $122 million uptick in transportation costs, which were exacerbated during the pandemic, obviously. Trucking capacity became very tight, and truckload rates reached all-time highs in 2020 as a result of increased demand accelerated and supply remained relatively fixed. All that said, the company's balance sheet is quite strong, as evidenced by the fact that it has 33% of the value of total long-term debt in cash. This suggests to me that it's reasonably well positioned for the next few years. I'd be willing to buy at the right price.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

The phrase "at the right price" has disqualified many stocks from consideration over the past year, and looking back, I'm glad that it did. The price we pay for a given stream of future cash flows is critically important, as the more an investor pays, the lower will be their subsequent returns. For that reason, I try to insist on only ever buying cheap stocks. My regular readers know that I judge the cheapness of stocks in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value, like earnings or cash flow. In particular, I want to see that the company is trading at a discount to both the overall market and its own history. On that basis, I think it's fair to say that Echo has in the past been more expensive and less expensive. I'm neither excited nor made despondent by this valuation.

Data by YCharts

I also want to try to work out what the market is thinking about a given company's future, because if the crowd is too sanguine, that's a very bad sign in my estimation. I think great investments can happen when the crowd eschews a name wrongly. In order to work out the market's mood, I turn to the work of Professor Stephen Penman in his book "Accounting for Value." In the book, Penman walks investors through how they can isolate the "g" (growth) variable in a standard finance formula to work out what the market must be assuming about perpetual growth. According to this approach, the market is currently assuming Echo Global will grow at rate of about 6.5%, which I consider to be fairly optimistic. This is not good in my estimation. For these reasons, I can't recommend buying Echo Global Logistics at current prices.

Options As Alternative

Just because I don't consider this growth company to be a good investment at the current price doesn't mean that I have to simply wait for shares to drop in price. As you should know by now, dear readers, I'm a fan of the short put because I consider it to be a win-win trade. If the shares remain above the strike price, the investor simply pockets the premium. If the shares fall in price, the investor will be obliged to buy, but they'll do so at a price they find attractive.

At the moment, my preferred short put option is the June 2021 put with a strike of $22.5. These are currently bid-asked at $1.20-$2.10. In my view, if the investor simply takes the bid here, and is subsequently exercised, they'll be buying the shares of this growth business at a price ~24.5% below the current market price. If they aren't exercised, they'll obviously just pocket the premia, and that's never a bad outcome.

Now that you're hopefully simultaneously "amped" and "stoked" and "pumped" about the possibility of finding a "win-win" approach to investing, it's time for me to really take the air out of your tires. The nature of the world is such that we must choose between a host of imperfect trade-offs, as there's no "risk-free" option. Short puts are no different in this way. We do our best to navigate the world by exchanging one pair of risk-reward trade-offs for another. For example, holding cash presents the risk of erosion of purchasing power via inflation and the reward of preserving capital at times of extreme volatility. The risks of share ownership should be obvious to readers on this forum.

I think the risks of put options are very similar to those associated with a long stock position. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money, and the short put writer may be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors typically want to see higher stock prices.

Puts are distinct from stocks in that some put writers don't want to actually buy the stock - they simply want to collect premia. Such investors care more about maximizing their income and will, therefore, be less discriminating about which stock they sell puts on. These people don't want to own the underlying security. I like my sleep far too much to play short puts in this way. I'm only willing to sell puts on companies I'm willing to buy at prices I'm willing to pay. For that reason, being exercised isn't the hardship for me that it might be for many other put writers. My advice is that if you are considering this strategy yourself, you would be wise to only ever write puts on companies you'd be happy to own at prices you'd be happy to pay.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This circumstance is objectively better than simply taking the prevailing market price. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day.

I'll conclude this rather long discussion of risks by indulging my tendency toward tedious repetition, and I'll use the trade I'm currently recommending as an example. An investor can choose to buy Echo Global today at a price of ~$28.15. Alternatively, they can generate a credit for their accounts immediately by selling put options that oblige them, under the "worst" possible circumstance, to buy at a price about 25% below the current price. Buying the same asset at a ¼ discount is the definition of lower risk in my estimation.

Conclusion

I think Echo Global Logistics is an interesting enough business, but the problem with this company, like with many others at the moment, is the valuation. The shares are neither expensive nor are they cheap, and I think they should be cheap given the headwinds the logistics business faces. I don't think it's reasonable to assume that shipping prices will come back to Earth anytime soon. For that reason, I think there's more downside than upside from current prices. That said, just because I don't see great value at current prices doesn't mean this isn't an interesting company. I would be happy to buy in the low $20s, and for that reason, I'll sell a few of the puts described above.

So the first round of my "relative value" contest goes to Byrna Technologies, Inc. Byrna's valuation may be more extreme, but the potential is enormous, and the unearned revenue on the balance sheet is a sign that 2021 and beyond will be even better than this past year. I won't buy Echo Global shares as a result, but I'm very comfortable selling the puts. For those who are nervous about options, I think the best option (see what I did there? Get it?) is to wait for share price to fall to a more reasonable level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'll be selling 7 of the puts described in this article.