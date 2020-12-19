Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets

SolarWinds cyberattack

Hackers were found to have inserted malicious code into the software updates that SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) provided to 18,000 of its customers, leading shares of the IT company to record a nearly 17% plunge on Monday. The U.S. Departments of Defense, State, Treasury, Energy, Homeland Security and Commerce confirmed they were all infiltrated, as well as the National Nuclear Security Administration, though the malware didn't affect national security functions. What we do know so far: Systems were exposed for as many as nine months, with hackers reading emails and moving around undetected, and while a fix is in the works, at this stage it may be a case of too little too late. Western security experts have also suggested that the hack bears the hallmarks of an espionage operation, with Russia a key suspect since it was a highly sophisticated attack.

Vaccine rollout

The time frame in which most Americans will be eligible for a coronavirus vaccine keeps moving up. Just two weeks ago, Dr. Moncef Slaoui, head of Operation Warp Speed, said the U.S. could immunize one-third of its population within three months, but it now looks like most of America could get a vaccine by that date. "Depending on the decisions by our governors... but I believe we'll have enough supply out there to be reaching out to the general public for administration - at your CVS (NYSE:CVS), Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA), Krogers (NYSE:KR) - by the end of February into March," said Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. FDA advisors overwhelmingly backed Moderna's (NASDAQ:MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, marking a key step towards emergency authorization by the agency, while (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) began shipping their vaccine nationwide on Sunday. (253 comments)

Gold vs. Bitcoin

Goldman Sachs is the latest to weigh into the gold vs. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) debate after JPMorgan argued that the rise of cryptocurrencies in mainstream finance is coming at the expense of bullion. "Gold's recent underperformance versus real rates and the dollar has left some investors concerned that Bitcoin is replacing gold as the inflation hedge of choice," the bank said in a research note. While there has been some substitution, "we do not see Bitcoin's rising popularity as an existential threat to gold's status as the currency of last resort." Bitcoin has had a wild week, challenging the $24,000 level after passing the $20,000 milestone for the first time on Wednesday. Gold's up 24% YTD, but has since drifted after setting a record above $2,075/ounce in August.

Race to the courthouse

A bipartisan group of more than three dozen state attorneys general filed an antitrust challenge to Google's (GOOG, GOOGL) core search engine on Thursday, marking the latest in a flurry of lawsuits against the tech giant. Another case on Wednesday came from a group of ten Republican attorneys general and there's another from the U.S. Department of Justice filed in October. Legal strategy? Throw everything against the wall and see what sticks. The suits cover everything from monopolistic practices in Google's ad business to exclusive deals on phones and browsers. (31 comments)

Fed's final meeting of 2020

"The outlook for the economy remains extraordinarily uncertain," Fed Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said during his press conference after the central bank kept the federal funds rate near zero. Still, he assured investors that the central bank has the flexibility to provide more accommodation and remains open to increasing the amount of asset purchases or buying securities with longer-term maturities in the future. The Fed expects the economy should perform strongly in H2 2021 due to the vaccines being distributed now, but for the time being, he sees more fiscal support is needed. The market responded well to Powell's reassurances, hitting fresh record highs.

Cannabis consolidation

Shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) and rival Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) surged on Wednesday after the pot firms announced a merger that would create the world's biggest cannabis company. The combined company will keep the Tilray name, and continue to trade under the symbol "TLRY," though Aphria will hold a bigger stake and most of the board seats. More market share? The consolidation comes as efforts heat up to decriminalize marijuana on the federal level in the U.S., as well as pathways for ownership opportunities in the emerging industry. Reports over the summer suggested that Aphria was in talks to merge with Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB), but that deal never came to fruition. (92 comments)

Feds free up banks for buybacks

Bank stocks rallied in after-hours trading after the Fed decided to allow them to buy back shares and pay dividends, but restrict the amount they can spend. In a quick reaction, JPMorgan Chase announced a new $30B stock repurchase authorization and both Citigroup and Goldman Sachs said they plan to restart their share repurchases next quarter. For Q1, both dividends and share repurchases are limited by Fed rules to an amount based on income over the past year. If the bank doesn't earn income, it won't be able to pay a dividend or buy back stock.

Tesla makes grand entrance into S&P 500

Tesla rose 5.96% in the last trading day before the company's addition to the S&P 500 Index. Shares carved out a new high of $695.00 during the high-volume session. Tesla will represent roughly 1% of S&P 500's market capitalization once trading starts on Monday, to provide it with some institutional buying tailwinds. The company also received some positive news from S&P Global Ratings, with a rating bump that puts Tesla one step closer to an investment grade rating. (133 comments)