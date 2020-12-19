However, FCX is now overbought, and it is wise to take some profit off the table.

Freeport-McMoRan is a promising stock and will do very well in 2021.

On December 18, 2020, the copper price rose to $8,028 per metric tonne ($3.64 per pound), which has been the highest since 2013.

Image: Front end loader Source: Pexel

Investment Thesis

The Phoenix-based Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), the world's largest publicly-traded copper company, has reversed course since its stock collapse on March 18, 2020, where FCX closed at $5.31.

Data by YCharts

It all started with the upbeat views delivered with the second-quarter results when copper prices witnessed a rebound the preceding month, fueled by optimism over fiscal stimulus. Strong demand for copper in China - which is the top consumer - and a potential supply disruption from Chile due to the country's worsening coronavirus situation were driving copper prices way up.

The recovery continued unabated after Freeport-McMoRan's excellent third-quarter release on October 27, 2020, surpassing estimates and potential for a dividend resumption in 2021. The average realized price for copper was $3.01 per pound, up 14.9% from the same quarter a year ago.

That led to a large quarterly free cash flow in Q3.

I recommend reading my preceding article on Freeport's third-quarter results here.

Richard C. Adkerson, CEO, president, and chief executive officer, said in the conference call:

I'm confident that in 2021, we'll be in a position to recommend to our Board a resumption of our dividend for the Board to consider. And that as we go forward, we will be able to generate increasing returns to shareholders from higher cash flows.

The investment thesis for this major copper/gold miner remains the same. I consider Freeport-McMoRan an excellent, long-term investment. However, it is crucial to trade short term about 40% of your long position. It protects you from a sudden change in momentum, which is frequent in this sector, and provides you with constant earnings.

The Copper Market is Strong

On December 18, 2020, the copper price rose to $8,028 per metric ton ($3.64 per pound based on 2,264.6 pounds per metric ton), which has been the highest since 2013, according to Bloomberg news. Most other metals gained as well. However, it seems that copper is easing a little now.

This surge in the metal has been a blessing for the copper producers like Freeport-McMoRan, and the stock had an eye-opening increase of over 4.5x since its low in March.

There are many reasons why the copper price is going up while the COVID-19 pandemic paralyzes the world economy.

The primary reason is that China's demand for copper is going up, unlike the US or Europe, and is experiencing a strong recovery now slowly emerging from the pandemic.

This means that copper is getting a boost from tightening supplies and stronger demand in the near term. To follow the industry through an ETF, I recommend the Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX). FCX has outperformed COPX significantly, as shown in the chart below:

Data by YCharts

In 2019, over $40.8 billion worth of copper and copper products were imported into China. The second-largest importer of copper was Germany, which was behind with an import value of $10.57 billion, and the US third with $9.62 billion.

However, the fundamental question is always about the sustainability of the copper price recovery?

There is no certainty about copper's future price, but we can assume a possible recovery likely by H2 2021. We now have two vaccines authorized for use, and it will take about six to nine months to vaccinate a significant part of the world population that will boost demand.

According to the Portugal-headquartered International Copper Study Group, global copper production is expected to decline by about 1.5% in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and grow by about 4.5% in 2021. Production is estimated at 21.8 million tonnes of copper in 2021 from 20.4 million tonnes in 2020.

The group expects sustained copper demand to continue due to the metal's importance in economic activity, modern technology, infrastructure development in major countries such as China and India, and the global pursuit for cleaner energy.

This production is not matching the future demand, and the copper market will run a deficit for quite a while, "unless there is a significant investment in the copper project pipeline," according to Rutland.

Fitch Solutions expects the copper market deficit to ease from an estimated 416,000 tonnes in 2019 to 299,000 tonnes in 2020 before widening again from 2022, according to a mid-September report. The analytics provider forecast a shortfall of 489,000 tonnes in 2024, rising to 510,000 tonnes in 2027.

The only issue is that the market is always proactive, and most of this excellent forecast has probably been factored in the price now. To look at this matter, I use the equivalent of the GDX/GLD (gold) ratio for copper: COPX/CPER ratio CCR. I recommend reading my article on the GGR here to understand the idea.

CPER is the best-performing copper ETF, based on performance over the past year. It is the United States Copper Index Fund. By comparing the copper miners with the copper long-term price (five-year chart), we can evaluate if FCX is properly valued historically.

The CCR ratio tells us that we are reaching a high valuation right now, and FCX will likely retrace. This method is much more logical than an approach based on the PS multiple.

Intrinsic Valuation

The company is an excellent copper producer but also produces gold and molybdenum. The gold production comes from its Indonesian (Papua New Guinea) mine called Grasberg underground, which is ramping up.

Historical production is detailed below. For 3Q'20, the company produced 844 million pounds of copper (net 684 million pounds), 237K Au Oz, and 19 million pounds of molybdenum.

The Indonesian Grasberg mine is undergoing a two-year transition from an open pit to an underground mine. The Grasberg underground mine annualized sales reached 58% of post-ramp-up targets, and it is expected to reach 90% by mid-2021. The big issue right now is the COVID-19 disruption.

Also, the company has a great project pipeline (Lone Star, Chino, Cerro Verde, El Abra, etc.).

Production outlook in 2020 has slightly changed this quarter.

Freeport-McMoRan is guiding for consolidated sales volumes for 2020 to be around 3.18 MM Cu pounds of copper, 800K Au ounces, and 80 M pounds of molybdenum.

The company expects CapEx to be approximately $2.0 billion in 2020 ($2.65 billion in 2019).

Below is the 4Q'20 Guidance

Source: FCX presentation

Conclusion and Technical analysis

Freeport-McMoRan is a promising stock and will do very well in 2021. The company will certainly reinstate the dividend. However, the stock is definitely overpriced now.

Copper prices seem to have increased, but peaked as of now, after going up significantly from $2.10 per pound in March 2020 to over $4 per pound in December 2020.

I believe that the uncertainty is still high, and it is time to take a large profit waiting for a healthy retracement.

Technical Analysis

FCX experienced a breakdown of its short ascending Channel pattern, and we must look at the Ascending triangle pattern (longer term).

Resistance is about $24.75-25, and support is between $20.70 and $19.20.

The short-term trading strategy is now to take off profit (50%) around $25 and wait for a retracement that I see around $20.50.

