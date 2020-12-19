Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) recently confirmed the planned spinoff/sale of its stake in XP Inc (NASDAQ:XP), which, if completed, will boost its capital ratios and likely drive an increased payout going forward. It also represents a value-unlocking opportunity for shareholders - XP accounts for a significant portion of the bank’s market cap and has been a key driver of Itau’s historical sum-of-parts discount. That said, the recent runup has likely priced in much of the gains from an XP monetization scenario, and thus, I would hold off on the stock at these levels.

Data by YCharts

Initiating an XP Spinoff

To recap, Itau has announced the proposed spinoff of its 41.1% stake in brokerage firm XP Investment, as well as the additional sale of its remaining participation in XP’s capital (note a partial sale was completed earlier this month). The spinoff will be conducted via the creation of a new publicly-listed company (newco), through which Itau’s equity holders will be granted an interest. Pending approval from the bank’s Board of Directors, the spin will likely involve one or more public offers on Nasdaq (or any other stock exchange on which XP has its shares or depositary receipts listed).

Source: Investor Presentation

At the time of the announcement, the newco’s implied market cap would be ~R$55bn. To calculate newco’s book value, we need to add the acquisition cost to the increase in stockholders’ equity for the time period since the acquisition (per Brazilian regulations). Given that Itau paid ~R$6.3bn for the 49.9% stake at acquisition and has seen an increase in XP shareholders’ equity of ~R$3.2bn since then, this would imply a ~R$9.5bn in book value for the 46.1% stake or R$8.5bn for the ~41% stake to be spun out.

A Value-Unlocking Opportunity

The spinoff makes financial sense, in my view. On the latter point, it maximizes value creation for Itau Unibanco's equity by unlocking value from its participation in XP while also restoring the bank’s capital position to pre-COVID levels. For context, adjusted for the XP stake, Itau’s implied market cap (at time of announcement) of R$173bn equates to an fwd P/E of ~7-8x, well below peers Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) and Bradesco (NYSE:BBD). This moves even lower if we also account for Itau’s option to acquire an additional 11.5% stake in XP in FY22.

R$ ‘bn @ announcement Itau Market Cap 235 (-) XP Market Cap (46.05% Stake) 62 = Itau (ex-XP) 173 Implied fwd P/E 7.4x

Source: Company Filings, Bloomberg

Higher Capital Ratios = Higher Dividend Payout

For remainco, the sale of the additional 5% stake would generate a one-time gain for Itau, which should drive a ~50-60bps positive impact on its CET1 ratio, assuming management chooses to capitalize the bank with the proceeds. This is based on XP’s current market capital of $23bn and Itau’s CET1 ratio as of 3Q20. With central bank capital return limits also likely to be lifted next year, the bank looks on track to return to an >60% payout ratio by FY21 (vs. ~66% in FY19 and ~87% in FY18).

Source: Company Filings

Additionally, improving ROEs (Itau cleared ~30% in FY19) should also support higher capital ratios going forward. This could serve as a catalyst for even higher dividends beyond the minimum CET1 ratio of 13.5%. Given the improved backdrop, I am penciling in an FY21 pre-tax ROE in the high 20%s, followed by a gradual rise to >30% in subsequent years. On a post-tax basis (accounting for a 34% tax rate and other post-tax deductions), this implies a ~17% ROE in FY21 and a >20% ROE by FY25.

Source: Company Filings, Author’s Est

Read-Throughs for B3 and XP

Net, the transaction bodes well for B3 (OTCPK:BOLSY), but less so for XP shareholders, in my view. As local investors can now gain access to XP through the newco listing at B3, the resulting free float and rise in trading volumes should benefit B3. That said, the news is negative for XP Inc., given the potential for overhang from the sale of Itau’s ~5% stake. Plus, there’s also an additional overhang from potential share sales of the newco by part of the 52.8% free float upon listing.

Post-Announcement Re-Rating Closes the Price/Value Gap

While the monetization of the XP stake is a positive catalyst, I think Itau stock has fairly accounted for the upside given its premium valuation to its Brazilian peers. Even adjusting for the stake in XP, the multiple screens slightly above peers, which strikes me as fair given Itau’s above-average profitability. That said, I do acknowledge that a potential capital boost post-spin could drive upside catalysts such as an increased dividend distribution and perhaps even buybacks in the coming year. Downside risks include Itau’s relatively high exposure to credit cards, and by extension, asset quality risks in its core business, an unforeseen economic slowdown next year, as well as any slowdown in its efficiency initiatives.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.