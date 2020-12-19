Quick And Dirty Mortgage REIT Discounts

Summary

PMT has substantial exposure to mortgage production. That’s been a positive factor for them during a period of high production.

Investors used to like that about PMT, then became disappointed when the company only released exceptional results. Expectations were out of control.

Shares of PMT fell, rallied back some, and are still a solid bargain.

In this series, we’re providing readers with discounts to trailing book values throughout the sector and a few notes on the current environment.

When we provide an index card for an individual mortgage REIT, it includes our most recent estimate on book values.