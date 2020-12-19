AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) is a parts supplier and maintenance contractor for the aerospace industry. The company provides a wide range of services for both commercial and defense customers with a global infrastructure of integrated solutions. This is a segment that has been particularly hard-hit during the pandemic given the collapse of commercial air travel, limiting the demand for aircraft servicing. While the stock is still down about 20% year to date, a more recent rally is based on the enthusiasm that conditions can recover going forward. The company just reported its latest quarterly result highlighted by an overall resilient financial position and an expectation of an end to the COVID-19 pandemic by next year. While the near term remains challenged by ongoing disruptions, we believe AAR Corp. is well-positioned to consolidate its market leadership position and maintains a positive long-term outlook.

Q3 Results Recap

AAR Corp. reported its fiscal 2021 Q2 earnings on December 17th with non-GAAP EPS of $0.31, which beat expectations by $0.14. Similarly, GAAP EPS of $0.41 was also ahead of estimates by $0.27. Revenue of $404 million in the quarter represented a year-over-year decline of 28% based on continued COVID impacts pressuring demand for aviation parts.

The story here is the overall stable financial environment despite the ongoing challenges and limited commercial air travel globally. Steps the company took this year to preserve cash and general cost-savings measures have helped to maintain profitability. The gross margin at 17.2% climbed 15.3% in the period last year, reflecting the sales mix and operating efficiencies. A 24% y/y decline in SG&A helped drive an operating margin of 5.4%, up 40 basis points compared to 5.0% in Q2 last year.

(Source: Company IR/ annotation by BOOX Research)

Sales to commercial customers were down 48% y/y while the sales to defense customers increased 13% y/y supported by some long-term contracts. Favorably, Aviation Services segment revenues grew 6% sequentially from Q1 and the overall business volumes are well above the lows between April and May. Customer segments including cargo airlines have represented a strong point for the company with demand improving during 2020. Comments made by CEO John Holmes during the conference call suggest signs of stabilizing commercial volumes while encouraged by the resilient government and defense business.

Regarding the business, as we indicated last quarter, overall, we have seen our commercial volumes stabilize and continued strong performance out of our government business. While we remain in a difficult and uncertain environment, we are encouraged by the stabilization as well as the positive developments regarding the vaccines, which not only will protect our people, but should also ultimately lead to more travel and a recovery in our commercial markets.

Several contract awards have been announced in recent months. The company received a five-year $148 million extension to perform contractor logistics services for the U.S. Navy's C-40A fleet which includes new operating lines, commercial line maintenance, and scheduled engine overhauls. Other awards noted in the earnings press release include a 10-year agreement with Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) to be the sole licensee for the Electronic Bleed Air Systems on the Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) B737 MAX aircraft. There was also an exclusive seven-year partnership with Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) to manage to service of its CFM56 engine pool which currently totals over 200 units. Finally, a new agreement with "Airinmar" was reached to provide warranty solutions for Mexico-based Volaris airlines. Overall, these types of deals highlight the leadership position of the company with significant growth opportunities.

(source: Company IR)

AAR Corp. ended the quarter with $110 million in cash and equivalents against $222.1 million in total debt. Considering adjusted EBITDA over the trailing 12 months at $117.6 million, the net debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio at 0.95x implies a relatively solid balance sheet. The company maintains an untapped revolving line of credit totaling $390 million for additional liquidity if necessary.

(Source: Company IR)

Management Guidance and Consensus Estimates

Given the ongoing challenges including commercial air travel well below levels from 2019, management is not offering official full-year guidance. The outlook here is that the company expects relatively stable and gradually improving operating conditions until the global pandemic is brought under control. From the conference call:

We are encouraged by the multiple vaccines coming to market and the plans for distribution. As the vaccines are distributed and case numbers decline, we expect travel restrictions to be lifted and people to start flying again. Until then, we expect to be in a relatively stable revenue environment, and we will continue to focus on driving cash flow as well as continued margin improvement. We will also remain focused on capturing new business, and I am confident that our strong balance sheet, combined with the airlines' increasing desire for our lower-cost value-added services, will lead to even more growth opportunities.

According to consensus estimates, AAR is forecast to reach $1.7 billion in revenues for the full fiscal year that ends in May 2021, representing a decline of 17% compared to 2020. Favorably, the market estimates the company will be profitable and generate $1.02 in EPS this year. For fiscal 2022, the outlook improves with an estimate that revenues climb 12% y/y and EPS recovers towards $1.79 per share.

(Seeking Alpha)

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

The attraction of AAR is its deep, long-lasting customer relationships with the leading airline and government agencies. The company is recognized for its global footprint, expertise, and high-quality service. By this measure, the operating and financial performance of AAR is tied to the overall health of the industry.

(Source: Company IR)

In a survey conducted by Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), corporate travel managers responded that they expect air travel demand to return to pre-COVID levels by 2022 which is a baseline now for the industry. The other dynamic here is that given shifts towards work-from-home policies and the adoption of virtual meetings, some business travel may no longer be necessary adding to uncertainties. As it relates to AAR, the other dynamic is that certain regions of the world may face weaker recoveries compared to the U.S. representing longer-lasting disruptions.

(Source: Morgan Stanley)

The bullish case for the stock is that the pandemic will effectively be over by next year and global air travel can recover at a faster-than-expected rate. Recovering demand for the commercial side coupled with continued growth from other customer segments like the cargo airliners and defense sector suggests the company is well-positioned to reclaim its own growth trajectory.

In terms of valuation, the context here is that shares of AAR have rallied nearly 30% in the past month, bringing its forward earnings multiples closer to the long-term average for the company. The metrics we're looking at including a one-year forward P/E at 20x based on fiscal 2022 consensus earnings suggest the stock is at around fair value compared to a 10-year normalized P/E at the same level.

Data by YCharts

Final Thoughts

AAR Corp is a high-quality market leader that has proven to be resilient despite the unprecedented challenges this year. We are encouraged by the ability to reach profitability in the last quarter and expect conditions to improve going forward. While we are bullish on the stock over the long run, we sense that the recent rally over the past month following news of the COVID-19 vaccine has likely priced in much of the expected improvement to the company's operating outlook. We rate shares of AAR as a hold with a price target of $37.50 over the next year.

As revenues recover and return to growth through 2021, we expect the market will begin to focus more on margins and cash flow generation. The risk here is that the recovery in revenues and earnings underperform with lingering uncertainties regarding the outlook for global air travel with the corresponding demand for AAR products and services. Monitoring points over the next few quarters beyond the COVID numbers include the financial health of the company's airline customers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.