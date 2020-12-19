Contango Oil & Gas (MCF) is finding its elephants on Wall Street and the bankruptcy courts. So many shareholders or potential shareholders are looking for a Guyana type discovery that was announced by the partnership led by Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Hess (HES). Yet Mr. Market rarely recognizes when a company "buys" an elephant for the price of a grasshopper.

The reason is that so many companies claim a great deal that Mr. Market frankly gets tired of hearing it. Mr. Market has instead adopted the attitude of "show me the money". This company has the management depth (deep bench) and experience to call the bluff of Mr. Market and raise him by the same amount. If management can demonstrate a deal on the properties purchased, then Mr. Market is likely to "throw in the cards" and revalue the stock to appropriate levels. In short, the doubts become a thing of the past.

Management Depth

Both the board of directors and the company management have an unusually large and broad amount of experience for a company this size. That will minimize the small company risk.

Source: Contango Oil & Gas Merger Slide Presentation October 2020.

John C. Goff, Chairman, has a very long profitable history in the oil and gas business as does the CEO. The investment by Mr. Goff in this company is substantial as he the interest shown above. That interest is probably enough to control the company for the time being.

The structure shown above is after the proposed merger with Mid-Con Energy Partners (MCEP). Mr. Market may be skeptical of the rapid growth because it is being accomplished with troubled partnerships like Mid-Con as well as bankrupt properties like White Rose. But this management has the experience to know good properties and the ability to turn these bargains into profitable enterprises.

Progress Report

Shareholders have a small glimpse of what management can do by the reported progress on the White Rose property.

Source: Contango Oil & Gas Central Oklahoma Progress Presentation November 2020.

Management emphasizes the potential reserve additions from such a move. However, Mr. Market wants to see more cash flow and profits. The stories of reserve additions fill the oil and gas graveyard with names like California Resources (CRC) and Legacy Reserves (LGCY). Both companies are now back "in action" after wiping out shareholders and impairing some debt in a bankruptcy reorganization.

Therefore, Mr. Market is not impressed with the current progress made by management because the coronavirus demand destruction is overshadowing that progress to produce losses. However, the coming recovery will be both sooner and stronger than expected by the market due to the cost progress shown above. That differentiates this management from so many pretenders in the marketplace. It is also the reason that this stock has a far better future than others making that "big reserves argument".

The problem that California Resources and Legacy Reserves both had was that their reserves were relatively high cost. Therefore, the cash flow never materialized to the satisfaction of the market and both succumbed to relatively high debt loads. Even with the re-emergence from bankruptcy with lower debt loads, both are still high cost producers. Therefore, the realization of the reserve reports that showed great reserves is questionable unless commodity prices sustain a material rally for several years. Being a high cost producer is nearly always a material disadvantage in a commodity industry that limits future stock price appreciation.

Merger Justification

The merger proves that management has a laser focus on low costs.

Source: Contango Oil & Gas Merger Slide Presentation October 2020.

Bolt-on acquisitions nearly always minimize the risk of an acquisition. Clearly the slide above demonstrates that the Oklahoma properties will essentially be bolt-on.

It is also important that the Wyoming properties are located in a very industry supportive state. Neighboring Colorado has attracted some very unfavorable press as that state modernizes its industry regulation (some of it justified). Wyoming has no such intentions at the present time.

Oklahoma does have an earthquake issue that appears to have come under control in recent years. However, the properties that are located towards eastern Oklahoma would be near the center of the earthquake issue. Secondary recovery is unlikely to cause the problems that other operators have as the intent of secondary recovery is to maintain reservoir pressure while recovering remaining reserves at economic prices.

Oftentimes secondary recovery has large upfront costs that make the process extremely expensive. But purchasing these companies either as distressed or bankrupt allows the new owner to operate more cheaply by devaluing the initial upfront costs through the cheap purchase price. The new owner often buys long lived reserves with low decline rates while operating equipment with similarly long lives.

The bottom line is the merger looks advantageous to Contango shareholders. The debt ratio is expected to remain under 2 even given the current hostile industry conditions. Investors can expect that debt ratio to become even more conservative in the future. Therefore, this company has room to continue to grow by purchasing more distressed companies.

Notice also that management sold about 25 million shares to keep the debt ratio conservative. This management has no intention of making the same mistake of past managements by allowing debt to climb to potentially challenging levels.

This is yet another step that is materially different from unsuccessful managements. Many times managements do not rebalance the balance sheet (or strengthen the balance sheet) because the stock is undervalued. Before you know it, the debt load quickly becomes untenable. This management shows no such inclination. The financial leverage will remain low while the operating leverage will provide an attractive future return.

Source: Contango Oil & Gas Third Quarter 2020, Earnings Press Release

Investors may be concerned that EBITDAX is not growing as fast as the number of shares outstanding. However, the fact that EBITDAX is growing and management is making cost process will likely lead to an anti-dilutive effect resulting in considerable share price appreciation during the recovery.

Of course, the risk is that the anti-dilutive effect is not sufficient for the share price to recover. Shareholders need to realize that John Goff has headed projects like this several times before successfully. That experience is rare in this size company and it increases the chances of success considerably.

Conservative Future

The conservative leverage strategy further decreases the risk of loss of principal invested. Shareholders also need to realize that people like John Goff expect more than a 10% or 20% return on their investment. Generally they expect to triple their money over five years (at least) to make up for the investing risk.

Generally successful investors like John Goff make their money through operating leverage rather than financial leverage. So many investors believe that financial leverage is necessary for a "home run". But so many times it is companies hitting a lot of operating improvement singles and doubles that eventually hit a homerun that sustains a far higher stock price or makes the company an attractive acquisition candidate.

This company appears to be avoiding some very common industry pitfalls while making some very attractive acquisitions. Management still has to prove to Wall Street that this will be a very attractively profitable company. But the operating progress made so far appears to demonstrate that proof is on the way.

Low priced stocks like this one tend to be volatile and the industry itself is very volatile with low visibility. Therefore, there will be trading opportunities. But for investors who do not mind the large up and down swings of industry prices, this stock is likely to prove to be rewarding over the next five years. Otherwise John Goff would not have invested so much money in this company.

Conservative Future Risk

Much of the risk is in the actual promise of the properties themselves. Yet another acquisition was announced at the end of November

Source: Contango Investor Presentation November 2020.

Management announced an equity offering at the same time. Therefore, this purchase is very unlikely to materially increase financial leverage. Like the deals before this one, there has been a fair amount of equity offered along with some debt.

This offer also comes with some current production. The payback is about 2.7 years on this transaction. Frankly, most of the deals announced are very good deals on paper. The risk is putting them all together and running them over a period of time.

This management has the experience to make that happen.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MCF XOM HES HESM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.