WMT would likely be at the top of my portfolio's list of "most likely new holding," were I to further diversify my retail sector position.

Also, this stock has proven to be a winner during good and bad times, often zigging when the market is zagging – a great diversification feature.

Walmart (WMT) is not currently a holding in my market-beating All-Equities SRG portfolio. But I have been asked plenty of times why this is the case.

From a business fundamentals perspective, I have never come up with a good answer for this question. In fact, I have historically been bullish on WMT, although never a shareholder. From a portfolio strategy point of view, my reluctance to own shares is more easily explained: I am already exposed enough to the retail sector, including through holdings that I would consider overlapping – including Dollar General (DG).

Today, I briefly discuss the three main reasons why I continue to think that WMT is a buy. In fact, this stock would likely be at the top of my portfolio's list of "most likely new holding", particularly if I chose to further diversify my retail sector position.

Winner in the age of e-commerce

The bull case for Walmart begins, in my view, with the company's outstanding execution in 2020. Apart from the few "stock the pantry" waves, this has been the year of e-commerce and fresh produce (to make up for far fewer trips to restaurants). Walmart has performed well on both fronts.

The result has been a "broken graph" of comps, which reached the double-digit mark for the first time as far back as I can verify, and digital sales that nearly doubled in fiscal second quarter, as the e-commerce platform continues to gain scale (see below).

To be fair, 2020 has been an atypical year, and top-line metrics are likely to return to some sort of normal in 2021 – not to mention face very tough comps that could even dip into negative territory. But compared to other players in the retail space, especially smaller and less capable ones that have failed to adapt rapidly to new shopping trends, Walmart seems likely to come out of this pandemic year as a clear winner in the sector.

Source: DM Martins Research, data from multiple company reports

A stock for good and bad times

One of the appeals of owning WMT is the company's and stock's decent performance during times of economic distress and expansion. Both charts below illustrate how shares have (1) lavishly outperformed the broad market during the 2008-2009 mega bear, while (2) not quite disappointing during the 2009-2020 bull years – shares tripled in just a bit over ten years.

Zigging while the rest of the market is zagging is an important, often underappreciated feature of a stock like Walmart, whose correlation with the S&P 500 since the turn of this century has been a low 0.29. This means that this stock has traditionally been a great diversifier: a 50/50 portfolio of WMT and SPY has historically produced superior risk-adjusted returns and "higher lows" than the better diversified S&P 500 alone has been able to.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Valuation is not outrageous

I bet that most investors would consider WMT an expensive stock. First, shares have risen nearly 24% since the start of the COVID-19 crisis, in mid-February, against the S&P 500's (SPY) 9% advance. Second, next-year P/E of 25x is close enough to a 52-week high now, after the multiple had dipped into the high teens in March 2020.

But we live in a very different environment of (1) changing shopping habits and (2) ultra-low interest rates. I find it unfair to compare a company and its shares today vs. what they used to be prior to the pandemic. Therefore, my preferred method for analyzing whether a stock is overpriced is to look at how much valuations have expanded relative to a group of peers.

Data by YCharts

The chart above shows how, over the past 12 months, WMT's forward P/E has risen, but only by 16%. Only Costco (COST), a stock that I called "affordable" earlier this month, has moved forward at a slightly slower pace. At the other end of the spectrum, Target's (TGT) valuation multiple has expanded by a whopping 40%, a bit more than Amazon's (AMZN).

The value appeal of WMT has increased since November, as the chart below depicts. The S&P 500 and the Dow (green and red lines, respectively) climbed at a steep pace, reacting to the end of the election cycle and favorable vaccine news. Meanwhile, WMT has headed lower, as investors dumped "safety stocks" in search of a bit more risk.

Source: chart by Yahoo Finance

To be clear, I am not ready to make bets on defensive stocks more broadly. In fact, I have written plenty about why I think that value and even high beta will probably outperform in the early part of 2021, at least. But it is during times of relative weakness that one can buy shares of a high-quality company on the cheaper and hold on tight to them over a multi-year period, until a rebound takes shape.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, COST, DG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.