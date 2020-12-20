My model shows that HNI might be capable of increasing its levered FCF with a 3.6% CAGR in FY2021-2030 and covering its $52.1 million in dividends 2.73x in FY21.

It has never been an easy task to find both safe and appealing dividend yields. The great dividend reset that hamstrung payouts and the capital rotation that bolstered stock valuations have complicated the process even further.

Let us take a look at the industrials sector, for instance. Out of 507 stocks in the sector that have a Quant Rating, only 269 pay a dividend. Moreover, only 39 have a yield equal or above 3%, while the median is just 1.37%. In the dataset, the 75th percentile is 2.2%, which means only a quarter of yields are above that value.

In this sense, a 3.49% dividend yield of HNI Corporation (HNI) looks definitely attractive. This small-cap company has been heavily battered by the pandemic this year, precisely like its peers in the furniture industry, including Knoll (KNL) and Herman Miller (MLHR). However, even despite its unprecedented magnitude, the crisis failed to derail HNI's dividend story, as it did not follow the suit of its competitors and did not suspend/trimmed the DPS. Sure, it has opted not to increase the dividend this year and put the balance sheet first, but I assume that in 2021, the payout will likely go up, as sales will rebound from the 2020 nadir.

Now let us discuss the thesis in greater detail.

Source: Unsplash

DCF analysis: the top-line estimates

To reveal if HNI will be capable of covering and increasing its dividends in the 2020s and also to gauge its intrinsic value, I used the simplified DCF methodology based on levered FCF defined as the difference between the net operating cash flow and capital expenditures.

Perhaps, the most important part of the overall analysis is to make plausible revenue forecasts and not set a bar too high or too low. As always, analysts should find a golden mean.

The data from Seeking Alpha show that in the previous ten years, HNI's revenue CAGR was 2.14%. But this ratio masks one essential thing: the 2010s growth story was patchy, with years of high-single-digit expansion and then single-digit contraction. If we take a closer look at peers, namely Knoll and Herman Miller, we will notice that they also had periods of rampant growth (thanks to acquisitions) together with years of decline.

The author's work. Raw GAAP data from Seeking Alpha

For fiscal 2020-2022, I, as usual, used the Wall Street consensus sales forecasts compiled by Seeking Alpha. The pundits are expecting sales to grow in the low-single-digit range. Should we factor in a more meaningful rate in the FY2023-2030 estimates? I doubt that. Both the workplace furnishing and the residential building products markets are highly competitive. Thus, I do not expect both segments of HNI to deliver bumper growth: I used a somewhat conservative 3.5% rate in the base case and 1% in the anemic growth scenario.

Profitability and capex requirements. Levered FCF

Next, to be confident that HNI will continue pouring dividends into shareholder coffers going forward, we should understand how profitable it is. And most importantly, if a company has meaningful accounting income but poor cash flow conversion, it means its dividend is anything but protected.

The author's work. Raw GAAP data from Seeking Alpha

The table above shows that the furniture business itself is not supportive of considerable cash flow margins (another way of saying not exceedingly profitable). KNL, MLHR, and HNI have similar single-digit results. HNI's 5-year median, however, tops the peer median. I used this figure (9.76%) to calculate net CFFO for FY2021-2030. To arrive at levered FCF, I factored in a 2.71% Capex/Sales ratio (which is, thankfully, below the peer median).

With all the variables in place, HNI might be capable of increasing its levered FCF with a 3.6% CAGR in 2021-2030 and covering its $52.1 million in dividends 2.73x in FY21. The coverage ratio will go up to 3.7x by 2030. Will DPS stagnate? I do not think so, because FCF leaves room for at least conservative growth. If the firm returns ~37.3% (a 5-year median) of its annual FCFE to shareholders, dividends paid might touch $72.7 million by 2030, which implies a 40% growth from the current level and a 4.9% Forward yield. If the company continues repurchasing shares going forward, it will help it to reduce future total dividends paid and make it easier to increase the DPS.

What about the anemic growth case? Well, it is not utterly bad. Clearly, with 1% revenue growth and 8% cash flow margin, it would be much tougher to cover the shareholder rewards, but still, FCFE will be at least 2x greater than the current dividends paid, which again leaves room for DPS increases and buybacks.

Importantly, it is worth understanding that FCFE will perhaps grow at a somewhat different pace, depending on the working capital movements and a plethora of other variables. So, the CAGR I used for the undiscounted cash flow is somewhat conservative, only 3.6%, almost in-line with the revenue growth. However, in FY2010-2019, despite lackluster 2017, when FCFE dropped by 81.6%, HNI achieved a 9.7% CAGR, and that was undoubtedly a decent result.

Intrinsic value estimates

After calculating a 9.15% discount rate (2% risk-free rate, 6.5% equity risk premium, 1.14 beta) and applying necessary discount factors, I arrived at an equity value per share of $34.5 in the base case, which is ~1.9% below the current share price. If we upgrade the revenue growth rate for 2023-2030 to 4% and the CF margin to 10%, a ~3.8% upside emerges.

Nevertheless, depending on the success of the vaccines' rollout which defines the overall short-term market sentiment, I reckon it is plausible that the share price can go further north, especially considering EV/EBITDA is still teetering well below the 5-year average of 10.7x, and finally return to its pre-coronavirus level.

Remarks on the financial position

For a dividend thesis, it is essential to carefully examine the balance sheet, as hefty debt and looming repayments of principal can easily trigger the DPS suspension. In the case of HNI, we see a moderate level of debt, implied by only a 30.4% D/E ratio. The firm has a material cash pile, and thus its net debt is 2.7x lower than the total borrowings. Also, its leverage (Net debt/Net CFFO) is exemplary, only 0.25x. Finally, significant debt repayments are not due in the short term (page 26 of the annual report). All these imply the financial position is sound.

Final thoughts

To sum up, HNI is a ~3.5% yielding pick worth considering for investors with a long-term focus.

However, there is one essential remark to the thesis: investors should not expect the company to increase the dividend with bumper rates, simply because the furniture business is not lucrative enough to be supportive of blockbuster FCF generation. It becomes obvious if look at the cash flow margin: KNL, MLHR, and HNI all have only their results in high-single-digits. Just for context: Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM), a company from the materials sector, which I have discussed recently, had a 15.7% median CF margin in the previous ten years. The weak net CFFO makes companies more dependent on debt funds and restrains acquisition activity. And expectedly, they have lower dividend growth potential if compared to cash flow champions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.