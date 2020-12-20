It's better to stay away for the time being until a better entry point emerges or business fundamentals improve.

Hotel REITs like SVC may seem like a good 'back-to-normalcy' play but recovery in hospitality business is likely to take a bit of time and some cash burn.

Source: Company Website

Travel and tourism is the worst hit industry under COVID-19 public health crisis. With vaccine optimism in the air and investors looking for 'return to normalcy' stocks, hotel REITs have seen buying interest in the past few weeks. Lets take a closer look at Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) which owns a portfolio of hotels in US, Canada and Puerto Rico.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Hotel portfolio performance under pressure

With the onset of COVID-19, SVC hotel occupancy reached its lowest point during 2Q-2020 as a result of weak demand resulting from various forms of stay-at-home restrictions being enforced throughout the United States. Hotel performance has gradually improved since the lows seen in April 2020 as travel demand slowly recovered. Occupancy at SVC hotel portfolio was 43.6% for 3Q-2020 (40.3% in July 2020, 43.5% in August 2020 and 45.8% in September 2020). For the 28 days ended October 31, 2020, occupancy was 46.6%.

Source: Supplemental Operating and Financial Data

Risk of public debt covenant violation

As a highly indebted entity affected by COVID-19 whose de-leveraging plans have been disrupted, SVC has received its fair share of scrutiny by rating agencies. While downgrading SVC's corporate family rating to Ba2 and rating outlook to negative in early November, Moody's commented about significant revenue and cashflow shortfalls and the possibility of a public bond covenant violation.

Source: Investor Presentation, November 2020

Steps taken to survive COVID-19 shock

SVC has gone into survival model by taking all the logical steps like doing asset sales, cutting dividends and capex, extending debt maturity and squeezing out its hotel operators.

Asset sales

SVC entered COVID-19 with a high degree of financial leverage after acquiring a net lease portfolio with annual cash base rent of $172 million from Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE: SMTA) for $2.4 billion in cash. SVC's plan was to pay down around $800 million of its total debt by selling approx. $500 million of the assets acquired from SMTA and approx. $300 million from sale of approximately 20 Wyndham and 30 Marriott hotels.

Source: SMTA Acquisition Investor Presentation, June 2019

However, with the onset of COVID-19, lending for hotel transactions effectively ceased and these planned hotel sales were delayed. So far, SVC has announced sale of 24 Marriott hotels for $153 million, eight TownePlace Suites for $45.3 million and a non-core industrial property for $51 million during 2020.

Dividend cut

On March 30th, SVC slashed its cash dividend to $0.01 per share per quarter from $0.54 per share in the previous quarter. Management expects to maintain dividend at $0.01 per quarter up 1Q-2021 resulting in approx. $262 million of lower cash distributions.

Scaling back capex

SVC had previously expected to spend approximately $150 million on capital expenditures during 2020. As part of its COVID-19 related measures to conserve cash and liquidity, it deferred approximately $100 million in capital projects to future periods.

Debt maturity extension

SVC has extended out the maturity of its debt profile by issuing two longer term senior unsecured notes and repaid two near term facilities during this year. The first new issue was for $800 million in June 2020 (maturing in 2025) and the second new issue was for $450 million in November 2020 (maturing in 2027). It bought back $350 million worth of senior unsecured notes maturing in 2021 and paid off $400 million unsecured term loan due in 2023.

Utilization of security deposits and guarantees of hotel operators

As hotel operators struggling with low occupancy failed to pay the minimum returns and rents committed to SVC, it tapped into their security deposits and guarantees. This utilization of security deposits and guarantee funding has been supporting the reported performance of SVC hotel portfolio in the past three quarters. As of Oct 2020, most of the security deposits have been fully utilized.

In their 2Q-2020 conference call, management provided some color on the actual extent of COVID-19 impact on their hotel portfolio performance:

The credit support we received in the form of security deposits and guarantees are presented in the income statement as a reduction to operating costs. So, the underlying hotel expenses were higher than what's in the GAAP consolidation in order to show the correct profit due to SVC during the period, we have to show sort of a concrete expense amount if you will, on the P&L. So, expenses actually exceeded revenues in the period, to make sure we're clear on that. The hotel portfolio lost, I think it was $27 million on a comparable basis for the quarter. So, hopefully that gives you a little clarity on how the expense side works.

We can see this trend here:

Source: Supplemental Operating and Financial Data

SVC cash burn from the hotel portfolio in 3Q-2020 was relatively small at around $2 million to $3 million per month. The management expects cash burn for hotel portfolio to modestly accelerate in 4Q-2020 and 1Q-2021 relative to 3Q-2020 given seasonality and the re-branding of a substantial number of hotels starting in December.

Termination of agreements with IHG and Marriott

At the height of COVID-19 pandemic when hotel operators failed to pay the minimum returns and rents committed to SVC, it followed through by tapping into their security deposits and guarantees which were eventually exhausted and SVC aggressively moved to the next stage of terminating hotel management agreements. SVC announced termination of its agreement with InterContinental Hotels Group, plc (IHG) for 103 hotels in July 2020 and with Marriott International (Marriott) for 122 hotels in September 2020. It also announced plans to move brand and management of these hotels to Sonesta International Hotels Corporation (Sonesta). The management thinks that rebranding will creating more flexibility with respect to capital investments, possible repurposing of hotels to other uses (like multi-family units), or sales. SVC also benefits indirectly from its 34% ownership of Sonesta.

In their 3Q-2020 conference call, management provided some color on the thought process behind termination of IHG and Marriott agreements:

So, when we think about converting to these hotels to Sonesta, first of all, we think it’s in the interest of our shareholders not to do what’s good for IHG and Marriott and allow them to not pay us and just sit here and say, oh, well, shucks, we think it’s a lot better to try to take control of the situation and be proactive. And this is a very well diversified portfolio of hotels that are well maintained. If we take the hotels and convert them to Sonesta then as we move forward through the recovery, none of the cash flow that would otherwise in the waterfall go to replenish guarantees and security deposits will go back to Marriott or IHG those instead. And we won’t share in the upside 50-50 with the two of them. Instead, the cash flow as the recovery takes hold will go 80% to us. And so, we think that’s going to be a much better result for SVC’s earnings.

Relationship with RMR Inc.

There has been some discomfort among investors and rating agencies analysts regarding SVC's relationship with RMR Inc. (RMR) who manages SVC for a fee. I wanted to dispel that by highlighting the slide below which shows that the base management fee is tied to the "lower" of historical cost of SVC real estate or SVC stock market capitalization. I don't think this is such a bad deal after all.

Source: Investor Presentation, November 2020

Future of hospitality industry

Buying into hotel REITs is a knee jerk reaction of return-to-normalcy optimists and does not factor in the cashflow challenges to be faced by hospitality industry before vaccines become widely available.

The idea that there is pent up demand for travel and tourism due to nearly nine months of forced savings under stay-at-home measures is pretty sound. Every one is familiar with the pop quiz titled "Where do you want to go after COVID-19?". However, in my view, hotel occupancy will recover to decent levels only after people feel safe in undertaking business and leisure travel and that will happen once a majority of the population has been vaccinated.

According to a McKinsey & Company report on hospitality, business and leisure travel will return at different paces and will be marked by structural shifts around customer expectations for hygiene and flexibility.

For business travelers, demand will likely come back unevenly. Certain types of travel like internal meetings are unlikely to return to pre-COVID-19 levels. Client-facing visits such as site visits and sales calls are likely to resume first while conferences and industry events will likely be the last to return.

For leisure travel, domestic travel to visit friends and relatives by car is likely to return first followed by regional travel. Post-COVID experience in China shows hotels targeting their offerings toward the local population and those traveling within short distances for example, by offering meal plans for locals, or weekend getaways for those who want to spend time outside the city or their apartments.

According to White House COVID-19 advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, a reasonable level of normalcy could return by mid-fall 2021 if between 75% and 85% of the population gets inoculated against COVID-19.

So if we can get the overwhelming proportion of the population vaccinated by let’s say the end of the second, the beginning of the third quarter – by the time we get into mid-fall of 2021, we can be approaching some level of normality.

In my view, surviving another three quarters with low albeit improving levels of occupancy could be tough for an industry like hospitality which has high degrees of twin leverage, operating as well as financial. Operating leverage for hotels is structurally high as there are a lot of fixed costs and semi-fixed costs. Financial leverage is high by choice as hotel owners use a larger proportion of debt in their capital structure to achieve higher returns.

Valuation

I am not going on to value SVC at this stage as there is limited visibility on the future path of hotel occupancy levels and operating cost structure. Below is a quick snapshot of historical performance. Over the last five years, SVC has traded at an average Price to Fund Flow from Operations (" P/FFO") multiple of around 8x. Although TTM P/FFO is much below the historical average, it doesn't necessarily mean that the stock is trading cheaply. The market could be very rightly expecting FFO to be lower going forward.

Takeaways

To recap, hotel REITs are not the best sector to take back-to-normalcy exposure. It could take another three quarters for hotel occupancy levels to recover depending upon how quickly COVID-19 vaccines are rolled-out and adopted. It will be a bumpy ride until then because hotel industry has to bear the burden of high operating as well as high financial leverage. SVC is no exception to this. It is struggling to survive by cutting dividends and capex, selling assets and extending out debt maturities while picking a fight with its hotel operators. Its better to stay away for the time being until a better entry point emerges or business fundamentals improve.

If you have read this far and would like to get a notification when I publish a new article, please "Follow" me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This report is a personal opinion only and should not be considered as an "investment advice" or as a "recommendation" regarding a course of action. Only registered investment advisers can provide personalized investment advice. Investors should get personal advice from their investment adviser and should make independent investigations before acting on any information published here.