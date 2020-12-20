Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE: CLI), an office and multifamily real estate investment trust, is currently carrying a high level of risk. The REIT’s net debt is disconcertingly high at around 36 times its current EBITDA, and a large amount of debt is maturing in the coming years. Further, CLI’s office properties are located in a financial hub that has been hit hard by the emerging work-from-home culture. Moreover, there is a chance that the REIT will suspend its dividends again in the first half of 2021 to save cash for debt repayments, which adds to CLI’s total risks. The REIT’s revenues are likely to grow next year due to the delivery and stabilization of some multifamily residential projects. However, the sale of suburban office properties will restrict revenue growth. CLI’s total expected return for next year is not high enough to cover its elevated risk level; hence, I’m adopting a neutral rating on the REIT.

Multifamily Residential Projects to Drive Revenues

CLI’s revenue recovered in the third quarter from the second quarter’s low but was still short of the pre-pandemic level. The REIT reported total revenue of $78 million in the third quarter, up 7% from the second quarter of 2020. I’m expecting revenue to continue to grow in the coming quarters because of the upcoming delivery and stabilization of multifamily residential projects. As mentioned in the November NAREIT presentation, a 326-unit project in Maiden, MA, will stabilize in the fourth quarter of 2020. Further, initial occupancy will start in the first quarter of 2021 for a 193-unit project in Short Hills, NJ, a 360-unit project in West New York, NJ, and a 313-unit project in Weehawken, NJ, as mentioned in the presentation.

On the other hand, CLI’s planned sell-off of its suburban office portfolio will reduce revenue. As mentioned in the third quarter’s conference call, the REIT has already sold some of the properties this year and intends to sell the remaining offices throughout 2021. The suburban office properties made up 31% of the total portfolio. After the sell-off and the stabilization of the new projects, CLI will have a much better portfolio mix than before as the multifamily segment will make up 64% of the portfolio. The following charts from the presentation show the management’s intended shift in the portfolio mix.

Considering the factors mentioned above, I'm expecting CLI's revenues to grow by 1% year-over-year in 2021.

High Leverage, Office Properties Create Risks

As mentioned in the conference call, CLI will use the proceeds from the sale of the suburban office portfolio to repay its debt maturing in 2021. The REIT’s debt has been a big problem because of its large size, as the net debt at the end of the last quarter was 36 times the nine-month 2020 EBITDA (annualized). The net debt was 20 times the EBITDA in 2019. A large amount of debt is scheduled to mature in the coming years, and there is a chance that CLI might have to sell further assets to service its debt. Due to its highly leveraged balance sheet, CLI might find it hard to raise funds for debt repayment by issuing new debt or capital. Further, the selling of the suburban portfolio this year raises concerns that CLI’s ability to raise capital is limited. The following chart from the presentation shows the debt schedule.

Following the sale of the suburban office portfolio, total offices will make up 36% of the total portfolio, as shown in the presentation. Although the surviving offices will be located in the prime Harborside location, the office portfolio will continue to be a source of risk because of the emerging work-from-home (“WFH”) culture. CLI’s offices are located in a finance hub with financial services and accounting firms making up 12 of the top 15 tenants given in the third quarter’s earnings supplement. The accounting and finance sectors have been the most affected by the shift towards WFH because of the nature of their work that makes teleworking easy and productive. Research conducted by the World Economic Forum shows that finance and insurance was the top industry in Australia to switch to a WFH model.

The nature of work in major industries is similar across countries; hence, the results of the Australian survey can be taken as a proxy for the trend among American industries.

Due to the high leverage and exposure to office properties, I believe CLI currently has a high level of risk.

Expecting CFFO of around $1.19 per Share in 2021

CLI’s core funds from operations (“CFFO”) margin dipped in the second quarter and then remained low for the third quarter of 2020 due to the pandemic. I’m expecting the margin to stay around the third quarter’s level in the coming quarters. As a result, I’m expecting CLI to report lower CFFO in 2021 compared to 2020, despite my expectation of higher revenue. Overall, I’m expecting CLI to report a CFFO of $1.19 per share in 2021. The following table shows my estimates for revenue, funds from operations (“FFO”), and CFFO.

Expected Return Not High Enough for Risks

CLI earlier announced to suspend its dividend for the third and fourth quarters of 2020 and to revisit the resumption of the quarterly dividend in the first quarter of 2021. In my opinion, there is a good chance that CLI will suspend its dividends again in the first and second quarters of next year to save capital. I’m expecting the REIT to resume paying its $0.20 per share quarterly dividend in the third quarter to satisfy its dividend obligation on taxable income expected for 2021. My dividend estimate suggests a forward dividend yield of 3.1% using the closing price for December 18, 2020. Further, the dividend estimate suggests a payout ratio of 33.6% for next year, which is in line with the historical trend.

I’m using the historical price-to-CFFO multiple (“P/CFFO”) to value CLI. The stock has traded at an average P/CFFO ratio of 12x in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average p/CFFO multiple with the forecast CFFO of $1.19 per share gives a target price of $14.3 for the end of next year. This price target implies a 12.5% upside from the December 18 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/CFFO ratio.

The potential price upside and forward dividend yield combine to give a total expected return of 15.6% for next year. Although the REIT is currently attractively priced, I believe investing in it is not advisable. Due to CLI’s high leverage and office exposure, the REIT is carrying a high level of risk. In my opinion, the total expected return is not high enough to compensate for the risks; hence, I’m adopting a neutral rating on CLI.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.