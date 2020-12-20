Image source

Back in early June, when the world was still largely in the throes of COVID-19 lockdowns, the stock market had begun in earnest what would prove to be an epic ascent to new highs. Stocks of all kinds were making their recovery bids, including mortgage REITs, or mREITs, like Redwood Trust (RWT).

At the time, I was bullish on Redwood, saying I thought the recovery rally had legs to $10+. Shares are up nicely since then, roughly matching the S&P 500 over the past six months. However, at nearly $9, I think the share price has run up enough that Redwood is at fair value, or at least close to it. Given this, I’m moving back to neutral from buy.

The recovery is now priced in

A big reason why I liked Redwood back in June was because the stock was cheap against what I thought would be a relatively easy path to book value reflation. mREITs saw their book values (and share prices) collapse during the worst parts of the panic because liquidity evaporated and mark-to-market losses were enormous.

Source: Investor presentation

However, those losses have been recovered in various degrees since the initial panic subsided, and share prices are now reflecting a much more normalized environment than they did a few months ago.

Redwood, to its credit, has seen a terrific recovery, as we can see below.

Source: Investor presentation

The trust saw EPS of $1.00 in Q2 of this year and a further $1.02 in Q3, with return on equity values coming in at enormously high rates. Of course, this was due to huge recoveries in prior losses and not true earnings in the traditional sense of the term. However, the point is that Redwood is now two quarters into a recovery back to normalized levels, so the recovery trade - the one I was bullish on in June - seems to have run its course.

Book value reflation has been a big driver as well, with that number ending the third quarter at $9.41 per share, up from $8.15 in Q2, and up from just over $6 in Q1. That’s a huge amount of recovery and while we aren’t near pre-crisis values, Redwood is showing the kind of book value reflation I was counting on for my bullish call back in the summer. That’s great, but at this point, Redwood looks fairly valued given where we are in the cycle, which is why I’m no longer bullish. More on the valuation in just a bit.

Looking ahead

If we take a look at consensus estimates for the next couple of years, we’ll see that Redwood has caught up to the new normal for mREITs, meaning the margin of safety I saw in buying this summer has, to my eye, come and gone.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Revenue estimates, very interestingly, had a large upward swing following the initial panic, but have since declined to levels very similar to those during the worst of the illiquidity. It would seem, then, that Redwood’s recovery of book value is likely to take longer than I originally anticipated, meaning the share price should reflect that.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The situation is actually quite a bit worse if we look at EPS, as the recovery has been close to nonexistent there. With spreads increasingly getting worse, Redwood’s ability to generate economic profit continues to dwindle. Revenue is weak, but earnings are weaker and given the fact that rates continue to remain at or near historical lows, I’m not sure when or if we’ll see a respite from this.

The valuation, which I used as a key driver of my bullish call back in June, has also completely recovered. Below, I’ve plotted price to tangible book value as a proxy for the stock’s valuation. There are many ways to value an mREIT, but I like this one because it shows the marketable value of the securities on the balance sheet in the cleanest form.

Source: Seeking Alpha

We have a three-year look at price to tangible book value, and as we can see, Redwood spent almost all of the past three years in the area of 1.0X to 1.1X tangible book value. The major exceptions are the period just before the worst of the crisis, and the period just after. However, now that the valuation has calmed down, shares trade for almost exactly tangible book value. That means that Redwood – accounting for the new normal of extremely low rates and spreads – is probably fully valued here.

Thus, if you’re buying Redwood, you’re hoping that book value continues to reflate, because the valuation is unlikely to help with share price returns. In other words, the margin of safety on buying the stock six months ago with a cheap valuation has passed.

I’d be negligent if I didn’t mention that the dividend is back in earnest, with shares yielding just over 6%, or about three times the broader market. That’s a strong statement of confidence from management, but 6% isn’t enough for me to want to incur the risk of owning a fully valued mREIT in this environment. I am not bearish on Redwood – I want to make that absolutely plain – however, I do think the likelihood of it outperforming in the coming months and quarters is pretty low. For that reason, I’m moving off of my buy recommendation and placing Redwood at neutral.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.