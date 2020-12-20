Image source

The travel industry was absolutely decimated earlier this year. The reasons are obvious, but since the initial panic, investors have been rewarded handsomely for their patience. Indeed, the stocks in the travel/tourism sector have, in a lot of cases, made up all of the ground lost during the panic.

This is an interesting development in my view given that there is so much uncertainty surrounding travel in the future. Yes, we have at least two vaccines now that are viable options – according to the FDA – so that’s very good news. Vaccine rollouts have already begun, and that’s a critical step towards getting back to normal. But this is simply one step to getting back to normal; I still wonder just how much demand will return for travel if – at some point – we’re allowed to venture out into public without a mask on.

One such company that has recovered all of its pandemic-related losses is Booking Holdings (BKNG). The stock is now at new highs, exceeding the levels from before the world knew what COVID-19 was. I find this to be an overvaluation of this stock, which I’ll detail below.

For one thing, the travel and tourism index, which is Booking’s peer group, has shown a lot of relative strength against the market for what I believe are tremendously uncertain times. I mentioned demand before, and this is my primary concern. I believe there is a fair amount of pent up travel demand, but that will be temporary, if it comes to fruition at all. I think about things like business travel, a segment that I think has a high likelihood of permanent impairment. This crisis has taught us unequivocally that people do not need to be in the same room to collaborate. Why spend thousands of dollars sending one person somewhere when collaboration tools can be had for free, or at least very inexpensively?

Booking, for its part, has underperformed its peer index as well, which makes me think that despite the fact that shares are at new highs, the market likes other stocks in the index better. Finally, the valuation, in my view, is pricing in far too much optimism. Given all of this, I think investors should pass on Booking as it is simply pricing in far too much growth.

Too much, too quickly

The relative unattractiveness of Booking is down to a handful of factors. First, I think travel volumes are likely permanently impaired to some degree. Leisure travel will return at some point, but I think business travel has a very tough road ahead as virtual collaboration tools have never been cheaper or more easily accessible.

Second, the valuation of the stock is egregious at this point, and I feel like investors are ignoring a lot of red flags. Third, Booking looks a lot less attractive from a valuation standpoint than its competitors.

To illustrate these points, let us first look at revenue revisions for the current year through 2025.

Source: Seeking Alpha

These lines are horrendous. Revenue estimates have done nothing but decline since the middle of 2018 as analysts have increasingly grown less bullish on Booking’s prospects. We know that Booking is trading for new highs, so the price investors have been willing to pay for a dollar of revenue has grown tremendously. That’s fine until it unwinds, or at the very least, this sort of behavior removes upside potential.

The point is that Booking has seen years of downward revisions in revenue estimates, and it isn’t just because of the pandemic. A stock with estimates that look like this should be cheap, in my view, because fundamentals are deteriorating.

Source: Seeking Alpha

EPS revisions look better, although the story isn’t exactly great there, either. This year’s estimates are as low as they’ve ever been, but next year has seen a nice uptick in recent weeks. Even so, the point stands that EPS estimates have fallen over time as well, again beginning in 2018. Booking has vastly underperformed estimates for more than two years, so I’m not sure why investors should expect it do any different now. However, it certainly appears to me that is exactly what is being priced in.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Shares trade for 36 times next year’s earnings, and 21 times what I would call normalized earnings in 2022. The recovery in earnings is going to take some time, and that estimate is currently ~2 years. I happen to think we stand a decent chance at it taking longer than that given the business travel issue, as well as some consumers’ potential reluctance to resume traveling again. In other words, this isn’t like flipping a switch; travel companies and governments have to convince consumers it is safe to travel, and the fact is nobody knows how long it will take for demand to return.

Source: TIKR.com

That poses a problem for Booking shares because the stock is really expensive today. The chart above shows the price to normalized forward earnings for the past five years, and what we can see is that Booking spent substantially all of the prior four years in the area of 20 to 25 times forward earnings. The spike earlier this year is obviously because forward earnings estimates collapsed, but the 20 to 25 range is a very strong guide given the amount of time the stock spent there.

Keep in mind shares trade for 21 times 2022 earnings, which means the stock is now fully valued on earnings that may or may not take place for two years. With the uncertainty I’ve outlined, I think the stock needs to be discounted to reflect that reality, but it just isn’t. Booking is fully pricing in a recovery already, which I think is far too premature.

In addition, Booking’s valuation is unbelievably expensive against its peers.

Source: TIKR.com

This chart shows total enterprise value over revenue against competitors Expedia (EXPE) and TripAdvisor (TRIP). Expedia has been the cheapest of the three for some time, with TripAdvisor slightly higher priced. Booking has always had a valuation advantage over the other two, but that advantage has exploded higher. Therefore, I not only see Booking as expensive on an absolute basis, but on a relative basis as well.

The bottom line

It should be abundantly clear that I’m cautious on travel at this point. Business travel has been rendered largely obsolete at this point, and we simply don’t know if consumers will flock back to moving about whenever we’re allowed to do so freely again.

Shares of Booking seem to be ignoring these massive uncertainties at this point and are instead being priced like nothing ever happened. That’s imprudent to me, so I think Booking should be sold. I’m not necessarily bearish because Booking could simply tread water for a year or two while we wait for more clarity. However, I think upside is extremely limited from current levels, but there is some significant downside risk potentially.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.