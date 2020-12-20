It's been an exciting year for the Silver Juniors Index (SILJ), with several names up more than 50% in 2020. However, Americas Gold & Silver (USAS) has diverged from the pack, posting a negative return for 2020 due to a massive delay in reaching commercial production. Fortunately, the company's Relief Canyon Mine finally looks like it's on track to ramp-up to full capacity. This should lead to a surge in revenue and free-cash-flow if the mine can perform in line with expectations. Based on the fact that Americas G&S is trading at just over 6x FY2021 annual EPS estimates, there's certainly upside here if they can execute. However, the risk cannot be understated, as the track record of meeting targets to date has been horrendous.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Americas G&S released its Q3 results in November, reporting another disappointing quarter with a $6.2 million net loss. This was attributed to its Cosala Operations in Mexico being on care & maintenance due to an ongoing strike, and the company's 60% owned Galena Complex in Idaho undergoing a Recapitalization Plan. This wouldn't have been an issue if the company's new Relief Canyon Mine had ramped up smoothly. However, given that it's also been under-performing, the financial results have been disastrous year-to-date, with no free-cash-flow to support operations. This has led to 22% share dilution since May alone, making Americas G&S one of the most diluted names in the sector this year.

(Source: Author's Chart, Company Filings)

As shown in the chart above, revenue has fallen off a cliff year-over-year due to much lower production, with Q3 revenue of $7.3 million (Q3 2019: $12.5 million) despite a silver price (SLV) that's 20% higher. Meanwhile, net losses now stand at $21.0 million year-to-date, during a year when the company was expected to see record earnings and free-cash-flow with its Relief Canyon Mine set to come online. Unfortunately, while gold was poured on schedule on February 17th, operations have underperformed massively since, with ore leaching taking longer than planned and the failure of the radial stacker used to stack ore earlier this year. This has led to a massive miss on FY2020 guidance mid-point of 55,000 ounces of gold production at Relief Canyon, with just over 2,400 ounces of gold sold year-to-date.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Some investors and the company have argued that these are merely short-term hiccups and that this does not change the investment thesis. While Relief Canyon ramp-up issues may turn out to only be short-term, there's no disputing that long-term damage has been done to the investment thesis due to these short-term issues. This is because the share count has climbed from 86 million shares as of Q4 2019 to 118 million shares as of Q3 2020, an increase of over 35% in nine months and over 20% since May alone. This is a long-term issue as it weighs on Americas G&S' annual earnings per share potential, with earnings now divided over a much larger share count. Therefore, unless the company plans to buy back 30 million shares in the next two years, we can conclude that previous earnings estimates are stale due to this bloated new share count.

(Source: YCharts.com)

So, what's the good news?

While it's too early to declare the company out of the woods, Americas G&S has the potential to produce over 65,000 ounces of gold next year if they can meet their new target of commercial production by year-end. This is because Relief Canyon is expected to produce 68,000~ ounces in its first year of operations, and 83,000~ ounces in its second year of operations. If we use a conservative figure of 65,000 ounces for FY2021, and assume higher all-in sustaining costs of $1,000/oz to be conservative, there's a lot of profit margin here. In fact, even at a conservative gold (GLD) price of $1,700/oz, Americas G&S should be able to generate over $110 million in revenue in FY2021, which would dwarf FY2019 revenue of $58.4 million. I am purposely comparing to FY2019 as FY2020 has been an abnormal year with Cosala under care & maintenance due to an ongoing strike and Galena being optimized.

(Source: Pershing Gold Feasibility Study)

Assuming these projections are met, Americas G&S will be a completely different company in FY2021, with gold-equivalent production of over 70,000 ounces, and this assumes zero contribution from the shuttered Cosala asset. However, while these numbers look good on paper, the company must start executing on its plans. To date, we've seen goalposts moved more than once in terms of commercial production goals, and also a significant miss on the restart for Cosala Operations. For those unfamiliar, the company noted in August that the illegal blockade was resolved and the operation would be restarted by the end of Q3 2020. However, the operation remains under care & maintenance because access was not maintained. The following excerpt is the most recent update related to Cosala:

In advance of the vote, a number of irregularities came to light, which indicated that there could not be a fully democratic vote with freedom of association. As a result, the Company does not believe there are conditions currently present to invest the required capital to re-start the Cosalá Operations. The Company continues to work with all legitimate stakeholders and remains hopeful that a resolution, consistent with the rule of law and featuring an election free from threats and intimidation, can be achieved so that operations can re-commence in the near term. - Americas G&S Q3 Results

In summary, I don't see any reason to assign any value for Cosala here, and while Galena in Idaho has seen continued strong drill results, it's difficult to assign much value here either until the Recapitalization Plan is complete. So, what's the investment thesis?

(Source: Company Website)

Americas G&S has finally met a target recently, with the radial stacker back on-site, allowing production to return to the targeted rate of 16,000 tonnes per day. According to the company, this is the final piece of the puzzle to ramping up to commercial production, suggesting that we could see commercial production achieved in the next few weeks. This has led to an improvement in next year's earnings estimates, with FY2021 annual EPS estimates now sitting at $0.48. Assuming the company can meet these estimates, Americas G&S is trading at barely 6x FY2021 annual EPS estimates at a share price of $2.99.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

If we look ahead to FY2022 estimates, they are expected to continue to trend higher, in line with gold production increasing moderately after Year 1 of operations at Relief Canyon. Currently, FY2022 annual EPS estimates are sitting at $0.70, suggesting that there is decent upside to earnings even after FY2021. While meeting the FY2022 annual EPS estimates will require exceptional execution going forward and no more hiccups at Relief Canyon, it is certainly a possibility. To be conservative, I see the FY2021 annual EPS estimates as the only ones to be relied upon, but this still leaves Americas G&S very reasonably valued.

(Source: Author's Photo)

Some investors seem to believe that gold producers should trade at a P/E of 20, which is in line with many S&P-500 (SPY) companies. I couldn't disagree more with this, and this is likely why many investors are disappointed in this sector, applying lofty price targets to their holdings if they're met. In fact, I would argue that junior gold producers with less than 100,000 ounces of gold production per year should not trade above a P/E of 10 as most of them simply don't have reserves to guarantee they'll be in production six years from now, let alone ten years from now. Therefore, I see a fair multiple for Americas G&S of 8, which is in line with a multiple of 10 but discounted due to past issues ramping up smoothly to date. However, even at a multiple of 10, Americas G&S conservative fair value comes in at $3.84, a 28% higher figure than current prices.

So, why am I not long the stock here?

While there is decent upside potential for Americas G&S based on this figure, I do not like to invest in teams that have a track record of not meeting their targets, and 2020 has been a disaster, to be polite. Besides, there are a few producers in the sector where I see more than 40% upside and exceptional long-term track records of under-promising and over-delivering. Therefore, I see names like Newmont (NEM) as safer bets as they are low-risk, high-reward, while Americas G&S is a high-risk, high-reward bet. This doesn't mean Americas G&S can't work out well for investors new to the story getting in below US$3.00; it just doesn't currently meet all of my required investment criteria.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, NEM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.