Summary

Americas Gold & Silver is one of the worst-performing miners this year, down 7% year-to-date.

However, an extremely delayed ramp-up to commercial production has left the stock at a reasonable valuation heading into 2021.

Based on annual EPS estimates of $0.48 in FY2021, the stock is trading at just 6.25x forward earnings.

Therefore, I see the stock offering reasonable upside at current levels, but the risk cannot be understated, as execution to date has been horrendous.