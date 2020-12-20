Americas Gold & Silver: High-Risk, High-Reward

|
About: Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS)
by: Taylor Dart
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Taylor Dart
Long/Short Equity, Momentum, gold & precious metals
Taylor Dart
Summary

Americas Gold & Silver is one of the worst-performing miners this year, down 7% year-to-date.

However, an extremely delayed ramp-up to commercial production has left the stock at a reasonable valuation heading into 2021.

Based on annual EPS estimates of $0.48 in FY2021, the stock is trading at just 6.25x forward earnings.

Therefore, I see the stock offering reasonable upside at current levels, but the risk cannot be understated, as execution to date has been horrendous.

It's been an exciting year for the Silver Juniors Index (SILJ), with several names up more than 50% in 2020. However, Americas Gold & Silver (USAS) has diverged from the pack,