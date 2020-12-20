Americas Gold & Silver: High-Risk, High-Reward
About: Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS)
by: Taylor Dart
Summary
Americas Gold & Silver is one of the worst-performing miners this year, down 7% year-to-date.
However, an extremely delayed ramp-up to commercial production has left the stock at a reasonable valuation heading into 2021.
Based on annual EPS estimates of $0.48 in FY2021, the stock is trading at just 6.25x forward earnings.
Therefore, I see the stock offering reasonable upside at current levels, but the risk cannot be understated, as execution to date has been horrendous.