Why High Yield Should Pummel Tech

This year the stock market has become increasingly divided into two camps:

On one side of the market, you have high-flying tech IPOs such as Airbnb (ABNB) and DoorDash (DASH) that have surged out of the gate and trade at bubble-like valuations that remind many of the 1999-2000 period.

In fact, it has gotten so out of hand that...

...Reuters recently released an article, titled:

European Tech Firms Seek To Share In U.S. IPO Bonanza

This insane dislocation between price and value led us to release a recent bearish report encouraging our readers to steer clear of these dangerously-priced IPOs.

On the other side of the market, we have stocks that have taken a hit from the short-term headwinds posed by COVID-19. Even the quality dividend-payers are being neglected by Mr. Market. Many REITs (VNQ) trade at near 10-year low valuations even as interest rates have hit 0%.

Midstream (AMLP) businesses trade near all-time lows despite having some of the strongest balance sheets and best-covered distributions ever.

Similar to midstream businesses, Utilities (JXI) are dirt cheap relative to their history despite the strong financials and attractive yields in that industry as well:

Source

The market divide has gotten so extreme that you have investors plunging headlong into stocks that have zero profits underpinning them while simultaneously fleeing stocks with lengthy track records of profitability and paying out substantial dividends.

This reminds us of the mantra of the greatest value investor in history:

Source

As a result, we are diligently scouring the universe of discounted dividend payers, searching for highly-lucrative opportunities for long-term oriented contrarian investors. We believe that those investors who have the courage to block out the noise of skyrocketing IPOs and other pandemic-boosted stocks today and instead invest in value will outperform tomorrow.

Here are five reasons why:

Reason #1: Poor Long-Term Performance

Investors have a very short memory and many have bought into the idea that flashy tech IPOs are the best path to wealth.

Everyone wants to be a part of the next Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon, (NASDAQ:AMZN), or Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) before they become worth hundreds of billions or even trillions of dollars.

The reality is of course different. Any sector can outperform or underperform over a short time period, but over several decades, tech has done quite poorly.

As an example, if you had invested in tech 20 years ago, you would have underperformed the rest of the market.

REITs earned 15% per year on average.

Utilities earned 10% per year on average

The S&P 500 (SPY) earned 8% per year on average.

High yield debt earned 8% per year on average.

Meanwhile, tech trailed all of these sectors by earning only 7% per year on average.

Many tech investors will contest these results by pointing to the successes of the individual companies that we listed earlier.

However, this is a classic example of confirmation bias. It is easy to pick out a few individual big winners out of a pool of hundreds of losing and mediocre stocks and claim that it confirms your thesis.

In the tech space, the discrepancies in performance are massive from one firm to another. For every winner, you have a lot of losers, and for this reason, the average performance has been quite disappointing.

Technology firms are very speculative by nature in their early stages because investors have to make assumptions of sustained aggressive growth that in many cases hasn't even materialized yet.

Meanwhile, these same companies will have to sustain geopolitical upheavals, black swans like the coronavirus or the financial collapse, innovation and disruption from competition, legal problems, capital raising challenges and the need to become profitable, and internal personnel and office politics challenges.

Another reason why tech did so poorly is its often-excessive valuation.

This brings us to our next topic.

Reason #2: Historical Valuation Disconnect

Tech is currently priced at ~50x earnings on average and valuation multiples have greatly expanded in the recent past.

In comparison, REITs, MLPs, Utilities, and other stable dividend payers (SPYD) and growers are valued at historically low valuation multiples:

Data by YCharts

As a result, tech is now priced at an enormous valuation premium relative to dividend-paying sectors. The disconnect in valuation multiples has rarely been so large and is truly one of the most remarkable developments in recent finance history akin to the tech bubble of the 1990s and the real estate bubble of the early 2000s.

Despite rapid growth and the genuine dominance of some of these companies, it is getting increasingly hard to justify the yawning valuation gap between these sectors.

Reason #3: Tech Growth Will Slow Down

Size is the biggest enemy of relative growth. The larger you are, the more difficult it becomes to grow on a percentage basis. With that in mind, you need to consider that today many of the largest tech stocks are valued at hundreds of billions or even trillions of dollars.

These companies also largely already either have near full market saturation (i.e., GOOG, FB, and AMZN) or are facing increasingly heavy competition (i.e., Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX))

Source

As a result, much of the low-hanging fruit has already been snatched up and these stocks will have a harder time finding new avenues of growth. Even more, they will struggle to grow on a percentage basis given that their size and market share are so large already.

Reason #4: The COVID-19 Vaccine Benefits REITs, Utilities, MLPs, and Consumer Staples but Hurts Tech

Many tech stocks and tech IPOs have surged over the past year due to the COVID-19 disruption of the economy. Instead of going to dinner at Burger King or Popeyes (QSR), people have ordered out through DASH. Instead of traveling to a meeting using Southwest Airlines (LUV) and staying in a hotel (HST) or going into the office for work at a Boston Properties (BXP) office building, they have met virtually or worked from home via Zoom (ZM). Instead of buying their underwear (HBI) at their local mall (SPG) (BPYU), they have ordered their desired items off of AMZN. Not only does this hurt consumer and real estate businesses, but it also hurts utilities (NWE) (ATO) and MLPs (ET) (EPD) that provide the electricity and energy for these businesses that are experiencing reduced demand.

However, as a vaccine becomes available, the world will gradually return to normal. Suddenly, the virtual world will be faced with increasing competition from the real world as things gradually return to normal.

Just the other day, Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A) (BRK.B) Charlie Munger predicted in an interview that the COVID-19 scare will be relegated to insignificance very quickly thanks to the vaccine:

It's amazing, I watched the polio get totally killed by the vaccinations. They'll spread these vaccines over the world so fast, it'll make your head spin.

Already, the urge to get out and socialize is overwhelming people's fear of the virus, as recent trips to my packed-to-the-gills local mall have demonstrated. The pent-up demand for vacations, eating at restaurants, going to movies, socializing, shopping at favorite locations, etc. will likely cause a sharp reversal in consumer habits within the next year, hurting the tech companies currently benefiting from the COVID-19 outbreak.

Source

Reason #5: Yield-Starved Investors Will Push High Yield Securities To Record Highs

One indirect consequence of the pandemic is that interest rates have now dropped to 0% as central banks have done everything in their power to stimulate the economy and keep businesses afloat during such a challenging time.

So far, the market for high yield securities has ignored the interest rate fundamentals due to temporary headwinds and uncertainty. However, in a yieldless world, the next best alternative to bonds are stable high-yield securities. Investors simply have no other options to earn much-needed income and the need to generate consistent and stable sequence of returns is very real in pension funds, annuities, insurance businesses, and other retiree-oriented vehicles.

Brookfield (BAM) - for example - expects overall investment allocations to high yield real asset investments to rise from 25% in 2018 to 60% by 2030:

Source

In dollar terms, this translates into a $45 trillion increase:

Source

In turn, this should serve as a major catalyst to bid up the prices of those very assets that are being shunned and ignored by the market today.

Investor Takeaway

Surging valuations among tech giants and the latest IPO hits are very seductive, with the potential for quick riches and the ability to be a part of the latest "thing." Meanwhile, value investors are getting continuously left behind or even beaten down. Some are giving in to their fatigue and the fear of missing out and joining the madness of crowds chasing after the latest highflyers.

However, as famous investor Warren Buffett sagely points out:

Source

As a result, we prefer to be patient and invest in those companies that we know, with a high degree of certainty, will be worth meaningfully more 10 years from now and reward us with dividends in the meantime. We prefer to invest in tangible cash flow today rather than speculate that an unprofitable company with razor-thin margins and no moat can continue to grow at 30%+ per year for the next decade while simultaneously doubling its profit margins despite losing its main demand driver in the next 12 months.

Others may chase the high-flying tech IPOs of today. We will gladly favor opportunities that may not be as glamorous but offer us a greatly superior risk-reward profile.

Don't make the mistake of blindly investing in tech just because share prices have been going up lately.

The reality is not nearly as rosy.

Tech has underperformed in the long run. Tech is now valued at extreme valuations compared to dividend-paying stocks. Tech growth is going to slow down over time. The vaccine benefits the dividend-paying value stocks much more than high-flying tech stocks. Yield-starved investors will rush to dividend paying stocks, not tech.

Most individual investors make the mistake of thinking that the best time to invest in a sector is when everything is sunshine and rainbows. They suffer from confirmation bias and think that the recent results will continue far into the future.

We believe that it is the best time in our lifetimes to load up on consumer, financial, infrastructure, real estate, midstream, and utility stocks as they trade at historically low valuations even as interest rates have hit 0%.

Buying high-quality businesses at a deep discount to fair value has always richly rewarded investors in the long run. At High Yield Investor, we are very selective and only invest into the most discounted high-quality opportunities available and we expect our Equity Portfolio to beat QQQ in the coming 10 years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATO, BAM, BPYUP, EPD, ET, HBI, NWE, QSR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.