Week 52 MDA Breakout Forecast - December: Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge

The V&M Premium Portfolio is up +44.5% YTD with more than 6 different categories of V&M portfolio strategies beating the S&P 500 for the third year in a row.

The streak of weekly picks gaining over 10% in less than 4 or 5 trading days continues to 156 out of 188 trading weeks (83.0%) not counting multiple gainers.

This past week 3 out of 4 stocks gained over 10% led by top gains in AEYE +40.5%, AMRC +18.3%, ACTG +14.8% with avg closing gains +13.3%.

Two new breakout stocks for Week 52 with better than 10% short-term upside potential.

Introduction

The Weekly Breakout Forecast continues my doctoral research analysis on MDA breakout selections over more than 5 years. This subset of the different portfolios I regularly analyze has now reached 188 weeks of public selections as part of this ongoing live forward-testing research.

In 2017, the sample size began with 12 stocks, then 8 stocks in 2018, and at members' request into 2020, I now generate 4 selections each week, 2 Dow 30 picks, and a separate article for monthly Growth & Dividend MDA breakout stocks. I offer more than 6 different ways to beat the S&P 500 since my trading studies were made public.

Remarkably, the frequency streak of 10% gainers within a 4- or 5-day trading week remains at highly statistically significant levels above 80% not counting frequent multiple 10% gainers in a single week. More than 200 stocks have gained over 10% in a 5-day trading week since this MDA testing began in 2017. A frequency comparison chart is at the end of this article.

2020 YTD Breakout Portfolio Returns

The Breakout Picks are high volatility selections for short-term gains, but with no selections below $2/share, under 100k average daily volume, or less than $100 million market cap.

The cumulative average returns YTD are at +324.51% compared to the S&P 500 +14.81% over the same period. The very best case perfectly timed returns at +585.4%, and in the worst case, fixed buy/hold, do nothing, equal-weighted, hold to the Friday close average returns year to date, the worst case returns are +63.6% graphed in red below.

So far through 51 weeks this year, 124 stocks have gained over 5% in less than a week, 77 stock selections have gained over 10%, 42 stock picks gained over 15% and two picks over 100% as high as +132.6%. The 2020 MDA picks are on track for much higher breakout frequencies and % gains than last year's results as shown at the end of this article. I have removed the best case returns from the chart below as it begins to distort the chart between the very worst possible returns and the actual S&P 500 returns shown below.

For 2020 YTD, the best case average weekly returns are +11.48% and worst case average +1.25% YTD as shown below. These returns include trading against all the Negative Momentum Gauge® signal warnings which increases your risk of declines, but are conducted without interruption for testing and measurement purposes. We have had more than 19 weeks with the Momentum Gauges® negative this year. (Source: Value & Momentum Breakouts)

These forecasted market tops are detailed in my recent article: An Election Year Correction Signal And Only The 3rd Negative Weekly MG Signal In 2020

Over the years, the evidence is clear that timing your investments during the most positive momentum periods greatly enhances your weekly returns.

Market Conditions into Week 52

Tuesday continues with historical patterns well documented in published research as the best day of the week, especially in weeks with FOMC meetings. Research studies discussed in the Members' Library show that this is a pricing behavior patterned on the Fed's strong intervention activity called pre-FOMC drift. Last year with less Fed intervention, Fridays were by far the best day of the week. Thursday remains the most and only negative day of the week and has stayed as the average worst day nearly the entire year.

The S&P 500 index delivered the last high volatility ±2% move on November 4th of +2.2%. There have now been 44 daily moves greater than ±2% on the S&P 500 since February, including daily moves as large as -11.98%. 2020 has had more daily +/- 2% moves than these 7 years 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2019 COMBINED.

We can confirm the Fed increased purchases of domestic securities last week to the highest levels in 30 weeks of $107.7 billion up from $15.9 billion in domestic securities the prior week. This big move is consistent with pandemic stimulus levels and well above normal operation levels. The Federal Reserve's total balance sheet is at the highest level in US history to over $7.2 trillion. Studies are confirming what we have been measuring for years, the Fed impact is strongest from 2 to 4 weeks after balance sheet expansion: Quants Discover A Guaranteed Source Of Alpha: Just Trade Based On The Growth Of The Fed's Balance Sheet

System Open Market Account Holdings - FEDERAL RESERVE BANK of NEW YORK

The Weekly Momentum Gauge® turned positive into November and reached the highest ever recorded positive weekly level two weeks ago. The Fed's stimulus activity is shown in dark blue from the SOMA holdings report above. The Fed easing increased this week to $107.7 billion to the highest levels in 30 weeks. The weekly values are declining from the peak average over 200 last week and prior weekly peaks have preceded S&P 500 declines of various levels by 1 to 2 weeks. (Value & Momentum Breakouts)

Two conditional signals that are very important to watch:

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is higher than the Positive momentum score.

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is above 70 on the gauge.

The MDA momentum gauges have correctly called every major market direction change since they began. The more detailed Daily Momentum Gauges are reserved for members of my subscription service. These movements and signals were updated in more detail through the Daily Update articles this past week:

V&M Breakout Morning Update - December 18: Markets Slightly Higher With S&P 500 Up To 3716 With Fed Easing $107.7 Billion This Week And Crude Oil Above 48/Bbl

V&M Breakout Morning Update - December 16: Markets Higher Ahead Of Fed Meeting Results, Congress Stimulus, And Vaccine Rollouts With S&P 500 Up To 3697

V&M Breakout Morning Update - December 14: Markets Sharply Higher On Covid Vaccine Distribution With S&P 500 Above 3681 And Crude Oil WTI Surging Above $47/Bbl.

The Week 52 - 2020 Breakout Stocks for next week are:

The selections this week consist of two Healthcare, one Industrial and one Energy stock based on strong scores on Friday. These stocks are released to members in advance every Friday morning near the open. CLNE is already up over 12% for members with room to run on the indicators now with price up to 5 year highs.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) - Healthcare / Biotechnology Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) - Energy / Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing

Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) - Healthcare / Biotechnology

Price Target: $9.00/share

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes medicines for immune-mediated ocular and systemic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is reproxalap, an ophthalmic solution, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dry eye diseases and allergic conjunctivitis.

Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) - Energy / Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing

Price Target: $8.00/share

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas, compressed natural gas, and liquefied natural gas for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations. It also designs, builds, operates, and maintains fueling stations; sells and services natural gas fueling compressors and other equipment that are used in CNG and LNG stations; and provides assessment, design, and modification solutions to offer operators with code-compliant service and maintenance facilities for natural gas vehicle fleets.

Top Dow 30 Stocks to Watch for Week 52

Applying the same MDA breakout model parameters to only 30 stocks on the Dow Index without regard to market cap or the below-average volatility of mega-cap stocks may produce strong breakout results relative to other Dow 30 stocks.

While I don't expect Dow stocks to outperform typical breakout stocks over the measured five-day breakout period, it may provide some strong additional basis for investors to judge future momentum performance for mega-cap stocks in the short- to medium-term. The most recent picks of weekly Dow selections in pairs for the last 5 weeks:

Symbol Company Current % return from selection Week (DIS) Walt Disney Co. +3.88% NKE Nike Inc. -0.45% JPM JPMorgan Chase -3.32% (CAT) Caterpillar Inc. +1.79% (INTC) Intel Corp -1.13% (AAPL) Apple Inc. +8.22% (WMT) Walmart Inc -4.36% (NKE) Nike Inc +3.63% (CSCO) Cisco Systems +10.18% (AXP) American Express +4.16%

If you are looking for a much broader selection of mega-cap breakout stocks beyond just 30 Dow stocks with more detailed analysis and strong returns I would recommend the Growth & Dividend MDA Breakout picks released monthly for long term total return not including dividends over 2%+ annually:

The August MDA Breakout Growth & Dividend stocks currently up +14.3% (not including high dividends).

MDA Breakout Growth & Dividend stocks currently up +14.3% (not including high dividends). The September MDA Breakout Growth & Dividend picks currently up +12.6% (not including high dividends).

MDA Breakout Growth & Dividend picks currently up +12.6% (not including high dividends). The October MDA Breakout Growth & Dividend picks currently up +19.3% (not including high dividends).

MDA Breakout Growth & Dividend picks currently up +19.3% (not including high dividends). The November MDA Breakout Growth & Dividend picks currently up +21.8% (not including high dividends).

MDA Breakout Growth & Dividend picks currently up +21.8% (not including high dividends). The December MDA Breakout Growth & Dividend picks currently up +1.51% (not including high dividends).

The Dow picks for next week is:

Dow, Inc.

Dow cleared key resistance of 55/share on Friday and setting up for strong breakout move to 60/share level. All the short term sentiment indicators are sharply higher with strong net MFI inflows and JP Morgan upgraded the stock Friday to Overweight with a 60/share target.

Background on Momentum Breakout Stocks

As I have documented before from my research over the years, these MDA breakout picks were designed as high frequency gainers.

These documented high frequency gains in less than a week continue into 2020 at rates more than four times higher than the average stock market returns against comparable stocks with a minimum $2/share and $100 million market cap. The enhanced gains from further MDA research in 2020 are both larger and more frequent than in previous years in every category. ~ The 2020 MDA Breakout Report Card

The frequency percentages remain very similar to returns documented here on Seeking Alpha since 2017 and at rates that greatly exceed the gains of market returns by 2x and as much as 5x in the case of 5% gains.

The most recent percentages reflect the results from 200 MDA breakout selections through 2020 across 50 weeks with 4 stocks selected each week.

MDA selections are restricted to stocks above $2/share, $100M market cap, and greater than 100k avg daily volume.

Conclusion

These stocks continue the live forward-testing of the breakout selection algorithms from my doctoral research with continuous enhancements over prior years. These Weekly Breakout picks consist of the shortest duration picks of seven quantitative models I publish from top financial research that include one-year buy/hold value stocks.

The actively traded V&M Premium Portfolio is up +44.54% YTD beating the S&P 500 every year since inception. The Premium Portfolio gains have been achieved with 19 weeks in cash following the Momentum Gauge® signals and do not include additional large gains from ETF bear funds suggested during the many weeks of negative signal periods.

All the very best to you, stay safe and healthy and have a great week of trading!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS

Twitter: https://twitter.com/jdhenning

Stocktwits: AnomalyDetective (@AnomalyDetective) | Stocktwits

Disclosure: I am/we are long TNA, FNGU, BNKU, NAIL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.