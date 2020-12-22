Lockheed Martin (LMT), like all defense-oriented stocks, is difficult to assess. Useful information is often not publicly available, and the politicized contract economics of the business make it complicated to value. As such, talking to industry experts is key in getting a feel for the business. In our discussions with people who have worked in defense, a key theme emerged that is relevant for investors. When a company wins repeated contracts with the military, especially in specific segments, they begin to deepen their moats by gathering more and more expertise for integrating and iterating proprietary systems for specific military purposes. Lockheed has done this in aerospace with their long history of leading contracts for manned aircraft, thus justifying a premium. We see that compared to other companies with which it has traditionally competed and now leads, the deserved premium has not materialized, and as such see it as a buy.

Lockheed's Expertise

Lockheed has been expanding its manned aircraft business for years. Since 2000, their revenues have doubled, and have kept a lead over competitors like Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) by maintaining aircraft as a dominant portion of their revenue with their business overall also being larger. While Northrop fell into other niches within manned aircraft with bombers and surveillance, Lockheed continued to dominate in flagship contract wins eventually earning them the lead role for the F-35, which is the largest defense program in the world. All it takes is a quick look at the history of manned aircraft contracts to see the Lockheed banner appearing much more frequently concurrent with their greater market share in aeronautics against NOC. Admittedly, even in the recent F-35 program Northrop is an important partner (so they are by no means an irrelevant player); however, Lockheed's leading manufacturer role for the F-35 is itself a consequence of design expertise already apparent in 2001. This innovative edge has materialized in their decisive lead now. Moreover, as manufacturer, they will also be consolidating their expertise by being the principal maintainer of these aircraft and provider of many of the aircraft's parts.

(Source: wikipedia.org, the X-35 concept from 20 years ago)

Lockheed's expertise extends to all systems that might be included in manned aircraft like the HUD and other critical firmware that makes their aircraft militaristically superior. We expect this expertise to continue to compound into other contracts for manned aircraft in a way that cannot be easily matched, as the military will pursue future contracts with companies that were able to provide innovative aircraft in the past. Competitors are also not really able to replicate this expertise through poaching human capital or other means, since usually the work in defense companies is so decentralized across the structure that the expertise becomes an emergent quality that spans system design, integration, manufacturing and servicing.

Valuation

We have argued that focus on the part of defense companies creates an edge through compounded expertise. With Lockheed being relatively undiversified despite its size, it is certainly the most invested in capabilities to create effective military aircraft. However, compared to much more diversified competitors, this edge is not really reflected in relative prices.

(Source: Valkyrie Research)

We've discussed before BAE Systems' (OTCPK:BAESF) discount, which we think is unjustified. However, the fact that LMT and NOC basically trade at the same level is odd. NOC is more exposed to the US government's military spending decisions with their share of revenue from the US being 10% larger than LMT's. So, if there were concerns around that due to Biden, NOC should be more harshly discounted if anything. It seems rather clear that the market does not assign a premium based on compounded expertise in their aeronautics segment despite the intensity of human capital input in Lockheed's design-based business. With expertise being the primary tool of competition in the defense business, we see LMT as undervalued with their distinguished quality unrewarded by markets. Since expertise compounds and is difficult to value anyway as it is intangible, we will do a typical equity researcher thing and simply declare that a 20% premium over more diversified peers would peg LMT at a fair value.

Risks and Conclusions

The risks to the relative thesis might be concerns about converting their manned aircraft expertise into unmanned expertise as it is suspected they might become a larger part of USAF capabilities. They have some presence, but currently some of the key UAS are from General Atomics. Moreover, defense companies in general are always at risk of political moves to reduce military spending, with LMT being very exposed to the US government in particular, where the medium-term spending outlook is not that great anymore. Nonetheless, LMT is definitely the most capable player in manned aircraft, the segment in which they are most heavily committed with the F-35 being 30% of their overall revenue alone. Their pedigree in this segment of the US military's capabilities earns it a premium in our eyes, and we would thus rate it a buy.

