Even if Salesforce remains a strong leader in the space and retains its leading market share, the company's share price could easily disappoint over the long-run.

On the other side of the equation, however, CRM has a number of red flags attached to it that make the company too risky for long-term shareholders.

Salesforce is an undisputed leader in the CRM space and, through its ecosystem of cloud applications, has an important competitive advantage.

The one side of the equation

Salesforce (CRM) is without a doubt an absolute leader and a formidable competitor in the cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) services.

"...we're making some progress against Salesforce though they are a very formidable competitor in the front office..."

- Lawrence Ellison, Oracle Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call

The company has also been successful in using its dominant position in the CRM space to lure customers in using its other offerings in e-commerce, marketing and analytics. Thus, creating the unified Customer 360 space that is also seen as a competitive advantage that will reduce churn rates and give Salesforce a significant cross-sell advantage.

In addition to all that, with the most recent acquisition of Slack Technologies (WORK), Salesforce seems to be solidifying its competitive advantages even further by integrating Slack into its cloud offerings and making it the engagement layer of its platform. Not surprisingly then, the deal was widely pitched among the investment community as being 'transformative', 'generational opportunity' and even as a 'match made in heaven'. Although all these phrases bring lots of excitement for many, the current underlying risks for the company's share price seem too large to ignore.

Growth expectations and market share might not be what you think

In rapidly growing industries, achieving high topline growth rates is usually much more important than having a robust highly profitable business model.

Naturally this is also the case in the cloud and software space, where forward P/E ratios are highly dependent on expected revenue growth.

* based on fiscal year end closest to December 2021

Salesforce, Workday (WDAY) and Amazon (AMZN) are currently the three high flyers, which have expected revenue growth rates of above 20% and forward P/E multiples of above x60.

This is where risks start to arise, because many investors usually take these high multiples as fully justified given the high growth. But the premium attached to high growth companies also depends on the overall scarcity of growth in the economy and usually peaks right before markets experience a sharp fall.

As it happens, the recent pandemic has even exacerbated this trend by significantly widening the dispersion and temporarily accelerating the growth of cloud based services.

When compared to the other high-flying names, CRM usually has a very important advantage that appeals to investors - it is an absolute leader in its space. That is why the graph appears quite often in CRM analyses, showing the growing might of CRM which is thumping the other blue chip technology companies, such as Oracle (ORCL), Microsoft (MSFT), SAP (SAP) and Adobe (ADBE).

Interestingly, however, the same graph from more than 3 years ago looked like this:

Something must have changed here, because more than 3 years ago CRM had even higher market share than it supposedly has today, but the first graph above shows a continuously increasing market share in a straight line fashion. At the same time, market share of let's say Microsoft has declined from 4% in 2017 to 3.8% during this year, even though its market share has been steadily improving over the years.

High profitability could be hard to achieve

As we saw above, profitability is not considered a very important driver of valuations in the sector, while expected sales growth matters a great deal. Although this is quite normal, it does become an issue as the sector matures. The problem is that the transition of a sector that rewards less profitable entities and high-growth entities with abnormal multiples to a sector with moderate growth where rigidity of business models and profitability matter is not usually smooth. Quite often these transitions happen abruptly and without warning.

At the same time, the gap between CRM's P/S multiple and its achieved operating profitability is almost as high as it has ever been.

Even though the market mostly cares about CRM's topline growth for the time being, eventually the company will have to prove that it can go from being the least profitable company in the peer set below, to a business that could achieve high profitability, without sacrificing its customer retention and high growth numbers.

At the same time, the 'laggards' shown above - Microsoft and Adobe - are highly profitable and high-growth businesses already.

Looking at CRM's expenses as a share of sales, by far the largest component is the company's marketing and sales spend.

Being a fixed cost expense, spend on marketing and sales usually declines as a share of revenue as a company grows in size. In CRM's case, however, this expense has not changed much for the past 11 years.

As CRM adds a number of new services to its offering to keep its retention ratio high while relying heavily on acquisitions to fuel growth, it becomes questionable whether the company could keep its existing customers once it lowers its sales and marketing expense relative to sales in order to achieve profitability.

Aggressive dilution and insiders transactions

Another area where red flags are emerging is the share count and where these newly issued shares are going.

Although issuing shares for acquisitions and stock-based compensation programs is a common practice in the tech sector, CRM is taking this practice to extreme levels as total number of shares outstanding has almost doubled since 2009.

On one hand, these newly issued shares were used to fuel CRM's frenzy of acquisitions (which I will cover below), and on the other, the company's ever growing stock-based compensation program.

Thus, the amount of stock-based compensation cash outflow during the past 12 months reached $2.2bn or 51% of CRM's overall cash flow from operations over the same period. This expense represents a key element for retaining the top talent in the industry while it also has a positive impact on free cash flow. Unfortunately, however, such a large stock-based compensation program is unsustainable over the long-run and could spell disaster for shareholders.

At the same time, it's interesting to note that the CEO and founder of the company has consistently lowered his total amount of shares owned, while he also sold significantly larger amount of shares during the calendar year 2020 - a year when investors' optimism about CRM's future is running near all-time highs.

Acquisitions fueled growth is risky

Finally, Salesforce has been heavily dependent on acquisitions to grow its customer base and expand its service offerings. Since 2009, the company spent a cumulative $16.5bn on acquisitions and stakes in various businesses (strategic investments).

Spending cash on strategic acquisitions is important for every company in a growing industry. There are, however, many question marks attached to a company that relies on an ever growing spend on M&A deals.

Firstly, every acquisition needs to be an excellent strategic fit for the company and it must be solidifying its existing competitive advantages. The more deals there are, however, the more likely it becomes that these acquisitions are solely done to fuel short-term growth, which for the moment is highly rewarding in terms of achieved valuation multiples.

Secondly, the problem with acquisitions, especially at a time when the stock market is wildly expensive and optimism around the cloud software providers is running near all-time highs, is that it is very hard not to overpay for the acquired businesses, even if these are fully integrated into the business. This is because valuation multiples of these acquired companies have been very high to begin with that they to a large extent already price-in high short-term growth, while the even higher acquisition price usually takes into account the achieved synergies.

It is true that every single acquisition that CRM has done recently had a solid rationale in allowing the company to integrate the services into its one CRM platform and thus reap significant rewards. Nevertheless, shareholders should not lose sight of everything else simply for the purpose of achieving this integrated platform.

To begin with, the $6.5bn deal to acquire MuleSoft valued the company at x15.9 sales (not earnings but sales), which already factors in years of double-digit sales growth.

Following this deal, and also only days after Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) announced the acquisition of Tableau's competitor Looker for only $2.6bn, Salesforce raised the stakes by announcing a massive $15.7bn deal to acquire Tableau. As of the time of the acquisition, Tableau's annual recurring revenues were at $902m which valued the deal at a sales multiple of around x17. Needless to say that Tableau's annual revenue growth rate was already running at 41% which shows what kind of future expected growth this price tag takes into account. Moreover, there was even criticism of material differences in the company's initial SEC filing which raises yet another red flag.

Perhaps not surprisingly, the most recently announced mega deal for Slack Technologies also used the same rationale of integration into Salesforce's offering and this time making the app the engagement layer of Salesforce.

This time, however, the deal needed an even more solid rationale, as its massive size was also accompanied by an even higher price to sales multiple.

All these frequent, large and highly priced deals make it increasingly difficult, even for sophisticated investors, to accurately predict the true value of these deals over the long-run. Of course, the stated rationale of service integration is solid; however, what price tag does this statement justify and how sustainable is this massive sales growth over the long term is a much harder question to answer.

Conclusion

Salesforce is an undisputed leader in the CRM space which through an acquisition-centered strategy managed to achieve one of the highest sales growth rates in the industry, while creating an ecosystem of cloud based CRM and complementary enterprise applications. This undoubtedly gives the company an important competitive advantage which in combination with the double-digit short-term sales growth might seem reasonable to many.

On the contrary, risks and controversies around this strategy are also piling up. Too aggressive, and sometimes incoherent, promotional content aimed at potential investors, extreme valuation multiples relative to other high-growth peers, risk of worse than predicted long-term sales growth, razor thin margins combined with uncertainty around long-term profitability, aggressive dilution practices, insider selling activity and a growing reliance on even more expensive acquisitions all make the list of red flags that investors should be aware of.

