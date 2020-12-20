When we last covered Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR), we had a specific price point that we would get bullish at. Specifically we said that:

VTR pulls back to the $30-35 area, we might consider selling cash secured puts or covered calls to start a long position again with a buffer of safety. For those in the "I care only about the dividend" camp, we would still recommend that they take the Cash Secured Puts or Covered Calls route. These generate far higher annualized yields than the stock does and create a much bigger margin of safety. Those options are the only reason we have made money in this stock. Source: Expect More Deterioration

While we waited for the perfect opportunity to buy, the market had different plans.

Data by YCharts

The bulk of the move happened as Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced its vaccine data on November 9, 2020. The stock obviously is now discounting some great news ahead, and we decided to see if this warranted a change in our stance.

Q3-2020

While the vaccine news may appear to make the recent results a moot point, we do believe they offer a great starting point on understanding the company. When examining the numbers from Q3-2020 as compared to Q2-2020, one can observe the impact of the large Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (BKD) settlement. The triple-net portfolio shows an 86.8% growth, but that is because of the large upfront fees received from BKD.

Source: VTR Supplementary Information Q3-2020

Overall in this deal, VTR loses out significantly over time, but in this quarter the cash received creates the illusion of growth. VTR does correctly present the adjusted number, and we can see that triple-net rents fell a whopping 10.4% in the quarter. To put this context, we can see the Q2-2020 quarter-over-quarter numbers.

Source: VTR Supplementary Information Q2-2020

In that quarter triple-net rents fell by 2.7%. This is a problem that we have brought up multiple times before. VTR's tenants on the triple-net housing side are generally struggling and VTR will spend the next five years sorting this out and playing "whack-a-mole". On the bright side, its Senior Housing Operating Portfolio, or SHOP, showed some stabilization with net operating income (NOI) falling just 0.6% quarter over quarter.

Debt

VTR's much-hyped balance sheet was an illusion created by ignoring the risks of the underlying tenants. The company's debt is now one quarter away from breaching the 7X zone.

Source: VTR Supplementary Information Q3-2020

Just at the beginning of 2020, VTR was at 5.7X.

Source: VTR Supplementary Information Q1-2020

Moody's commentary on this sector highlights the challenges ahead:

The risks are more acute with properties tied to operating contracts, due to higher expenses for staffing and critical supplies needed to continue services for residents. Margins, typically around 30%, will be squeezed; REITs that are in RIDEA structures will feel the sting, as they benefit directly from operating income. Assets with triple-net leases, conversely, may be in better positions due to rents being received, although coverage in some cases was thin going into Covid-19 This raises the potential of rent deferrals or other relief. But that protection is limited and the short average length of stay for senior housing residents - around two years - means communities tend to turn over half of their censuses annually. This will put added pressure on operators to increase the pace of move-ins, while dealing with communities that are restricted to non-essential personnel. Source: Senior Housing News

All three credit rating agencies have VTR on negative watch, and the company needs to deleverage rapidly to get some stability back.

Source: VTR

But that will be very hard in 2021 as the relief aid for senior housing decreases or stops altogether. VTR will likely have to give more tenants rent cuts.

Valuation

The company currently trades at over 16.5X funds from operations expected for 2021. Looking at things in a more critical manner, we can see that if we exclude the BKD settlement, VTR produced $219.51 million in funds available for distribution, or FAD, in this quarter.

Source: VTR Supplementary Information Q3-2020

That works out to 58.3 cents. VTR is currently trading at close to a 21X multiple on FAD, alongside an almost 7.0X debt to EBITDA. Those are challenging hurdles to make a buy case against.

Vaccine Impact

We are thrilled at the speed of vaccine deployment and almost every update seems to push the point of full immunizations closer. This is terrific news for the senior community and the number of lives saved will be immense. But the damage done has been so severe that we don't think investors have fully grasped how long it will take for things to normalize.

The Covid-19 death toll linked to U.S. nursing homes and other long-term care facilities has surpassed 100,000, according to a Wall Street Journal tally of data from around the U.S. The coronavirus disease is particularly risky for elderly people with underlying health conditions, and nursing homes house such residents in close confines. Outbreaks have also hit other kinds of senior homes like assisted-living facilities, and the deaths stemming from long-term care outbreaks comprise nearly 40% of the more than 260,000 overall Covid-19 deaths recorded by Johns Hopkins University. Source: Wall Street Journal

Beyond those losses above, the bulk of the total deaths have occurred in the senior populations. Even with everyone getting the vaccine, normal occupancies won't be reached in 2021 and possibly not even in 2022.

Conclusion

We are not averse to taking risk for the right kind of returns. For example, in our Marketplace Service, we sold cash secured puts aggressively on Equity Residential (EQR), a high-quality REIT, simply because we were getting great annualized returns to own it at a price we liked.

Source: Author's App

With VTR, we tried very hard to find a silver lining and that just did not happen. The stock would have retrace meaningfully for us to consider it a bargain. We are not alone in seeing the challenges either. Analysts estimate the NAV of this REIT to be close to $40.00 share. We don't see the point of paying a 25% premium to NAV, when the company is stretched on its debt metrics and operates in an area with very high risk. We would continue to avoid this REIT in 2020 unless we see a $35.00 price on it first.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles. If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.