Rena Sherbill: Hi, everybody. Welcome back to the show. Great to have you listening with us, as always excited about the things that we are doing here at the podcast, excited about all the people listening, all the people writing in. It really feels great to receive the kind of feedback that I've been receiving. It feels great to know that we've been helping so many people with their investments, trying to figure out the space a little bit better.

And with that, we're for sure excited about our guest today. Nicholas Vita, Co-Founder and CEO of Columbia Care (OTCQX:CCHWF), which is a company I hope you've heard of, you might have heard of. It's been more medically-focused. It's in a few states. We talk to Nicholas today actually about how he decided where to go first and where to continue going. They signed a big deal. They're now in Colorado. But Nicholas gets into those, where those markets are heading that they're in, and where they're looking to go further. We talk about Europe, and what Nicholas sees there.

Obviously, we've been talking on the show about the bearishness that has befallen Europe. But Nicolas and other guests we've had on talk about the strength of the European market, certainly on the medical side, once it gets figured out. There's certainly a big market to be had there. And we talk about growing a company and how he feels about dilution and debt and how he sees running a company in the cannabis space.

Really insightful points about who may be coming into the cannabis space, i.e. perhaps it's not your friendly CPG company, not your friendly alcohol and tobacco company. Perhaps it's coming from somewhere else. Nicholas makes great points and insights about that. And I hope you stay tuned because before the end of the year, we're going to be having our part two of the MasterClass in Cannabis Investing with Julian Lin and James V. Baker, two stalwart Seeking Alpha contributors who I'm super happy to have back for part two. And I'm super excited for you all to hear that. But until then, I hope you enjoy our conversation with Nicholas, get a lot out of it and perhaps put Columbia Care on your watch list.

And in my model cannabis portfolio I'm long Trulieve, Khiron, GrowGeneration, Curaleaf, Vireo Health and Isracann BioSciences.

Nicholas, welcome to The Cannabis Investing Podcast. Really happy to have you on the show. Thanks for joining us.

Nicholas Vita: Thanks for having me.

RS: So catch listeners up on your arrival to the cannabis industry. How did you get here? And how did you get to Columbia?

NV: So I'm one of the Co-Founders in addition to being the CEO. And I spent a long time in financial services, both as an advisor and as an investor, and spent most of my career in healthcare. Back in 2012, I began looking at the sector with a former colleague of mine from Goldman Sachs, and we made an investment. Turns out, I ended up running that investment. And from there, we decided to sort of create Columbia Care, and from that point, we, I think, broke new ground at the time. And we were the first multi-state operator. And we effectively went market to market, applying for licenses, winning them, building up the infrastructure to where we are today, with 18 markets in the U.S. and operations in the EU. And we're one of the quiet, but one of the largest sort of operators in the industry.

RS: So talk to me about your decision to go into the MSO space specifically. I mean, I imagine you had your choice of different cannabis, different ways to get into the cannabis space. How did you choose that space? And also how surprised are you that you ended up choosing cannabis to get into?

NV: I think it's safe to say that at no point in my in my life I ever expected cannabis to be a career choice. Back that it is, is kind of a testament to how amazing the world really is. But I guess there are a lot of different ways to approach the industry. And what I learned from my experience in healthcare is that regulation can actually be your friend, especially when you're dealing with controlled substance or an emerging market.

And prior, one of my careers -- one of my job experiences was back in Eastern Europe after the wall fell and I've actually been involved in the transition from a sort of a planned economy to a market economy. And sort of all of these various experiences I had really pointed to the same conclusion, which is you really want to have the ability to operate in an emerging market at the beginning to create something of scale. And so the idea was not to necessarily create a brand, because a brand without infrastructure in a market that is effectively ring fenced by state doesn't really change things.

And some of the -- one of those sort of the underlying themes that we were investing against, as we build out Columbia Care is that the financial pressures at the state level would become increasingly meaningful to the elected officials and the regulators going forward. And so in that type of environment, the states which were pre-empting the federal government had financial incentive to really create these ring fenced operating environments. And I think that will continue to persist. It's only been exacerbated by COVID.

So you have this massive existing market, which is very unique in emerging setting, that is converting to a regulated market. And then you had this older confluence of events where you had policymakers making decisions based on fiscal need, and budgetary realities. And so that's a very good place to be if you can be sort of a solution to some of the problems that the different constituents are looking at.

RS: So talk to me about the decision to go into the first states that you decided to go into, how did you plan that out?

NV: The first thing we did is we really looked at our kind of our initial experience. So my first experience in cannabis was Washington DC, which was a very, very small, limited market, and a bit of an anomaly in the United States. So I think what people often think about is the way you can scale experience. In cannabis early on you really couldn't. So what you did in DC was completely irrelevant to what was happening in Colorado and California. But I liked the idea of a limited license market. I liked the idea of medically focused market as a stepping stone to the environment. I liked the idea that you could -- you have rules and regulations that allowed you to do what you do, because the lack of certainty, the lack of clarity is what created risk. And for me, the opportunity wasn't about how much of a -- how large a company can you grow? How much of the market can you take?

It was how can you do without getting into trouble, because there were so little framework available both at the state and federal level. So the first market we were in was really Arizona. And we chose Arizona, because it was a regulated market, it was a medical market. It was a fairly sort of well-defined structure. It was fully integrated. So it allowed us to cultivate manufacture and dispense. So we could have supply chain continuity and quality control. And it allowed us to touch our consumers. And so that was sort of the Holy Grail that we ended up using as the basis for every market that we invested in going forward.

We're fully integrated in almost all of our markets. We intend to be fully integrated in all the markets, because that's the way you drive the most value. And that's the way you can really create the most innovative products.

RS: Are there ever times that you're looking at a state? I mean, I want to get into the elections in a second and how excited you must be about them. But before the bullishness, are there -- is there ever a time where you're in a state where it's just not working out the way that you wanted it to? Or it's just the regulations aren't going in the direction? Is there ever a time where you step back and think maybe we're going to step out of this and pivot into somewhere else?

NV: I think every state, when you build a business organically, every single new initiative, you kind of -- you always hit that point at some point along the curve. And so it's not an unusual sort of moment in time, when you take a step back, and you kind of reflect on what it is you're doing and why you're doing it. What we've learned is that there is an element of patience that you have to have, and you have to build it knowing that you're going to be able to become an agent that actually supports an outcome.

And so by creating infrastructure, by creating scale, you actually end up earning a voice and a seat at the table with the decision makers who are actually determining what direction the policies wind up going, because employees and economic activity matter. And the way you operate your business in a way also has an effect on that. So I'd say every single state we're in, we've sort of always sort of taken a step back and wondered, are we doing the right thing? We do that as just a matter of course, to make sure that we're not sort of blinded by our own passion and our own commitment.

We've only really exited two states in the company's history. We were very successful early on in Nevada. But Nevada was hyper-competitive. And it was a complicated environment. We just, frankly, thought it was the right time to kind of wait and see how that bar shook out. And we exited Puerto Rico for different reasons. But the other 18 states that we're in, we're very committed to and we're working forward. And we're actually -- who's to say we don't wind up opening up more facilities in Nevada, where we had to wind up going into sort of new states and beyond the sort of the ones that were in already. But it is -- I think it's such a dynamic environment. I think it would be disingenuous to say that everything's always unicorns and rainbows. You really do have to be sort of circumspect about everything as you take every step forward.

RS: Well, that's the thing. I mean, in talking about the excitement around the success of these ballot initiatives that just happened in the last elections and states like Arizona going online and all that bullish sentiment and really for good reason in many respects. But I think also the question arises, okay, how does Columbia Care keep its footprint in these states, keep its stronghold in these states, while these other states are also getting it -- while these other companies are also getting into these states? How do you keep that advantage when these states continue to go online?

NV: But it really comes from the way we've built the company, because we weren't a roll up, because we built and hired people and grew people and grew human capital, along with financial capital. We have the luxury of having a continuity of decision making, and culture within the organization that really sort of reminds everybody what it is we do and why we do it. And ultimately, it's about service of the communities and the people who come through our front door and people who buy our products.

And that's something that's really important, because, it's hard to scale at the pace that we're scaling right now. And we're growing, 60% quarter-on-quarter, the top line, it's plus. And it's the same across, almost every single market. Had we been a roll up and had we been forced to sort of think about integration as being the sort of foundational elements of our organization, I think we would have more problems, more concerns than we do.

But when you work with someone for years and years and years, and you've seen them grow up, and you've seen people's strengths, and weaknesses evolve, and you've seen the organization evolved to accommodate the sort of the needs of the markets that we serve, all of a sudden, you realize we actually have a really scalable platform. And that's what we're actually sort of seeing right now, which is, we spent the first many years building out the infrastructure, hiring people developing the organization. And now we're beginning to see the fruits of those labor.

And so I'd like to say that, from me -- for us, it's never been a sprint. It's been a marathon. And we're now beginning to hit our stride, which is great to see, because it was exactly in line with what we always told the market to expect. You win the licenses, you build up the infrastructure, you make -- you preserve shareholder value, so you don't lose yourself in the process. And then you go to market and you commercialize. And that's exactly what we're doing now. So all of that infrastructure is waiting to be scaled up. And that's what we're beginning to see in the numbers.

RS: And how much do you think, your background contributes to that kind of business model? And that emphasis on sticking to the business model? I mean, I guess along the way, you saw, the reason why, but I imagine that there were points along the way where you're like, wait, all these other companies are really expanding, and they're getting a lot of interest and market share and, and how hard is it to stick to that kind of more fiscally responsible way of doing things and more prudent way of doing things? And I guess, how much does your background contribute to that?

NV: Well, I actually was involved in investment banking at Goldman. And I've had the opportunity to participate and advice on a number of mergers and acquisitions transactions. And the thing that you learn about M&A is that the headline is great, but the integration is hard. And the fastest way to destroy a great companies is to get ahead of your skis. And there were a lot of times when we had very serious discussions about consolidating opportunities and cross border transactions, and you name it.

And ultimately, we had to sort of look at ourselves in the mirror and say, how do we think we're going to be able to drive value for shareholders. And it required a lot of discipline and a lot of soul searching. But I think where we are today is in a really good place, because we're in enough markets, and we're the market leader in most of our markets. So we've actually been able to accomplish all the things that we are trying to accomplish. We've done it in multiple states, because we've had more time to do it.

The big difference here is that when I think about integrating a business into one of our organizations in a particular state, or in a variety of states, I know the people who are going to be responsible for that integration. I know what they can do, because I've seen them operate their own businesses. I've seen them solve problems. And so I think that it's the knowing that most M&A doesn't actually work out the way it's supposed to, sort of caused us to be a little bit more cautious and to be a little bit more targeted.

And now that we've sort of hit that critical mass, we can now open the spigot and begin to lean in, in a way that's going to be very difficult for others to compete with. Now I think a competitive market is good for everybody because it keeps people honest. But the market shares that we have the leading market share. We have -- I mean, being the number one player in New York, being the number one player in Colorado, being the number one player you go down a laundry list. And we're there but the idea is not to sit on our laurels. The idea is to lean into that market to drive profitability, frankly, drive the mission of the organization.

RS: So talk to us a little bit about how excited you are in terms of these states continuing to go online and the ones that just went online, how do you see it progressing also?

NV: Yeah, it is so fascinating, because this is the only non-partisan environmental issue that I'm aware of. Right. I mean, it's like everyone agrees, on the medical side, it's uniform on adult use. It's maybe a little bit more controversial, but I think it's kind of moving to that point. There were six Republicans, sort of senators that now represent states that have cannabis programs, right. So you have this meeting in the middle, which is really wonderful to see. Because who would have thought that cannabis would not only be a solution for fiscal issues, but also for political issues. I love the irony of that. But we're in New Jersey, we're in Arizona. Of the 18 states, we're in 11 are expected to turn adult use in the next 24 months.

And so we have an enormous amount of sort of work ahead of us to prepare for those conversions. We're building out like crazy in New Jersey. We're hiring in New Jersey. We're doing the same thing in Arizona. And I think that that's a really good place to be. It's funny that the stigma that you had with cannabis just isn't there anymore. But again, it's a financial reality. And because we early on built our core, sort of our core operational base in the East Coast. Those are the markets where you really have the most upside, the least developed market.

So as we transition from medical to adult use, you see what we experienced in Massachusetts, which is a staggering growth rate, and a transition away from the unregulated market to the regulated market, which I think is good, because that means that people are using safer products, they're using better products. The tax revenue is going to the right place, and everyone sort of, I think has a really high integrity and transparent relationship with the industry.

RS: So when you're building out markets, like more on the East Coast that you say that are less developed, you're in Colorado and California, the number one and two markets. You just finalized this huge acquisition in Colorado. So you have -- investors know what to look for when you're talking about Colorado and California. How do you go about building out those other markets that are less developed?

NV: What I love about -- so because we spend so much time building the business organically in the East Coast, it gave us the opportunity to kind of be a little bit circumspect about the way the industry is developing. One of our theories is that you really can't consider yourself a national leader, unless you have a footprint in the leading markets. And Colorado is number two, California is number one, not just the United States, but globally. So the combination with the TGS organization put us into that leadership position overnight in Colorado, and we've done nothing but increase market share, and sort of drive financial performance by leaving the same leadership team in place, and by really sort of supporting their activities.

California is another fantastic sort of example, because we have a core sort of platform in Southern California. We now have -- are dipping our toe into sort of the San Francisco Bay Area. But more importantly, we have over 100 dispensaries that are built into the relationship, that the Project Cannabis team has sort of very, very, sort of deliberately constructed over many years. And so it's not just about sort of the bricks and mortar that we have, it's about really penetrating and making our products available to a wide variety of products. And now that we have a fairly attractive portfolio of brands, we can actually take what we've developed and what hasn't developed in Colorado, and in California, and actually export it to Chicago, to Boston to DC to New York, to Miami.

And so we can take all these things that are just known as being very high quality sort of brands, can take form factors that are unique. We can take the IP that we're known for, that we've developed in the medical side and we can basically come up with a portfolio of differentiated sort of not only form factors, but differentiated brands that are specifically targeting parts of the market that we want to be the leader in.

RS: And talk to me about West Virginia. You guys were one of a few companies to get a license out there. What's the reception been like to the cannabis industry so far out there?

NV: West Virginia. We're the leader in the Mid-Atlantic, right. And so there really isn't anybody else who has the same type of footprint that we do. And so for us, it was a very natural expansion into West Virginia. We've already had conversations. It's still a medical program. We already had conversations with a number of organizations that are involved in the fight against the opioid crisis down there. And I'm sure people who know me know that one of my goals on my tombstone, I hope that it says, this guy actually did something to try to break the opioid crisis because it is a national disgrace.

And cannabis we've seen in the data we've actually collected from the research studies we've been involved with, our products work as a substitute for opioids in a variety of pain management settings. And so I hope that we go down to West Virginia and we bring the best products that are available in the United States to West Virginia. And in doing so we actually give the providers and the policymakers another tool, a tool to not only provide a better quality of life to people who're looking for palliative treatments that cannabis is good for, but also as a weapon to fight the opioid crisis.

RS: Yeah, I mean, I couldn't agree with you more in terms of the importance of that. And honestly the excitement around the fact that people are open to that, and it looks like it's going to be able to really do something down there. Is there still do you find like, there's still a stigma around it in areas that don't have much of a legacy market? Do people still look at cannabis as a drug that they want to keep away from their kids type of type of situation? Or are you finding that less and less as the years go on?

NV: I guess it's a bit of both. We certainly find it less and less, but that voice, even if it is now becoming less pervasive, is really important to recognize. And I think that's one of the things I love to -- I like to think about Columbia Care's representing, as passionate as we are about these issues, we never want to marginalize the dissenting voices. And I think that's given us the ability in a lot of communities that have been reluctant to sort of embrace cannabis, the willingness to let us sort of be their first shot.

And I can understand why parents worry about their kids. I can understand why communities who've been ravaged by narcotics and by illegal drugs are worried about adding another potential vice into their communities like that makes sense. And it's our job to show how and why we are different, and how we can actually help solve for some of those problems, not necessarily contribute to them. I would argue, that's one of the most important missions for everyone in the industry to think about, because this is not -- if we want to create a sustainable industry, I don't go to sleep worrying about whether or not more or fewer people are going to be interested in coming into our stores tomorrow. I know that they will, right. It's just the nature of the industry we're in.

The real question is can we do it responsibly? And can we do it in a way that is respectful of our investors, of our stakeholders, of our communities, and of our policymakers?

RS: And do find that when you meet people with that education, and kind of explaining -- exactly what you're saying that it behooves everyone in the industry to explain that. But to explain the power of cannabis and the healing properties, do you find that education leads people to change their mind? Like have you ever encountered widespread opposition to that education?

NV: I have. I have many, many times. And some -- part of my job is to get beaten up, right? Yeah, if something goes wrong, it's always my fault. If something goes right, it's never my fault. That's the role of the CEO, the inverted triangle. But the fact is this -- in fewer and fewer cases this is still a controversial issue. And so I don't think that the pushback and the criticisms that the industry gets are unfounded. I think they're reasonable, I think. But that's just kind of -- that's the nature of kind of being -- doing something new. I mean we kid around at work, because no one's ever really done this before.

There are other people that are kind of doing it on the same timelines but I can't open up, Jack Welch book and say, hey, guess what, on page 55, he experiences and let's go out to the case study at Columbia Business School and see what they -- see how they did this. It's really sort of white space. And so I think we have an opportunity to do some things a little bit different than maybe other corporates might have, because of the close relationship with the historical controversies. I think we can do it better than other industries have in the past. And frankly, that should be a differentiator for us going forward.

RS: Yes. Let's hope. You talked about treating the community. Well, you talked about treating investors well. I'm interested as CEO, your philosophy around -- there's a lot of talk right now about share dilution. I think we can both think of some examples of that, off the top of our heads. Talk to me about your philosophy in terms of issuing debt and how you see that for investors in the company.

NV: I'll tell you -- so it's really funny. So for us, because we were so disciplined about M&A and disciplined about running a business, Mike and I who are the two Co-Founders, had a majority share, sort of a semi control position in the company up until very recently. So when we decided to sort of think about dilution, that was a very big decision. It wasn't just that we're diluting ourselves. It was we're actually giving up an enormous amount of control. And so when we think about -- when we kind of fast forward and think about the way we construct the capital structure, I was a distressed debt investor for a number of years. And debt is great until it's not.

And I think what's different about us is that I've actually been on the other side as a debt investor that is actually exercising their rights in a downside scenario. So I didn't want to lever the balance sheet. I wanted to be very disciplined about the way we kind of create that efficiency of the capital structure. But the fact is, we can find acquisitions, and we can use our equity that such that even if it is diluted, in terms of the actual absolute number of shares, it's accretive from a financial perspective.

And so we're finding targets, and we're finding opportunities that are just -- that far outweigh on a multiple basis of the type of dilution that our shareholders might otherwise sort of -- might otherwise experience as a result of that issue. And so it's an enormous amount of free cash flow, and that ship is coming towards us very quickly. So we have a little bit of debt right now. And but the markets are expensive.

There's an artificial -- there's an artificial cost of capital out there, because we don't have access to the U.S. capital markets. And I think that impression, and that -- just frankly, that opportunity to kind of see that spread collapse, when people begin to get -- begin to be valued on their financial performance or their financial characteristics, as opposed to the perception that this is still like quasi-legal industry, you're going to see an enormous amount of value created among the larger operators.

RS: And how much do you think like the institutional capital is coming in more and more, as we're seeing? How much do you think that is pushing things in terms of these onerous regulations that you guys have to deal with? How much do you think that pushes things to kind of improve and pushes maybe regulators to come on board? And have some mercy on the cannabis companies? Or do you think that it's a matter of that or that it's going to come in a different way?

NV: I think that the regulators are just going to toe the line. I think that from an operational perspective, you see more and more flexibility, which is a great thing. And I think among state level policymakers the same thing, or some of the, let's call the quasi-governmental agencies like the exchanges, the financial institutions, the big banks, the money center banks, that are regulated by the feds, I don't expect them to take any sort of change in policy until there is a formal change in policy, because there's no upside for them.

They have such big businesses, I don't know why they would take the risk of reputational risk or the operational risks, because they're so scrutinized right now. But flip side is that from a fund flow perspective, that the velocity of capital and the technical aspects of the sector we've seen already a significant increase in volume in our stock. And I think that's because the fundamentals should have really justified increased activity in sort of -- in owning our stock. But just as importantly, as we begin to see a shift in policy at the federal level, people want to be ahead of that curve, because -- and when I say people, it's really the organizations that have more flexibility in their mandate.

So you're probably more likely to see ultra-high net worth individuals, hedge funds, and retail investors sort of pick and choose their spots in the cannabis industry, because some of the large mutual fund complexes haven't been able to do that in size yet. Now when that day comes, that's a completely different world. That's a real permanent capital base. And so I think that we're beginning to see some positioning ahead of that, because the expectation is that whether it's a Republican or Democratic Senate, Republican or Democratic White House, everybody agrees this is an industry that needs to be normalized.

RS: And how much time do you spend on lobbying those agencies, or those regulators?

NV: So I'm fortunate, I'm not good at it. So I don't spend personally a lot of time on it. I used to spend more time on it. Now I'm sort of -- I feel like my job continually shifts as the organization grows. But our company spends a fair degree amount of time on it just to understand what the needs of the policymakers or needs of our communities are. Because the way I the way I view it is kind of simplistically, if our mandate is to operate a business that is compliant, and that sort of, on behalf of the states, issue these licenses, it should be easy for us to go and talk to the people who are kind of overseeing the industry and say what can we do -- what can we do for you? How can we be more helpful? And there's a very synergistic relationship there.

And I think, with the federal conversations a bit more complicated, so for example, I don't expect the exchanges to be as accommodating as some of the Canadian exchanges have been with smaller companies trying to list on their platforms, because there's a lot of risk. You have to be Sarbanes Oxley compliant. I mean, who are the companies are going to be actually able to comply with the regulations to be a U.S. public-listed company. Those are the ones that are probably going to be the natural beneficiaries.

So as we convert from a Canadian listed company to a U.S. listed company, as we started adopting Sox compliance measures, and we started going through all that stuff, and those are the things that are going to dictate who gets the trillion dollar organizations looking at it from a sort of a platform investment perspective.

RS: And over the next few years, do you think that's going to play out in that way in terms of the companies will uplist or kind of the better companies will be separating? Or do you think that the regulations will work themselves out?

NV: I think it's both. I think the regulations have to work themselves out in order for the bigger companies to up list, and then there will be a kind of a risk assessment, a counterparty assessment by the, let's call, by the exchanges or by the complexes to their requirements to be considered as a suitable, suitable kind of counterparty for their platforms.

RS: And in general is your thought and the thought process of Columbia Care, do you guys think is going to be a state by state approach as opposed to a federal mandate type of thing?

NV: I think the states will continue to preempt the federal government. But I think that there will be a federal mandate of some sort. Now what that looks like is I think, can go in 1,000 different directions. You're already starting to see the alcohol companies and you're starting to see some of the alcohol distribution companies to position themselves in a different state level conversations and within kind of the Federal discussion.

But ultimately the governors and the assemblies and the sort of the Senates in each state, the regulars in each state have to look at them as ourselves and say, if, in New York, right, New York is a high labor cost environment, New Jersey's a high labor cost environment, if they begin to ship across state lines, that means someone from Colorado can ship to New York to and I got to tell you, if that happens, there is no doubt that the group in Colorado that can grow outside 360 days a year is going to have a competitive advantage from a cost perspective and a productivity perspective.

So you're going to see a lot of economic dislocation in the states if they don't protect those markets. And so that's I think, something that weighs heavily on the decision makers, especially if they're trying to figure out a way to kind of work their way out of this COVID crisis.

RS: Yeah, yeah, it's definitely interesting to see how much COVID, I think, will affect things. Do you think COVID pushed the recent ballot initiatives? Do you think they pushed it in a bullish way at all? Or do you think it was going that way anyways?

NV: I think it was probably going that way anyway, but I think COVID has helped. So for example, it's probably been more pronounced in some of the more developed markets like California or Colorado, because before there was a cultural familiarity with the illicit market in California. I think people kind of waking up and saying, I really want my products tested and qualified. I don't want to go in and just assume that the guy in the in the panel truck is selling me something that is good as something I can get in a regulated facility.

And so COVID has made people think about their own health in a different way than they ever have in the past, which I think is a good thing, because you really want people to invest in their own well-being. And frankly whether it's a -- versus the illicit market reverses the standard of care that a lot of pharmaceutical companies are manufacturing. I mean, Oxycontin versus cannabis. Are you kidding me? It's not even type in a fair fight.

So if someone has a problem, I think they're much more willing to think about a holistic, sort of natural alternative that's effective first, whereas before they may not have because it's now a regulated industry, because now it's, there's testing required, because, because, because.

RS: Yeah, absolutely. I mean, I think it's been interesting this year with the vape crisis at the beginning of the year. And then with COVID, I think it's really pushed for people to understand the necessary the necessity of having a regulated market and how obviously important that is for consumers and patients to be able to get product that they know what's in there, and that it's going to be good for them.

NV: That's right. 100% agree.

RS: Yeah, so okay, so for some good news, we've had a lot of companies report really nice earnings, you guys among them, record, record, record, record numbers. Every -- almost every number, you look at it some kind of record. Talk to me about where you guys are at in terms of just announcing earnings and what you guys are looking at this coming year?

NV: I look I'm going to sound probably a little bit unprofessional, but we are incredibly fired up for 2021. The things that we needed to accomplish in 2020, we're on track to accomplish and then some, and I am so excited about 2021 because if when I think about sort of the way we begin to contribute to our communities, the way we can really sort of invest in our personnel and the way we can kind of deliver shareholder value. I feel like we're well-positioned relative to anybody else. For better or for worse a lot of people still think about us as a medical company yet. We're in all the best adult use markets and we're going to see those pops in our performance next year.

So I can't even begin to tell you how fired up I am. And I think the team is excited and what's really amazing is that the team up and down. So it's not just like me and five other people that are fired up. It's you go and you talk to folks in the dispensaries, they're asking, well, hey, can we sort of work in California. They're looking at Columbia as upward mobility and as a career not just as a job to show up to every day. And that makes me really happy to be able to give people that type of opportunity.

The lord knows I'm not a 12 year -- back in 2012, I didn't know anything about the cannabis industry. But guys like Ben and Jerry, who were some of our original investors took a -- frankly, took a fling and they gave me a shot. They gave Mike a shot. And now we've got one of the biggest companies in the country, one of the biggest ones in the world. And that's the sort of thing -- like that is the American dream that I want to continue to sort of push out into the organization and make sure that everyone knows that 2021 is not just going to be great for us as an organization, it's going to be great for people who are kind of in the ecosystem and frankly, it's going to be great for the industry.

RS: Yeah, it's exciting. I mean, if you are a cannabis company that has been doing things well and right, I mean, I can't imagine a more exciting time to be to be involved with that. It's like everywhere you look, it's like, oh, this is happening, and this is happening, and this is happening, and this is happening. It's really on all cylinders. I mean, I think fired up is -- I do not want to call that an unprofessional term. I think that's quite professional.

NV: That's fortunate, it's like 30% of my vocabulary.

RS: And very apt for the cannabis industry, yeah. So talk to me a little bit. I mean, you guys have some operations in Europe a little bit. I'm curious to know your thoughts about that area of the world in terms of the cannabis industry. I mean, there was some bullishness in the past. It's dissipated, certainly with COVID has -- echo that disappointment. Where are your thoughts on that part of the world?

NV: Look, I think Europe is a three to five year old story. It's going to be a great market rate. It's 700, 800 million people. It's massive. But I think part of the reason why Europe had so much -- these couldn't access the U.S. So all they could do is be in Canada or be in Europe. Now we're in Europe. But for us, it's a much longer path. I mean, the idea for us was that because Europe is going to evolve as really a medically-oriented series of environments, that's super well-suited for the type of intellectual property and product innovation that we've been sort of focused on for the past eight years. And so that to us is an absolute no brainer. It's one of the few things I can actually ship across international lines, which is intellectual property.

And so we're looking at it very methodically, very slowly. We're involved in all the right political conversations. We've looked at every market, and we're sort of picking and choosing our spots. But the economic reality today is that -- and for the foreseeable future is a high growth, cash flow generating business, you've got to be in the US, and you've got to be a leader, and you've got to be scaled. And that's why we spent -- we wanted to have our foothold there. But we really want to focus our efforts here.

And when I think about the progression of Columbia Care, back when we were -- there will come a time when everyone was saying, why are you wasting any time in New York? It's about programming. That's right, it is today. But New York is 20 million residents and a quarter of a billion visitors a year. When New York turns adult use, that's going to be a good place to be, or New York State, and we intend to sort of be there to support New York State through that process. And that's something that a lot of folks just -- you saw it happen in Massachusetts, you saw it happen in Illinois.

We've seen how big the California market is. I think Europe has a ways to go, but it's never really going to be like the U.S. because it's just not part of the European culture in the same way it is in the U.S. But it will still be a big market, but I think it'll require a much more medical focus.

RS: That definitely seems to be the consensus on the European market, which I think bodes well for you guys being there in terms of your experience there. Where do you guys see yourselves in terms of the broader ecosystem within the next five years? How do you see the industry kind of growing? And where do you see yourselves growing with that?

NV: So I think that for us, I think we'll actually be growing at a disproportionate rate. Because the infrastructure we've built out we have a lot of capacity that we can scale into to help us drive down sort of costs, make our products more affordable and make our products better. We spent a lot of time automating and getting ready for that. And then we've also spent a lot of time developing the portfolio of brands and form factors that we'll be rolling out beginning in 2021.

And so I think that the industry itself will continue to grow and expand and it will become less of the Wild West that it has been. But you're going to -- you're probably going to see a bit of a bifurcation, likely to be sort of targeted or acquired. And that's just because there's a certain point where you -- if you're a single state operator, you simply can't compete with the scale of a multi-state operator, because you have the same requirements for finance, IT, marketing, compliance, and you need a revenue base to just basically share those costs across the platform.

But I suspect, you'll probably see, an enlargement of the playing field. So instead of saying they're between four and six large players, they'll probably between six and eight large players, and you'll see a disproportionate access to the capital markets, among those operators. You'll probably see a disproportionate amount of consolidation led by those players. And then I'm sure at some point, when you see the sort of more traditional Fortune 500 companies getting into the industry, they're going to be looking around to figure out what part of the space they want to be in.

So I think that will be again a very interesting moment in time when they'll either be consolidation, into the sort of those larger, more traditional organizations, or there'll be some very important partnerships that allow those relationships to be fostered.

RS: Do you think there's a part of the bigger companies that have any kind of advantage in coming in and maybe acquiring, a cannabis company? Do you think like a CPG or alcohol or tobacco, do you think any of them have a leg up? Or do you think it depends -- it's very specific to who the people are involved and how they address the acquisition and how much time they spend in terms of getting to know the industry?

NV: So I think their advantage is their cost of capital, and their access to capital. I mean for anyone to think that they could compete with a Philip Morris or a Pfizer, or -- I mean you name any of the large alcohol companies, from a cost capital perspective, it's just -- it's not going to happen. That is a massive advantage. And they're just bigger businesses. But here's where it gets really interesting. We're fully integrated. So we cultivate, agricultural, we manufacture, we innovate, and we distribute. And then we also have wholesale relationships.

So it's not only retail, but wholesale. Very few businesses have a fully integrated business model, either by regulation or by choice. And so would CVS love to have a cannabis dispensary element to their business? Sure. So would some alcohol distributors? Alcohol distributors would love to be in that middle piece? Let's call that center tier between manufacturing and retail. Is it necessarily? Probably not. It's kind of an artificial tax that people have to pay in alcohol because of historical reasons.

But I'm not sure if cannabis consumers are going to be really excited about that. Are there healthcare applications? Absolutely. Are there CPG applications? Absolutely. But CPG companies don't really invent products anymore. They kind of buy smart products from other people. So there's no natural fit necessarily with any particular business model, because of where they've decided to sort of optimize their own operations. I mean, IBM used to make computers now all they do is really service computers. It's kind of interesting to see how that has happened.

Now there's something that no one has talked about that I think it's kind of fascinating. So putting my investor hat again -- on again, if I were a private equity person looking for a multi-billion dollar acquisition, that is hyper growth, hyper attractive margins, that could actually be split up, and you can create value in 101 different ways, where all the industry fundamentals are in place, I can't think of a better industry.

So I actually, I think that the sleeper here is what no one's really been talking about, which is why in the world wouldn't private equity want to get into business like this, because it actually fits the model for private equity, because they don't really have to be sort of the best operators in the world. They just have to sort of leverage the business and let the natural growth of the industry sort of continue to kind of populate the performance. So it's a really -- I think that there are a lot of different sort of outcomes that are possible.

The sort of the strategic mergers like the Diageos of the world are so big that I can't speak to any of that. But I will say my suspicion is that the Boards of those companies and the executives of those companies that are managing those companies, they will have a very strong focus on reputation, and on quality, to make sure that if they do decide to get into a new business line, or a new business or a new product line, it is accretive, not only financially but it's also accretive reputational. I think that's one of the big hurdles a lot of operators are going to have to struggle with, because people use different -- inconsistent methods across states. They don't test a product in every state. You really have to find kind of a diamond out there, and we're sort of qualified for that type of discussion.

RS: That's really interesting. That's a really interesting take. Very well thought out take on the next few years. Speaking of the future, one thing that I really found interesting that you guys do is that you have this national card in Columbia Care. And I think that's a really interesting take on the future of retail. We certainly know that retail is changing, has changed. COVID has sped that up a little bit in terms of delivery and curbside and all of that. It seems to me like that's a nice take on the next phase of the cannabis retail space. What was the thought behind that? And where are you guys kind of planning on going with that?

NV: Yeah, so it was actually a crazy thought that everyone said, forget about it, it'll never happen. And we kind of just decided to put our heads down and a member of our team just knocked the cover off the ball. And I mean, if I could tell you that it was like finding -- imagine someone just took a giant box of Lego and dumped it in his lap and said, go build me the Mona Lisa, go build me a battleship. And that's what he did. And so we have -- the idea was really simple.

The single biggest obstacle to consumer adoption is actually the complexity of the transaction. It feels weird when you have to go in and pay cash for something. And it's actually not an inexpensive consumer purchase. And so you think about the dynamic there, if you have to go to an ATM, and the ATM doesn't have -- it only distributes up to $300. Even B2B, a lot of times in some of these special places like California, if you make a delivery, they're trying to pay you in cash. It's completely awkward and arcane.

You'll increase average basket size. Two, you'll increase loyalty, because you can create loyalty programs around it. Three, you will find a way to actually make the transaction more efficient and profitable for the business counterparties. And four, you'll basically create a uniqueness of the platform that will help you kind of sell through. And so we did it for ourselves to see that work. And what we saw is basket size went up, loyalty went up, repeat business went up. Automatic fulfillment went up for home delivery. Every single part of the business improved when we introduced a credit card.

So based on that experience, and by the way, there was almost no bad debt. So it was an absolute home run from a risk perspective and an absolute home run from the kind of the call optionality that you just described, and kind of being the only sort of consumer credit provider in the space. It's a real credit card. It's not like some Bitcoin transaction that goes to Kazakhstan for 20 second -- 20 nanoseconds and comes back. It's actually a real credit card.

So we've actually been able to roll it out to most of our states at this point, and have had the same type of impact in each one of those states. And based on that, we've actually forged a number of relationships with other companies that we're going to be introducing this card into. So it's not going to be the Columbia Card, it will be the Cannabis Card. Right. And we rebranded it, it looks amazing. But that transition has not happened yet. Because during the beta test, we actually had it on our balance sheet, and we're shifting off on to private capital now, that is more well suited. And frankly I'm not a credit card guy and Columbia Care isn't a credit company.

So we really wanted to have a discreet business that did this only. It'll still be majority owned by Columbia Care, but it's going to be split off and basically turned loose on the entire industry, to basically create a sort of a unique platform, for the consumers, and frankly for business, B2B relationships.

RS: That's really awesome. That's really cool. I love that it started with a crazy idea. That's always the way that the best ideas start, I think.

NV: Yeah, exactly. I will lean into that.

RS: Did somebody say crazy? Do you hear from other companies like interested in copying that at all, or…?

NV: Yeah, we've got five groups that actually want to put it on and get back to kind of the roots of sort of where we come from. We just don't want to stretch ourselves. And so I have to make sure that the sort of the capital is in place to take it -- to make sure it doesn't have any direct impact on Columbia Care, so that it can be managed independently. I just think we could probably figure it out. But our core business is still our core business. I think that you will -- if you put it into the hands of people whose only job it is to sort of flex in and run that credit card, I think that's a much more -- that'll be much more successful sort of enterprise long term.

So the rate limiting factor is actually us and our willingness to sign people up, but we've had a lot of interest and I think everyone recognizes the value and utility because who wouldn't want that? The average the average basket size up 25% overnight. It's just a no brainer.

RS: Yeah, it sounds like a win-win also for customers. That sounds like a great idea. Well Nicholas, we're getting to the end. Anything you want to leave listeners with or give advice to investors on this wild ride, anything you want to share before we go?

NV: The only thing I would say is, we're still at the beginning stages. I mean, this is truly an emerging market. It's just very rare that you get to the opportunity to see an emerging market develop in a sort of a developed market environment. I mean, this is sort of a one of the great opportunities of our lifetimes to sort of create some interesting case studies and to see how business can be built. But what I really love about it, it's also one of the first times in my memory, where individual investors can actually get that call option on the growth of the industry before the institutions can.

So that's kind of a -- that's a very unique phenomena, a little bit backwards, because the institutions simply cannot invest. And so if you believe in the thesis of the industry and you found a company or two that you really like that you think are sort of disciplined stewards of capital, there really is -- there really is effectively an opportunity to be in front of or ahead of a lot of the large institutions that ultimately will need to have positions in the industry because it's a big enough sector, within consumer products or healthcare, or however it's defined for them to want to spend time on it.

RS: Absolutely, could not agree with that more. Nicholas, this has been really edifying. I really appreciate your insights. You've shared a tremendous amount with us. I really appreciate it. And I hope you come back on the show down the line.

NV: Great. Thanks so much for having me. It's great to meet you.

RS: Thanks so much for listening to The Cannabis Investing Podcast. Subscribe or follow us on Seeking Alpha, Libsyn, Apple Podcast, Spotify, Google Play or Stitcher. And we'd really appreciate it if you could leave us a review on Apple Podcasts. It helps other investors find our show. If you have feedback or questions, we'd love to hear from you at rena+canpod@seekingalpha.com. Thanks so much for listening. See you next time.

