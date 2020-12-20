It's been a rough few months for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ), but Pure Gold Mining (OTCPK:LRTNF) has bucked the trend, putting up an incredible 80% return since August. This is despite the fact that the Gold Juniors Index and the price of gold (GLD) have lost ground in the same period. While this incredible strength has been a welcome surprise for shareholders, it's also pushed the valuation to lofty heights, with the market cap now sitting near US$900 million above US$2.25 per share. This translates to a valuation per reserve ounce of over US$850.00/oz, a higher valuation than even million-ounce gold producers. Therefore, while I think the company has a promising future ahead and an exciting story, I see very poor reward to risk at current levels. All figures are in US Dollars.

Pure Gold Mining announced this week that it had delivered the first ore to its mill in Red Lake and is on track to become Ontario's newest gold producer. There couldn't be a better time (outside of August) to be ramping up towards commercial production with the price of gold sitting just shy of record highs and crude oil (USO) prices below $55.00/oz. It's also worth noting that despite a fire in Red Lake earlier this year, the company is on track to pour first gold by year-end as it guided for in May. However, investor excitement about Canada's newest gold mine has sent Pure Gold's valuation into the stratosphere, with the stock now valued at US$889 million at US$2.25 per share. This suggests that the easy money has been made here and that there's little meat left on the bone for new investors unless we see a sharp rise in the gold price. Before digging into the valuation, let's take a quick look at the project below:

For those unfamiliar, Pure Gold CEO Darin Labrenz and his team have created a massive amount of wealth for shareholders, picking up this project in the midst of a gold bear market and turning it into a mine in less than a decade. The project was bought in December 2013 from Claude Resources by Pure Gold (then Laurentian Goldfields) for just over $10 million, with a mill and a million-ounce resource. The company successfully navigated the gold bear market, waited for more favorable conditions to finance the mine, and is now just weeks away from its first gold pour. As shown above, the economics are quite impressive, with average annual gold production of 80,000 ounces per year at costs that are 20% below the industry average at $787/oz. Compared to Canadian gold projects in production currently, these costs are exceptional.

As shown above, the average all-in sustaining costs for undeveloped gold projects held by peers in Tier-1 jurisdictions is $742/oz, and Pure Gold Mining comes in just above this level at $787/oz. However, these are some of the best gold projects globally, so even measuring up to them is an impressive feat. Assuming a conservative gold price of $1,700/oz, Pure Gold Mining will enjoy margins of over 50% if costs come in at projected levels. Therefore, the Madsen-Red Lake Mine is set to be a cash flow machine.

So, what's wrong with the valuation if Pure Gold is a high-grade gold producer about to make the leap from developer to a producer? Unfortunately, the market has already priced this in, in my opinion, leading me to believe that there's little value left for new investors at current levels. Let's dig into the valuation below:

As shown above, the Pure Gold Mine (formerly Madsen-Red Lake) is home to 1.01 million ounces of gold at an eye-popping grade of 9.0 grams per tonne gold. This makes it one of the highest-grade gold projects in Canada currently, which explains why the project benefits from such low costs. If we compare these grades to other million-ounce producers in the sector, we can see that Pure Gold is nearly off the charts. In fact, the average reserve grade for million-ounce gold producers is below 1.50 grams per tonne gold, and Pure Gold's grade is 500% above these levels. Generally, high-grade ounces receive a significant premium in the market, and high-grade producers can be valued at above $300.00 per reserve ounce. Unfortunately, for investors, Pure Gold's parabolic rally since August has pushed the stock's valuation to roughly $880/oz based on 395 million shares outstanding and a share price of US$2.25. This calculation is based on a market cap of ~$890 million divided by 1.01 million ounces of gold reserves. Let's see how this compares to senior gold producers:

Senior gold producers are the juggernauts of the sector with diversified production across several mines, more than a million ounces of production per year, and clean balance sheets for the most part. Therefore, these companies receive the highest reserve value per ounce because they are the most de-risked, with mine issues or jurisdictional issues diluted across a vast asset portfolio. This means that if there is an issue at a single mine or a jurisdictional problem arises (higher royalties, environmental disputes, permitting problems), a senior gold producer can count on its other assets to pick up the slack in the meantime. This distinction translates to these companies being valued at over $300/oz on average because investors are willing to pay for relative safety in a sector where there are already so many risks. In Pure Gold's case, the company is a one-mine show that's valued more than 100% above the million-ounce producer average.

As the chart above shows, while Pure Gold is an outlier and deserves a premium valuation to its junior producer peers, it absolutely does not deserve to trade at a valuation higher than the best million-ounce producers. In fact, Agnico Eagle (AEM) is currently valued at 30% below Pure Gold's levels despite a 20+ million-ounce reserve base and multiple mines, with more than 80% of production coming from Tier-1 jurisdictions. This makes little sense and is conveyed in the chart above. If we look to the top right, Pure Gold has the smallest resource by a country mile but is valued well above its peers. This doesn't mean that the stock has to crash down to earth as markets can stay irrational when a stock has positive momentum behind it, but it does mean that it's tough to justify the current valuation. This suggests that investors are taking on significant risk to pay more than US$2.25 for Pure Gold.

Some investors will argue that the 1 million ounce reserve only counts Pure Gold's mineable resources and that it ignores the total resource base of 2.53 million ounces. While this is true, Pure Gold is still valued at over $350/oz based on resources. The average acquisition price of gold producers in Tier-1 jurisdictions since 2019 came in at $247.80/oz, with Saracen acquired for $256.47/oz, and Atlantic acquired for $239.13/oz. Therefore, Pure Gold is trading at a 40% plus premium on a resource basis relative to Tier-1 names as well. Therefore, no matter how we slice it, Pure Gold is not cheap at current levels. In fact, it's priced for perfection, and production must come in at projected levels or better to begin to justify the current valuation.

The other issue we have with Pure Gold is that the stock is now 200% above its recent base breakout and more than 250% above its weekly moving average (yellow line). This is often a difficult area for stocks to overcome, even in the sub $1 billion market cap space, and this suggests that the stock is likely to run into some selling pressure above US$2.25. Given the fact that we have a stretched valuation and a stretched stock, I believe it's likely that investors will begin to move money out of Pure Gold, which is priced very generously, and into more attractive producers that have been beaten up the past few months but also have solid margins. One possible name is Newmont (NEM), which actually trades at a 40% discount on a reserve valuation per ounce to Pure Gold ($510.70/oz vs. $879.95/oz) despite being the world's largest producer.

While Pure Gold is an exciting story, and the team has generated immense value for shareholders, the valuation has gotten too stretched here due to excitement about the first gold pour. While the stock could eventually trade above a $1.0 billion valuation if it can add another 750,000 ounces to reserves, or if the gold price trades above $2,200/oz, I find the valuation very hard to justify at today's gold prices. For this reason, I see no reason to be chasing the stock above US$2.25, and I see this as an area to take more profits. The goal is to buy a great story at a great price, and while Pure Gold is one of the most exciting stories in Canada and a huge success story, the price isn't right above US$2.25.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, NEM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

