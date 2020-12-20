Summary

Pure Gold Mining is one of the top-performing gold stocks in 2020, up over 220% year-to-date.

The company recently announced it had delivered the first ore to its mill, with first gold production scheduled for this month.

However, while the company has done an exceptional job moving to first production with modest financing, the stock is now significantly overvalued after a 220% run in 2020.

Therefore, I see no reason to chase the stock here above US$2.25, given that the stock is priced for perfection at current levels.