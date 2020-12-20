Wall Street Breakfast: The Week Ahead

Just a few companies step into the earnings confessional next week. Watch for reports from FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS), Enerpac Tool (NYSE:EPAC) and Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) on December 21; CarMax (NYSE:KMX) and Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) on December 22 and Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on December 23.

No new IPO pricing are expected for the short week, but IPO lockup periods expire on Albertsons (NYSE:ACI), Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS), Agora (NASDAQ:API), Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON), Lixte (OTCQB:LIXT), Vision Marine (VMAR), Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) and PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) and Amersite (NASDAQ:AMST) on varying blocks of shares.

Shareholder votes are set on the BMC Stock Holdings (BMHC) - Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) and SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) - Chao mergers on December 22. The HSR filing deadline for the Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK)-Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) deal is on December 22.



Social Capital Hedosophia II (NYSE:IPOB) and Opendoor Technologies are due to close on their business combination and the new entity will trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under symbol OPEN. Opendoor Technologies has all the hallmarks of something investors may gobble up. The company will raise approximately $1B from the transaction to fuel growth, market expansion and development of new product offerings, as well as accelerate plans to expand nationwide and build the first digital one-stop-shop to buy and sell a home.

A slow week is setting up for dividend changes with only ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) expected to pull off a move. ServisFirst is forecast to boost its quarterly payout to $0.20 from $0.175. Checking in on S&P 500 Index, companies with dividend yields over 5% include Dow (NYSE:DOW), IBM (NYSE:IBM), AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), AT&T (NYSE:T), Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM), Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM).

The high-profile cyberattacks reported are resetting some investment themes for 2021. Wedbush Securities says cybersecurity names such as Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS), Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD), CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR), Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS), Varonis (NASDAQ:VRNS), SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL), Telos (NASDAQ:TLS), and Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) in particular become front and center on this phase of cloud deployments among both governments and enterprises into 2021. "With more sensitive data and critical information needing to be protected in these cloud deployments with WFH accelerating these trends, we believe security vendors stand to benefit during 2021 as more spending shifts towards broader cloud deployments. We believe there is a $200 billion dollar growth opportunity in cloud security up for grabs over the next five years for those vendors that have the solution sets to protect critical cloud deployments and seamlessly work with on-premise and public/hybrid workloads through a unified and deep solution set," advises Dan Ives.