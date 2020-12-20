It does have significant potential beyond the Arctic Project, with the Bornite deposit and other exploration prospects in the Upper Kobuk area.

Trilogy has a fairly high valuation for a development company, at least based on the Arctic Project alone.

The road still faces legal challenges though, and it will probably be at least 2027 before the Arctic Project starts producing.

Trilogy is making progress with the Ambler access road and also has a major JV partner in South32.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEMKT:TMQ) has solid, long-term potential. It has partnered with a major mining company (South32) in the Ambler Metals JV in Alaska and is making progress with the Ambler access road getting a positive Record of Decision in July.

If everything goes right for it, Trilogy could get its Arctic Project into production around 2027. However, it is still facing some legal challenges with the access road and will also need to get the Arctic Project permitted too.

I believe that Trilogy's shares are fairly valued at the moment. It is trading at a relatively high percentage of NPV (based on the Arctic Project) for a development company, but also has major development potential beyond the Arctic Project, with the Bornite deposit and other exploration projects in its JV area.

All dollar figures in this report are in USD unless otherwise noted.

JV Partnership

Trilogy and South32 formed the Ambler Metals joint venture partnership in February 2020. South32 contributed approximately $145 million for 50% ownership of the joint venture, while Trilogy contributed the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects in exchange for its 50% ownership stake.

Source: Trilogy Metals

The project area includes the Arctic and Bornite deposits as well as many other exploration prospects. For 2021, the Ambler Metals JV is budgeting $27 million, with the main focus on advancing the Arctic Project. It is expecting to submit the application for the 404 Dredge and Fill Permit in 2H 2021

Source: Trilogy Metals

Ambler Road

The first step to getting Trilogy's assets developed is to construct the Ambler access road. This is a 211 mile gravel road with a construction cost estimated at $280 million to $380 million. The road would connect the Ambler Mining District with the Dalton Highway.

Source

Although a positive Record of Decision was signed for the Ambler access road in July, there are a couple lawsuits that have been filed in an attempt to halt the road development. The progress of the lawsuits filed by environmental groups and tribal groups can be followed via those links. One of the points of contention is that an approximately 20 mile section of the road would cross through the Gates of the Arctic National Park.

Source: Trilogy Metals

Assuming that progress on the road continues, it appears that the road could be completed in 2023 or 2024. This would potentially get the mine into production by around 2027.

Source: Trilogy Metals

Valuation

The Arctic Feasibility Study mentioned that the after-tax NPV8% of the project was approximately $1.135 billion. This used long-term metal prices including $3.00 per pound for copper and $1.10 per pound for zinc. Those two metals are the most important for Arctic, with copper accounting for 57% of total metal value and zinc accounting for 26% of total metal value at those prices.

The NANA Regional Corporation has the right to purchase a 16% to 25% direct interest in the Arctic Project or receive a 15% Net Proceeds Royalty. If it elects to receive the 15% NPR, I estimate that Trilogy's 50% share of the after-tax NPV8% of the project would be reduced to approximately $472 million.

Current spot prices are much higher for copper and zinc, with copper at around $3.60 per pound and zinc at around $1.30 per pound currently. Using current spot prices would increase the value of Trilogy's share (post-NANA NPR) of the project to an estimate of approximately $732 million (based on after-tax NPV8%).

With Arctic starting production 6+ years from now, there is a wide range of variance in terms of potential metal prices though.

Trilogy Metals currently has a market capitalization of US$276 million (at US$1.93 per share). This is approximately 0.58x the after-tax NPV8% (including the effect of the NANA NPR) of the Arctic Project with the base case scenario pricing or 0.38x using spot prices. Based on the value of the Arctic Project alone, Trilogy's shares seem reasonably pricey since it still needs to get past the various legal challenges to the Ambler road and then get the Arctic Project permitted.

Typically development companies trade at a significant discount to NPV, oftentimes in the 0.3x NPV range or less. Based on the value of the Arctic Project alone, Trilogy's shares seem reasonably pricey (at least with base case pricing) since it still needs to get past the various legal challenges to the Ambler road and then get the Arctic Project permitted.

Source: Trilogy Metals

Trilogy does have significant potential beyond the Arctic Project though, with the Bornite deposit and other exploration assets adding to its long-term value.

Conclusion

Trilogy Metals has solid, long-term potential, with the Ambler access road potentially unlocking a tremendous amount of resources. Although it received a favorable Record of Decision for the road, it still faces legal challenges and then will need to get the Arctic Project permitted. If everything goes well, production may start in 2027, so Trilogy can be considered a very long-term investment.

I am neutral on Trilogy at its current price since it still has a lot of work to do to get the Arctic Project into operation, and its shares aren't cheaply priced for a development company. Trilogy's share price does appear to factor some of its development value beyond the Arctic Project as well as its strengths of having a major JV partner in South32.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.