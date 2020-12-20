Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) is a long dream of billionaire Richard Branson. It was originally founded in 2004 with the ambition of creating the first space tourism experience. From the very beginning it was obvious that the mission of the company is very complex and that it is one of those ideas that only very wealthy, open-minded and very persistent entrepreneurs can lead. It was clear that this mission will have to overcome many setbacks, and here we are 16 years after the company was founded and 11 years after the ambitious date of the first flight that should have gone into space in 2009, and still waiting.

On October 29th, 2019, it made its IPO into NYSE via a SPAC, while Richard kept the majority of shares by maintaining 51% of the company. At the beginning of October 2020, the company raised an additional $480M for its expansion.

History of delays

In 2014, the company suffered badly from a catastrophic crash of its spaceplane, which caused the death of one pilot and a severe injury to another pilot. That crash caused major delays to the company's program and many saw this as the end of the company’s aspiration to turn space into a tourism experience, but the company overcame this and built a new spaceplane similar to the first one but with additional measures of safety, to avoid a reoccurrence of the same incident. CEO George Whitesides said: “So we’re going to make sure we get that one as safe as we can and keep going." One can admire the persistence of the company to keep on going regardless of the delays and many setbacks.

Last weekend, on Saturday, a test flight was made and that should have been one test flight out of three scheduled. This first test flight was an inauguration flight from the new facility in New Mexico and was operated by two pilots. It was first scheduled for November but Virgin Galactic delayed the mission after a surge in coronavirus cases that prompted the New Mexico state government to implement new restrictions.

The flight didn’t go that well on Saturday and even though no harm was done to the pilots or the spaceplane, the mission wasn’t accomplished successfully, since there was an issue as described by CEO Michael Colglazier:

Onboard computer that monitors the rocket motor lost connection that triggered a fail-safe scenario that intentionally halted ignition of the rocket motor. Today’s flight landed beautifully, with pilots, planes, and spaceship safe, secure, and in excellent shape — the foundation of every successful mission! Our flight today did not reach space as we had been planning.

He also added that the company will collect data from the flight and will update on a possible re-do of the flight "in the near future."

So, yes indeed, the flight landed beautifully and no harm was done, but sorry, you can't define this mission as successful, since it didn’t manage to go to space. Whenever real customers will be on-board, if they experience a failure to be launched in the spaceplane, they definitely won't be happy about it. Space tourism is a magnificent idea with great potential, but Virgin Galactic needs to start proving that they can handle the operation without such setbacks in order to be a successful business.

Two more test flights are currently scheduled for Q1-2021: first with two pilots and four passengers in the cabin and another one, which should be the last test flight before going ahead with commercializing flight, and it should be with Sir Richard Branson on board - it's expected to be very glamourous and widely covered by the media. But now, after the failed attempt last week, I believe we might experience additional delays.

Short term game plan

SPCE's stock is currently quite speculative and tends to have many fluctuations in price. Recently, with the expectation for the test flight, the stock went up in around a month from $17 to $35, a 100% move. From that we can learn that investors see the potential of those flights and feel that finally the company is about to get commercialized with tourism flights, as the stock went up only on test flights that didn't create too much buzz prior to their occurrence. Just think of the buzz that the expectation alone for Richard Branson, a well-known figure, attending his first flight is going to make. I can definitely see how much noise he will make out of it.

So, for the short term, until that flight takes off, I believe that the stock price will continue to be traded on speculation and hype and less on the business model and the chances the company has a long term success. Now, just after that test flight this past week that on the one hand didn’t go well, but wasn’t a disaster either, the stock dropped from $35 to around $25. If you believe that the setback was just a minor one - as the company claims - and they will get over it in no time, then it may be a good time to start a position toward Richard's flight.

See chart below:

Source - www.tradingview.com

Potential for longer term and conclusion

We can be overcritical about Virgin Galactic and its delays in operations, but at the end of the day we need to remember that this is a revolutionary idea with numerous technological obstacles and not an easy task that they took upon themselves. I believe that safety should come first and if they are able to overcome those last setbacks and complete 3-4 flights successfully then the sky is no longer the limit for them.

The funds that were raised lately in the market provide them with approximately 2 years of operations without any revenues at their current burning rate of around $70M per quarter. However, I hope that during these 2 years the company will overcome the challenges and start bringing in revenues from space flights.

The potential of those flights is enormous and according to UBS research, space tourism can reach $3B by 2030. Virgin Galactic already has bookings and deposits of around 600 people, from before the crash in 2014, for a price of $250K per ticket and bookings for additional flights should be priced even higher than that. With a capacity of 6 passengers in a spaceplane and an aspiration to have a total of 5 spaceplanes until 2023, revenues can climb pretty quickly.

Booking will re-start just after Richard Branson's flight. If you wish to spare a seat, you should start saving.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SPCE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.