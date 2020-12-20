The second half of this article will lay out some quantitative metrics that demonstrate TSLX's ability to preserve and grow NAV per share.

The first half of this article will extract quotes from the last three conference calls to explain why TSLX management is superior.

TSLX has traded at a premium on average since its IPO, reflecting its status as a top buy-and-hold income investment.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending is a BDC originally established in 2011 that mainly invests in first lien senior secured loans primarily in the Business Services, Software & Tech, Health, and Consumer & Retail sectors.

Out of all the BDCs I've analyzed, I believe that TSLX is the monarch of all BDCs for several reasons:

It has historically traded at a reasonable premium to book value.

Management is hypervigilant of constructing a robust & stable portfolio that performs well in all market conditions.

The portfolio has a history of out-earning the dividend, leading to special dividends. The BDC also habitually raises new equity at a premium to book value.

TSLX pays a nominal fee for liquidity to opportunistically buy back debt and issue advantageous loans.

Underwriting at TSLX has a proven history of preserving the average NAV dollar over the entire history of the BDC, including COVID-19 season.

Portfolio Insights From Three Earnings Calls

Unlike most other BDCs, TSLX has completely recovered its balance sheet from the COVID-19 impact. Instead of just taking my word for it, let's summarize some choice quotes from the past three conference calls.

Q1 2020 Conference Call

In Q1, our net asset value per share declined by approximately 7.1% from $16.77, which includes the impact of the Q4 supplemental dividend to $15.57. Inclusive of the impact of the $0.5 aggregate special dividends that were previously declared in payable in Q2, pro forma net asset value per share at quarter end was $15.07.

Doing the math, NAV fell from $16.77 in Q4 2019 to $15.07 in Q1 2020, a drop of $1.70 per share. After the special dividends, this means that $1.20 of NAV was considered lost due to expected credit losses. But here comes a huge piece of good news:

... we have LIBOR floors across 95.1% of our debt investments, which averaged 1.2% at quarter end compared to a floor of approximately 35 basis points for the broadly syndicated market.

A LIBOR floor of 1.2% on a loan means that if, say, a loan yielded LIBOR + 5%, if LIBOR were to fall to zero, instead of the loan yielding 5%, it would yield 6.2% instead. Given that 95.1% of the portfolio has a LIBOR floor, this represents a massive boost to TSLX's net interest margin. This will go a long way to explaining the earnings beats in the next two quarters.

... we have a strong level of confidence that our base dividend can be supported by the core lease type of a portfolio in the near to medium term. And we currently have no plans to change our previously articulated dividend framework.

Q2 2020 Conference Call

Net asset value per share was $16.08, increasing by 6.7% from our pro forma March 31 net asset value per share of $15.07

How did this happen?

A disconnect emerged between asset prices and economic reality, which we believe was primarily fueled by extensive fed and government and intervention driving investor demand back into risk assets. As a result, secondary prices across credit rose sharply in Q2, and there's an abundance of liquidity in the investment grade and high yield markets for a broad variety of issuers, including those in sectors most impacted by COVID.

Government stimulus spending was a tide that lifted all boats, not just for TSLX. But was there anything unique to TSLX's recovery?

As it relates to our portfolio at quarter-end, the overall performance of our portfolio continues to be solid, with approximately 98% rated one or two on a performance rating scale of one to five, with one being the highest and minimum non-accruals at approximately 0.4% of the portfolio on a fair value basis, representing three investments.

This is a positive outcome for sure - a 0.4% rate of non-accruals is what an average BDC experiences in normal times. But how what fed into this result? As it turns out, there is something in the water at TSLX.

In our recent letter to stakeholders, we discussed at length the structural limitations that make the BDC model innately fragile. To review, these include the requirement to be loan only, the need to be fully invested in order to generate a dividend level that the market expects, and the fact that there are limitless alpha generating direct middle market lending opportunities. This is further complicated by strict regulatory requirements and a mark-to-market valuation framework.

Management is well aware of the limitations of the BDC structure, and has always consciously designed its portfolio around those weaknesses. And here we'll make a little digression into how TSLX manages its assets and liabilities.

... we believe paying for the option on liquidity during periods of low volatility is critical in our ability to operate and create value for both stakeholders and clients in periods of high volatility... ... If our revolver was size to have only five times coverage of our unfunded commitments at quarter-end, similar to the median of our peers, we would have picked up approximately 25 basis points of ROE on an annualized basis or approximately $2.6 million.

TSL management consciously sacrifices a small amount of profit ($2.6 million/year on current numbers) to guarantee that it can take advantage of opportunities to buy back on the cheap both outstanding debt and new assets:

During the quarter, given our strong liquidity position, we were able to opportunistically purchase $29.7 million principal amount about 2022 convertible notes and $2.5 million principal amount about 2024 notes at prices below par. Concurrent with these purchases, we permanentized a portion of the unrealized mark-to-market gains on the interest rate swaps corresponding to those nodes, by effectively canceling pro-rata portions of our swamps. Taking these gains into account, our weighted average purchase price on the combined 32.2 million of notes was approximately 94%.

Just as an example in this year, the gains made from opportunistically buying back debt and TSLX's ability to realize gains on its interest rate swaps alone covered the cost of the liquidity option. Marginal gains on other asset purchases can add up in a big way for shareholders.

We continue to use interest rates swaps to match our liabilities with the predominantly floating rate nature of our assets. In periods of economic uncertainty, which typically can coincide with falling right environments, these swaps have enhanced our capital liquidity and earnings profile.

Let's work through a simple example of why interest rate swaps are good. Suppose you borrow money at 3% and loan it at LIBOR + 5%, and LIBOR is currently 2%. You receive 7% and pay 3%, so you earn 4% net interest margin, so far so good.

But what if LIBOR goes down 1%? You only earn 6% and pay 3%. If LIBOR goes up 1%? You earn 8% and pay 3%. A BDC must pay out substantially all its earnings - but how do you promise a fixed dividend?

You swap your 3% liability for a floating rate liability, for example LIBOR + 1%. This means that regardless of LIBOR, you will always earn (LIBOR + 5%) minus (LIBOR + 1%) = 4%. Hence the promised fixed dividend can be paid.

Q3 2020 Conference Call

... we reported strong third quarter results with net investment income per share of $0.61 of overearning our Q3 based dividend per share of $0.20 ... ... This quarter's net income was supported by unrealized gains related to portfolio company-specific events, spread-related unrealized gains from the continued tightening of credit risk premiums during Q3, and realized gains from the sale of our AFS equity position at a price that was significantly above our prior quarter's unrealized mark, which Bo will cover later on the call ...

A banner quarter of massively overearning the dividend in next investment income. Well done - this will be paid out as a supplemental dividend or be partially retained by the BDC:

Notable drivers of net asset value growth year-to-date includes $0.47 of overearning against our base dividend $0.23 of unrealized gains from the impact of effective LIBOR floors of 1.1% across our portfolio versus 36 basis points for the broadly syndicated loan market...

Here comes some insights about why exactly TSLX's portfolio has been so resilient:

While none of our portfolio companies have been immune to the economic impact of COVID, only 11% of our portfolio by fair value at quarter end has experienced meaningful performance issues directly related to it. We believe the relative resilience of our portfolio is mostly a result of a deliberate shift we made in late 2014 towards a more defensive portfolio construction. Today, 95% of our portfolio by fair value is first lien and nearly 75% of our portfolio by fair value is comprised of mission critical software businesses with sticky predictable revenue characteristics. These businesses also tend to have variable cost structures that it can be fluxed down to support debt service and protect liquidity in cases of challenging operating environments.

Planning ahead has a nice ring to it. 95% of the portfolio is first lien - meaning TSLX is first in line for repayment of interest and principal. 75% of the portfolio is for "mission critical" software businesses. In the context of COVID-19, these are tech companies whose operations are resilient to pandemic disruptions and whose costs have room to be squeezed in a pinch. The final quote will put some numbers to just how defensive the portfolio has turned out to be:

The general nature of our portfolio along with this first lien orientation, shorter way to average life and above market LIBOR floors contribute to a lower beta characteristics to the benefit of our shareholders in times of market volatility. At quarter end, our debt portfolio had a weighted average fair value mark of $99, up 3 percentage points from its recent trough at the end of Q1, but below our pre-COVID levels of approximately par at the beginning of the year. Meanwhile, the Leveraged Loan Index at quarter end had a weighted average bid price of approximately $95, up 11 percentage points from the end of March and also below its pre-COVID levels of approximately $97 at the end of the year.

TSLX's portfolio's fair value was impacted 4% (from $100 to $96) by COVID-19, but the Leveraged Loan index was impacted 13% (from $97 to $84). TLSX's portfolio beta is around one third that of its benchmark index.

Well done, management.

How TSLX Has Traded

Let's see how the share price, book value per share, and P/B ratio of TSLX have evolved since its IPO, and get some quick takeaways.

Data by YCharts

Looking at book value per share, we can notice that it's increased steadily since 2014. This is a good thing: existing shareholders get more earning power the longer they've held onto the shares. But, we will want to know exactly how the growth came about.

Except for during the shock of the COVID-19 crisis in early 2020, TSLX has consistently traded at a sizeable premium of 20% above book value on average. Given all the insight we got from just reading the last three earnings calls, this 20% average premium is well deserved.

How TSLX Has Grown Book Value

Data by YCharts

This graph allows us to track the P/B ratio of the stock and compare it to quarters during which new shares were issued. Let's dig up these old news items and see if they were shareholder friendly.

In March 2016, TSLX raised capital in a way that was accretive to shareholders, by pricing shares at $16.42 while book value was $15.15.

For the full year 2016, we achieved net asset value per share growth of 5.3% through a combination of overearning our dividend, executing a NAV and ROE accretive equity raise and the aforementioned positive impact of tightening credit spreads on investment valuations. (Source)

A little tidbit from the Q4 2017 conference call:

Net asset value per share at quarter end was $16.09, as compared to an increase of $0.06, compared to the prior quarter after giving effect to the impact of the Q3 variable supplemental dividend. This was primarily driven by the overearning of our base quarterly dividend and the positive impact of net unrealized gains specific to certain portfolio companies. (Source)

In March 2018, TSLX again raised capital in a way that was accretive to shareholders, by pricing shares at $17.45 while book value was $16.09.

You might think that 2020 was a disaster year for TSLX, but just the opposite happened according to the most recent Q3 2020 conference call:

Notable drivers of net asset value growth year-to-date includes $0.47 of overearning against our base dividend $0.23 of unrealized gains from the impact of effective LIBOR floors of 1.1% across our portfolio versus 36 basis points for the broadly syndicated loan market, $0.12 of net mark-to-market gains on our interest rate swaps primarily related to our 2022 and 2023 notes and $0.11 of net realized gains on investments. (Source)

In short, TSLX has a history of overearning its dividend and accretive equity raises for boosting its book value.

TSLX's Underwriting History

What happens if we focus in entirely on TSLX's underwriting, and strip away retained earnings and accretive equity raises? What we want to know is this: If you started with $1 of NAV in 2011 (inception) and could only earn the portfolio appreciation / depreciation each year, would you have more or less than your initial $1?

As it turns out, yes you do! This is a testament to TSLX's underwriters ability to preserve earning power without losing a single cent of it on average over the last 10 years. Another reason why TSLX should trade at a premium.

TSLX's Expenses

As we can see below, TSLX's efficiency ratio hit about 30% and stopped improving despite growth of the BDC. This suggests that TSLX does not have an economy of scale - on the whole that would be shareholder neutral.

By dividing interest expense by the average of the year start debt and year end debt, we can get an estimate of the effective interest rate that TSLX pays. Currently it's around 4.0%, which is typical for a larger BDC.

Conclusions

TSLX is very much a buy-and-hold-forever BDC. From a conscientious management, to good underwriting history, to overearning its dividend, what more could an income investor want?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.