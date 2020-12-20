The stock has a market valuation of $2.9 billion now, but production and revenues from Romeo Power don't start ramping until late 2021.

While the SPAC space is hot, the electric vehicle space is sizzling hot. One stock not getting a ton of press is the RMG Acquisition (RMG) SPAC agreeing to acquire the battery technology company in Romeo Power Technology. The SPAC has rallied 100% in the last month, but the stock hasn't rallied as much as other EV battery plays.

Image Source: Romeo Power Technology website

Business Combination

The deal values Romeo Power at ~$900 million pre-money equality valuation and $1.3 billion post-money equity value with ~$350 million in cash and no material debt outstanding. As with a lot of the recent SPACs, the companies come out with attractive valuations based on projected financial targets unlike most IPOs these days.

Source: RMG/Romeo Power presentation

With an estimated 134 million shares outstanding, Romeo Power will have a market valuation of over $2.9 billion at the current price of $22. The stock will stay on the NYSE and list under the symbol "RMO".

The business combination was announced on October 5, but the stock didn't rally above $10 until November 23. The rally just happened to coincide with QuantumScape (QS) soaring to $76 and $27 billion valuation based on EV battery technology.

Romeo Power has significant partnerships and investments from BorgWarner (BWA), The Heritage Group and Republic Services (RSG). The company is well connected in the sector.

The battery technology company just completed a 7 GWh-capable manufacturing facility in Los Angeles. Romeo Power intends to serve the BEV medium duty short haul and heavy duty long haul trucking markets with customers such as Nikola (NKLA) and Workhorse (WKHS).

The global vehicle market is enormous, but the battery technology market is highly competitive. QuantumScape has a massive market cap from presenting a solid-state battery that solves the limitations of lithium-ion batteries.

In addition, Nikola is a listed customer that recently made a statement on its Q3 earnings call implying the Romeo Power battery modules were a backup plan to General Motors (GM) Ultium battery system:

The base plan that we are going into production with for the Nikola Tre BEV, that electric vehicle is a battery pack that we have designed and engineered, and which contains a battery module designed and engineered by Romeo, which contains cells from a Korean supplier. And that's what we will be going into production with next year. The agreement with GM was going to give us options for the next generation of our vehicle which would be based on a non-cylindrical cell, GM is developing an Ultium battery system that's based on pouch or large format cells, that would have given another option for generation two of our vehicles.

Later, Nikola and GM signed an MOU less focused on their EV battery technology, but the company never gave a strong signal of preferring the Romeo battery technology for its Tre BEV trucks.

Strong Projections

As with a lot of the recent hot SPACs in the EV and AV space, the company has limited revenue expectations in the next couple of years. Romeo Power forecasts 2022 revenues will only top $400 million. The financial story becomes impressive once reaching 2023 where revenues reach $765 million and 2025 estimates of $1,650 million.

Source: RMG/Romeo Power presentation

The company lists $544 million secured via signed contracts, but the vast majority of the revenues expected to materialize are only in advanced negotiations. Romeo Power estimated this amount at the time of the merger in October at $2.4 billion.

Of course, the presentation lists Nikola in that customer base and investors have concerns about whether the EV manufacturer can actually produce BEV trucks in the next few years. Not to mention, the implication of management wanting a partnership with GM to obtain its new Ultium battery technology that would place the Romeo system.

If Romeo Power hits the above financial targets at a 20% EBITDA margin, the stock is still cheap with a $2.9 billion market cap. The big question has to exist on whether this company has the leading battery technology and the commercialization and production ramp won't start until 2021.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that RMG Acquisition could easily rally due to hype in the EV battery technology space. Some questions surrounding customers and the technology of Romeo Power keep my view Neutral at this price. As with most SPACs, RMG is likely to trade volatile heading into the merger close possibly providing better entry points.

If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in undervalued stocks mispriced by the market, consider joining Out Fox The Street. The service offers a model portfolio, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free, 2-week trial to start finding the next stock with the potential to double and triple in the next few years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.