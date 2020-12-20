The fund's use of options has actually helped it rather than hurting it.

Options are excellent tools in the right hands. Unfortunately, we generally have been less than impressed with how funds have used these marvelous tools. Rather than reducing risk or enhancing returns, most often they have just not done either. No one who knows this field can forget how a well-known fund used it for speculation and landed up creating even more losses. Whenever we hear about an options strategy fund, we approach it with a bag full of potato chips (because a pinch of salt is not enough). But we did find one that actually succeeded at what it aimed to do. Today, we examine the BlackRock Utility & Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:BUI) and tell you why it can be a choice for someone aiming at the Utilities sector.

The Fund

BUI aims to invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity issued by companies that are engaged in the utilities or infrastructure business segments. While there are many funds that aim for that segment, BUI differs from many in that it goes shopping at a global level. It aims to invest all over the world and has also left the option open to invest in emerging markets. Based on the last update, only about half of its assets were in the US.

Source: BlackRock

The fund is relatively concentrated with only 54 holdings. Four out of the top 5 names actually are non-US holdings.

Source: BlackRock

Leverage

While most closed-end funds employ leverage, BUI has curiously turned away from that. Total common assets and total investment exposure are identical.

Source: CEFConnect

This is even more interesting as the fund uses a covered call strategy and that in general reduces the beta of the portfolio. One can hence use covered calls with a modicum of leverage and keep the beta at an acceptable level. BUI's decision to stay out of this makes the fund very suitable for those who dislike volatility.

Fees

BUI's fees are about what you get in closed-end funds nowadays.

Source: CEFConnect

While there are plenty of ETFs that charge a mere pittance, BUI has really earned its management fees as we shall show below.

Covered Calls

As part of its investment strategy, BUI employs a strategy of writing (selling) covered call options on a portion of the common stocks in its portfolio. It also writes cash secured puts. This is our favorite strategy to buy stocks at favorable prices. In that case, the outcome is that we either get to buy it at a beautiful price or get paid an annualized yield that far exceeds the stock's dividend yield. BUI is one of the few funds that does both. The fund uses options on about one-third of total assets based on the last semi-annual report.

As of June 30, 2020, the Trust had an options overwriting program in place whereby 34% of the underlying equities were overwritten with call options. These call options were typically written at prices above prevailing market prices (estimated to be 4.4% out of the money) with an average time until expiration of 50 days. Source: BlackRock

Distributions

The fund has maintained a consistent distribution since history, although it did switch to a monthly payment format in 2014.

Source: CEFConnect

It started off paying 36.25 cents a quarter and then shifted to 12.1 cents a month. The fund yields a shade over 6.00% currently. A very large part of the fund's yield is covered by underlying utility yields and that generated from the covered calls and cash secured puts. Hence this fund relies very little on capital appreciation to maintain its distributions. BUI thus enjoys the highest rating on our proprietary Kenny Loggins Scale.

A low rating implies a less than 15% probability of a distribution cut in the next 12 months.

Performance

To look at BUI's performance, we will compare it to two different funds. The Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) and Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG).

Data by YCharts

Since inception, BUI has done about as well as these two. But there are some differences here that make BUI's performance far superior to either. The first is that BUI pays a high managed distribution, and generally when funds do that, they tend to lose out versus market indices. This is because the fund is always forced to sell some assets to fund the distribution. So in that sense, keeping with XLU is admirable. It has also managed to outperform UTG, a managed distribution fund, since its inception. That again is worth noting as UTG uses leverage (22% as of December 18, 2020).

Source: CEFConnect

Finally, BUI has had to deal with a stronger dollar for the bulk of its existence, and with half its assets overseas, it has had to fight a strong headwind. All things considered, we think BUI has done remarkably well.

Premium to NAV

The fund currently trades at a minuscule premium to NAV.

Source: CEFConnect

It is interesting how the market has changed its opinion on this one over time. At one point it was at a 15% discount to NAV and its steady performance has won investors over.

Source: CEFConnect

With the current market euphoria running high, we are generally skeptical of ponying up extra to buy assets. That said, the fund has certainly earned it with its fantastic history.

Conclusion

First, do no harm. One might not expect the Hippocratic Oath to make it into an investing article. We were though referring to the fact that using options should at least be a neutral strategy and one that does not damage the fund. Unfortunately, in most cases, we see options robbing away the upside while keeping the fund fully exposed to the downside. Hence finding a fund that has done so well while using options makes us extremely happy. We think this fund should be on the top five list for anyone wanting utilities exposure.

