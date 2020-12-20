Fortum, with a controlling stake in Uniper, will be affected by the performance of this remaining portfolio of fossil fuels.

As expected, Uniper will be shedding coal assets. The focus of this article is its now dominant gas business.

Fortum Oyj (OTCPK:FOJCF) presented a new strategy during the Capital Markets Day on December 3. It was preceded by the release of third-quarter performance results in mid-November. This is a follow-up on my earlier coverage of the company.

(Source: Fortum.com)

Probably the main motivation behind the strategy update was to allay investor concerns regarding Fortum’s new subsidiary Uniper SE, a German energy company, whose fossil fuel heavy portfolio appeared to be impeding the Group’s transition towards sustainability. In that sense, the management underdelivered.

Although Uniper’s disposal of coal assets and Fortum’s investing into sustainable energy has been mentioned, for now it is not clear how these initiatives will translate into financial returns which the Group is promising (€50 million per year from 2023 and €100 million from 2025 as “cooperation benefits” between Uniper and Fortum).

Another reason why the strategy is underwhelming is because Fortum’s budget allocation for new renewables is miniscule, while the real emphasis seems to be on sustaining its gas business — which, as an energy source, has come to account for about 50% of the Group’s combined power production. And gas is in a tricky position, torn by divided loyalties to legacy systems on the one hand and the energy transition on the other. The COVID-19 pandemic has only amplified this divide as well as the enduring structural weakness in the gas industry.

Overall, I expected more from the strategy update, in terms of both sustainability targets and financial goals. The Group faces a high risk of stranded assets after 2040 and simultaneously a high level of uncertainty over new technologies (such as power-to-gas) that it is betting on to transform fossil assets. More details from the management on the execution of the strategy may shed light on these and other key matters.

Meanwhile, Fortum’s latest financials were affected by consolidation with Uniper. Although the combined revenue has widened substantially, profit margins have been hit hard. High leverage is still an issue and contributes to a negative outlook by credit rating agencies.

I think Fortum’s growth prospects in Europe are weaker than before, mainly due to the risks in the fossil fuel business. The Group has largely failed to take the sting out of its Uniper acquisition in this latest strategy update. I do not see Fortum outperforming in the near-term and recommend it as a Hold.

Strategy overview

The new strategy is built around sustainability targets relating to 1) the energy transition and 2) financial performance.

Four pillars of Fortum’s updated strategy from 3 December 2020

(Source: CMD Investor Presentation by Fortum)

Climate objectives include, first and foremost, a commitment to climate neutrality in Group operations by 2050. Within Europe, they hope to reduce the emissions by half over the next decade and completely by 2035. This will require a drastic decrease in Fortum’s coal-fired capacity: by end-2025, it will be cut by more than 50% to ~5 GW; Uniper’s contribution will be principal as it exits 2.9 GW in Germany and 2 GW in the UK by the same deadline.

Fortum Group is phasing out 6GW of coal-fired generation by 2025 and 8 GW by 2030; Uniper will be shutting down coal operations in the UK, the Netherlands and Germany.

(Source: CMD Investor Presentation by Uniper)

Although divestment from coal is a move in the right direction, Uniper may experience a decline in revenue given that the pace of sustainable project development is not on pace. Approximately 30% of its current power generation comes from coal, so a 50% reduction in coal-based capacity may shave off as much as €1.5 billion. (Uniper’s energy sales between Q1 and Q3 of 2020 were €10.4 billion.)

At the same time, Fortum will be growing its portfolio of renewable assets, adding ~1.5-2 GW of new onshore wind and solar capacity in Europe by 2025. Transformation toward renewables will be happening in Russia too, albeit without a set schedule.

The company has allocated a budget of about €3 billion to finance growth initiatives to 2025; these are primarily green investments in renewables and decarbonized gas.

(Source: CMD Investor Presentation by Fortum)

Financial goals are driven by an ambition to maintain a minimum credit rating of BBB. To realize it, Fortum plans to pare down leverage (represented by net debt/EBITDA) to 2x or lower in the long term. In another bid to achieve sustainability, the company is going to use preferential terms for green investments (adding 100bps more for all other projects).

Fortum has been a dependable dividend payer, maintaining its €1.1 per share since 2014 with an average payout ratio of 103%; the management is promising to increase payments gradually — from about €1.12 per share for this year (which yields close to 6% at current prices).

(Source: Simply Wall Street)

The strategy update also touched on further divestments as part of ongoing balance sheet strengthening. Businesses under review include coal assets, district heating in Poland and Baltics, Stockholm Exergi (a holding of 50%) and the Consumer Solutions segment.

Consumer Solutions is a new divestment target which has been evaluated as “operations that could provide higher growth and value potential with an alternative ownership structure”. This may come as a surprise seeing how well the segment — responsible for Fortum’s electricity and gas retail business in the Nordics, Poland and Spain — has been performing, delivering 12 consecutive quarters of EBITDA improvement and contributing 16.3% to total operating profit in the last three quarters combined.

Nevertheless, its topline impact is very low (3.2% of total revenue for Q1-Q3’20), and there is presumably little room for improvement in margins. In contrast, Uniper (which accounts for almost 88% of Group revenue) is a more sensible target for investment monies; its eventual transition to clean gas, in particular, may result in greater business efficiencies.

Alignment with Uniper

Importantly, the strategy is a joint endeavour with Uniper. Fortum, although not an absolute owner of Uniper yet (75% as of August), is adopting a unified approach with its subsidiary on topical matters, primarily relating to standard hydropower, a shift in exposure from coal to renewables and gradual conversion of natural gas networks for hydrogen.

The Group is quantifying the synergies between Fortum and its new subsidiary at approximately €100 million per year from 2025; about €50 million are expected to be realized as soon as 2023. But the details of how exactly these benefits will be actualized are yet to be specified.

So far, the acquisition of Uniper and subsequent consolidation of financial results have impaired Fortum’s previously high profitability metrics: gross margin, for example, came down from 54% to 21%. Free cash flow, which the Group relies on in view of the heavy debt load, will inevitably be strained.

Profitability: Fortum vs. Peers

Following Q1'20 Fortum Iberdrola E.ON Ørsted Gross Profit Margin 54.2% 46.1% 22.6% 43.0% EBITDA Margin 33.8% 26.6% 7.1% 29.9% Net Income Margin 39.9% 10.4% 1.7% 13.3% Following Q3'20 Fortum Iberdrola E.ON Ørsted Gross Profit Margin 21.1% 47.2% 23.0% 47.0% EBITDA Margin 5.3% 26.8% 9.2% 30.5% Net Income Margin 5.5% 10.3% 0.8% 28.6%

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Focus on gas

Given that the energy transition may stretch well into the future, Fortum hopes to leverage on its gas business in the interim before renewables take over the grid completely. And fairly so: the expected rate of growth for natural gas is stronger than for any other fossil fuel. Accordingly, in the short to medium term, a story that Fortum is crafting around gas is about affordability, immediacy and security of supply.

Gas is now the largest primary energy source of the Group’s combined power generation.

(Source: Fortum Presentation on Hydrogen from 11 December 2020)

The long-horizon vision is more radical: it involves decarbonizing the gas power fleet through hydrogen conversion and storage. In this endeavour, the plan is to build on Uniper’s existing position in hydrogen. At present, Uniper has hydrogen installations in Falkenhagen and Reitbrook, Germany, with 4.2MW in total operating capacity and a pipeline of over 500MW hydrogen projects across Europe. This year, Uniper has signed agreements with General Electric and Siemens to enhance offerings in the hydrogen space.

It is possible that the transformation towards hydrogen could lift Uniper’s bottom line. To date, the company has had to subsist on the most meagre margins: in 2019, the cost of materials for Uniper constituted €63.4 billion, or 96% of €65.8 billion in total sales.

Recent financial performance

This year Fortum’s statements have started showing the results of its subsidiary Uniper — in the balance sheet as of 1Q’20 and the income statement as of 2Q’20. Primarily for this reason (barring a general recovery in demand and hedging support for power prices), the topline figures swelled over 1,000% year over year for the past two quarters (to €12.3 billion and €14 billion, respectively).

Operating results, however, did not go through a proportionate increase; in fact, Q3’20 turned into a loss (-€176 million) due to Uniper’s “seasonally weak” performance (-€307 million). Subsequently, it was positively adjusted for a tax exempt sales gain (€291 million) from the divestment of Järvenpää district heating.

Consolidated operating profit (€ million)

(Source: Fortum Interim Report, January-September 2020)

On the balance sheet side, Uniper’s addition has added to the assets but significantly worsened Fortum’s financial leverage. Total loans by 3Q’20 came to €9.2 billion (4Q’19: €6.6 billion) and net debt moved up to €7.1 billion from €4.8 billion last year. Against this debt, the Group carries liquid funds of €2.5 billion and has access to undrawn credit facilities of €5.1 billion, a sufficient buffer to cover payment obligations (at the average interest rate of 1.7%).

Consolidated net debt (€ million)

(Source: Fortum Interim Report, January-September 2020)

On natural gas

Fortum, together with Uniper, intends to tackle the implementation of the new strategy in stages, and the first order of business is to sustain financial performance indicators such as profitability, cash flow adequacy and balance sheet strength. Meanwhile, investments in growth areas, mainly renewables and clean gas, are to be scaled up gradually. To a large extent, the Group’s progress will reflect the pace of technological development in new energy areas and the cost competitiveness of associated green alternatives.

Although adding new renewables-based generation capacity is on the agenda, it is a peripheral initiative at best. The obvious focus is on maximizing the potential behind the Group’s large fleet of gas assets. The management is upbeat about the prospects of natural gas in the energy transition, but its prognosis is based on a rather speculative view of the energy future. This is especially apparent in Uniper’s use of novel terms vogue in German energy circles such as “sector coupling” (in addition to a more common “power-to-gas”).

Sector coupling, or Sektorkopplung: An integrated energy system based on renewable electricity

(Source: Clean Energy Wire)

To put things into perspective, the problem with natural gas is multifold. Its label as a “clean transition fuel” is debatable given the amount of fugitive methane emissions that gets released into the atmosphere at different stages of extraction, transportation and distribution. The gas industry as it stands, without mitigation measures in place to manage the externalities economically, presents an excessively weak case for investment.

More importantly, the calls for a green recovery post COVID-19 are putting increasing pressure on nations to decarbonize, thus diminishing the role of fossil gas in the energy transition. The European Green Deal, in particular, while allowing for gas in the interim, will not be accommodating it in the long term; for example, the bloc’s Just Transition Mechanism is meant to support the transformation of existing carbon-intensive territories covering the period till 2027 only.

Near-term price dynamics for natural gas remain unfavorable as supply additions far outstrip the demand potential. Believing that COVID-19 is going to magnify this protracted downward trend, S&P Global Platts made a 9% cut to its 2030 projection for global gas demand (in million barrels of oil equivalent per day), against smaller reductions to coal and renewables.

(Source: S&P Global Platts)

Given the structural weakness in gas, regional producers and utilities alike are turning to green energy for a definite lift in future outlook. So the focus of Fortum’s strategy is not unique by any means since a number of American and European utilities are turning away from pure gas-fired generation towards renewables and hydrogen. In this, they are following in the footsteps of oil & gas companies that are investing heavily into diversification strategies, growing sustainable energy assets in place of hydrocarbons. Their large-scale hydrogen projects will be fulfilling the demand from the industry and own refineries but also extending the lifespan of the existing gas infrastructure.

Turning a problem into an opportunity?

Fortum Group is pinning its hopes for a long-term transformation on a novel technology that is subject to a high degree of uncertainty. Power-to-gas is in the early stages of research & development; in Germany where Uniper is based, it is currently used in just 30 pilot facilities. Commercial deployment and cost-effective production may take decades to come about; even then, it may not completely preclude future asset stranding risks. There are technical detractions too; for one, the processes of electrolysis and methanation cause a significant loss of energy, so the resulting synthetic gases are less efficient than the direct use of electricity.

Still, the case for synthetic fuels is especially strong for application in large vehicles and heavy industry, as well as for storage and transporting. For instance, Germany’s main industry association argues that the country’s entire natural gas supply needs to be replaced with biogas and synthetic gases to achieve the 2050 emissions target. The International Energy Agency suggests biomethane and hydrogen could make up 7% of total gas supply in 2040, driven by China, the United States and Europe. Fortum is clearly exploring opportunities in this area but so far has not made a strong business case for their exploitation. Uniper’s gas decarbonization plan, expected in early 2021, may help shed light.

European gas companies believe that the existing gas infrastructure can be used to transport hydrogen and forecast a pipeline network with a total length of almost 23,000 km by 2040.

(Source: European Hydrogen Backbone Initiative 2020)

Valuation

Compared to European peers in the power utilities space, the stock continues to underperform. Its total return for the past year is a negative 16%. In contrast to Q1’20 when I first wrote about the company, the trailing twelve months profitability metrics have deteriorated sharply, with Uniper numbers now affecting the income statement.

Total Return: Fortum vs. Peers

Fortum Iberdrola E.ON Ørsted 1 Year Return -15.5% 38.7% 7.2% 80.1% 3 Year Return -6.4% 73.4% 8.6% 219.9% 5 Year Return 35.7% 96.7% 66.8% -

(Source: Seeking Alpha as of 15 December 2020)

The valuation is not straightforward. Fortum still appears attractively priced across main equity multiples (P/E and P/B). However, the more preferable enterprise value (EV) multiples — which overcome distortions introduced by differences in accounting policies and capital structures — are on the higher side.

Fortum Iberdrola E.ON Ørsted Price/Earnings 8.3 21.2 19.9 30.0 EV/EBITDA 16.2 13.2 10.4 27.7

(Source: Seeking Alpha as of 15 December 2020)

Conclusion

Fortum’s strategy update has left some questions unanswered. On Uniper’s part, its vision for gas decarbonization is bold but may be difficult to execute. Although natural gas will keep its place in the merit order across Europe at least into the 2030s (making up for reduced coal and nuclear generation), the strong policy momentum is limiting the long-term growth potential of fossil gas. To stay relevant, the Group is being challenged to allocate precious capital between alternative investments in renewables, hydrogen and storage.

Teething problems with Uniper integration are affecting the near-term outlook for the stock. Fortum is now a much larger business entity but margins and cash flows require improvement, while debt management remains a focal issue. However, investors can still benefit from a good dividend which the Group is promising to increase over time.

