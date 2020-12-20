Let's talk about this one and see if we would recommend it today.

It has performed well, and the leverage has worked for it.

A company can use a variety of methods to raise capital depending on the cost to issue among other factors. One such method is issuing preferred shares. These combine features of debt and equity and are popular amongst investors and companies for a variety of reasons. An investor loves it for the stable income potential and seniority in terms of dividend payments to the common equity holders. Whereas for companies, issuing preferred equity bodes well for their debt-to-equity ratio, does not cause a dilutive impact on their voting control of the company, and it also allows them to introduce an element of callability should they have the option of lower-cost financing down the line. In terms of bankruptcy protection, they fall in between the debt and common equity. Of course, there are cons to it too, and for both sides, or else we would not have multiple sources of financing. But overall, preferred shares induce a higher level of confidence in conservative investors than the common equity.

Today we have vehicles of various kinds offering investors a chance to invest in a basket of securities that would not be financially feasible if they go at it by themselves. One such vehicle is a closed-end fund offering investors to invest in a portfolio of preferred shares. We have written on a few funds which have an element of preferred shares in the last few months (here and here). Today we tackle the Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund (FFC), a closed-end fund that seeks to provide investors with a high level of current income while also prioritizing preservation of capital by managing risks.

Assets Under Management and Leverage

FFC manages almost $1.4 billion in assets which include around $450 million of leverage.

Source: FFC

The borrowings that create the leverage can be from loans, the issuance of debt securities, preferred shares, and reverse repurchase agreements. Currently, the leverage is sourced via borrowings from a credit facility. Leverage enables FFC to provide a higher amount of earnings which result in higher distributions to its investors. For investors, that also means expenses in the form of cost of borrowings. For 2019, the interest expense was 1.65%.

Source: FFC

With the prevailing low rate environment, the annualized ratios noted in the 2020 Q3 report already reflect a reduction in the interest expense.

Source: Q3 Report

This is also reflected in a boost to the net investment income by 11 basis points when compared to the Q3-2019 report (1.08 per unit versus 0.97 per unit in Q3-2019). The spread between the borrowing rates and the rates it earns on its investments has enabled it to use the current environment to its advantage. But that also creates additional risks in severe drawdowns as the fund loses money at a faster pace.

Investment Guidelines And Holdings

The fund endeavors to invest at least 80% of its managed assets (including leverage) in a portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. As of November 30, the top 10 holdings of the fund looked like this.

Source: FFC

A lot of familiar financial sector names in the above list. The fund guidelines dictate that at least 25% of the managed assets be invested in the financial sector. This is no surprise as this sector originates most of the preferred issues. Following the same trend as the top holdings, the funds allocated to the financial sector make up more than 80% of the managed assets.

Source: FFC

The majority of the holdings were focused on the Baa and Ba rated securities.

Source: FFC

The fund notes that it will invest in...

...at least 90% of its Managed Assets in investment grade quality securities or below investment grade quality preferred or subordinated securities of companies with investment grade senior unsecured debt outstanding, in either case determined at the time of purchase Source: FFC

One interesting aspect of this fund is that while the majority of its holdings are domestic, it does go overseas for some exposure.

Source: FFC

Performance

The fund's standalone performance shows it providing positive returns on a monthly basis.

Source: FFC

It has not done too shabby even when compared to the basket of Morningstar U.S. closed-end funds in the preferred shares category.

Source: CEFConnect

The fund has also outperformed against another one that we follow closely, Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities (NYSE:JPS), by using about the same level of leverage.

Data by YCharts

This outperformance is likely coming from FFC's large holding of convertible securities that tends to do very well when markets rise.

Source: CEF Connect

Yield

It currently distributes 0.1290/month and yields about 6.5% on the current market price.

Source: CEFConnect

It raised its distributions in August, most likely due to the accretive impact of the lowering of interest expenses. That was an interesting move as FFC has actually cut a few times in the recent past.

Source: CEFConnect

Conclusion

This fund has spent more time in the premium to NAV territory recently. At present the 13.48% premium is one of the highest ever and makes us a tad cautious in approaching this fund.

Data by YCharts

We would not pay more than two years' worth of dividends in a price premium. But the fund does often drift down to small discounts and patient investors can pick this top-quality fund at the right price.

