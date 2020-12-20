Despite the relative modest sales multiples, I have no urge to jump aboard here, having concerns on the underlying quality of the business.

Investors clearly have doubts on the sustainability and profitability of the business model, even as sales multiples are relatively modest.

WISH has gone public in an offering which has not been a success.

ContextLogic (WISH) has gone public in an IPO which was not well-received at all by the market, in contrast to pretty much all other IPOs these days. While the company name might not ring a bell, the ticker symbol has gained quite some familiarity among its users.

Despite this familiarity, I have real concerns about quality, longevity of growth and margin potential. I feel comfortable to pass on this offering here.

Affordable And Entertaining Shopping

The paragraph header is pretty much what ContextLogic (WISH from hereon) is all about. Founded in 2010, founders of WISH had a vision to unlock e-commerce for consumers and merchants with a large assortment of affordable products. The size of the platform has rapidly grown to enormous levels with over a 100 million monthly active users having access to 150 million items provided by over half a million merchants.

While e-commerce at large is a rapidly growing market, the company focuses heavily on two segments within this wider market which show rapid growth, that is mobile e-commerce and affordable products. This is a large growing market, especially for lower-income households in North America and Europe, and certainly other parts of the world as well.

A mobile first, discovery based and personalized assortment makes it very popular among users. To illustrate the importance of this, the company claims that 70% of purchases are made without a search query being performed by the customer. This stands in sharp contrast to most other e-commerce websites which really tend to be more search-focused. All of this has been key to the success with more than 600 million items being shipped.

Valuation Thoughts

WISH and its underwriters aimed to sell 46 million shares in a price range between $22 and $24 per share. With pricing taking place at the high end of the range, that was already a sign that demand was not very strong, with most IPOs being priced (far) above the preliminary offering range these days

All the gross proceeds, pegged at $1.1 billion, will benefit the company with no shares being offered by the selling shareholders, as the pro-forma net cash position will jump to about $2.1 billion.

With 546.5 million shares outstanding following the offering, the company has been granted a $13.1 billion valuation at the offer price, or $11.0 billion for its operations.

Now, let's look at the actual financial numbers. The company generated $1.10 billion in sales in 2017 and reported very steep gross margins of 81% with heavy sales and marketing expenses resulting in an operating loss of $147 million. Revenues rose 56% to $1.71 billion in 2018 as operating losses rose to $223 million, up in absolute terms, but rather flattish in relative terms.

Revenue growth slowed down dramatically in 2019 with sales up 10% to $1.90 billion as operating losses narrowed a bit to $144 million, yet gross margins are a bit under pressure. So far this year the company has seen 32% revenue growth to $1.75 billion, yet operating losses for the first nine months of the year five-folded to $120 million.

If we look at the developments so far this year the impact of COVID-19 is very observable. First-quarter sales fell 2% year over year with disruptions in China being apparent in the first quarter upon the outbreak of COVID-19, initially in China of course. Second-quarter sales rose 67% to $701 million, although the 33% growth rate for the third quarter was slower, with revenues coming in at $606 million. The composition of revenues grew heavily towards logistics, which actually hurt the gross margins of the business, but provides more integrated services to customers.

Pegging revenues at around $2.5 billion, the valuation looks rather modest at 4.4 times sales for the operating business, that is at the offer price. Reality is that the company continues to lose money yet momentum does not feel that strong.

Some Thoughts

In many ways, this is somewhat of a failed offering with shares down to $20 on their first day of trading, before now settling a few pennies short of the offering price at $24. While a great deal of theoretical debate has been ongoing on the proper IPO (pricing) process, it typically is expected that shares rise coming out of the gate, certainly technology related companies as this most certainly did not apply to WISH. While typically I am attracted to such situations of "discount," I have real reservations relating to the underlying investment itself.

For starters is a rather dramatic revenue slowdown in 2019 vs. 2018, and while this year has been good, the impact of the pandemic is clearly seen. Despite the formidable revenue base and rapid growth in recent years, operating earnings are not yet really in sight.

My real problem with the company is that it seems highly promotional, spending tons of money on marketing in various online outlets, including the big social media plays, as the customer base does not strike me as very loyal.

Furthermore, the control on the quality of merchants, very long shipping times from China, as well as concerns on safety and reliability of products (not being directly in control by the company) create real concerns. On the other hand, revenue multiples look modest and the company has a formidable cash position to fund current losses (and some more). Given the nature of the industry, litigation and US-China trade relationships, these pose some additional and other risks as well.

Hence, I fail to see the uniqueness or real quality of the platform, and the long-term power of the business model, which is the reason why I believe the company trades at relatively very modest sales multiples given the wider industry in which it trades, and that the company continues to burn money of course.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.