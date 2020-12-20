An insider added nearly $1.5M to his large stake in September. A full investment analysis is provided in the paragraphs below.

With a sNDA for bipolar indications expected to be submitted in 1Q21 and plenty of blue sky for collaborations, Intra-Cellular merited an update.

Of all the words of mice and men, the saddest are, "It might have been." - Kurt Vonnegut

When I last looked at Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) 15 months ago, the biopharma with a focus on neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders was awaiting a September 2019 PDUFA date for its then candidate lumateperone in the treatment of schizophrenia and was trading at ~$12.50 a share. Its lead asset was also being evaluated in three Phase 3 studies for Bipolar I and Bipolar II disorders. Since then, lumateperone has been approved for schizophrenia (three months after its initial PDUFA date in December 2019) and has produced statistically significant outcomes in two of three bipolar disorder trials. Intra-Cellular has also conducted two secondary offerings. These developments have more than doubled its stock price and the shares now sport an approximate $2.3 billion market capitalization.

Approval

As a reminder, lumateperone is a once-daily, oral therapy combo of a serotonin 5-HT2A receptor antagonist, a dopamine receptor phosphoprotein modulator, a glutamatergic modulator, and a serotonin reuptake inhibitor that works in areas of the brain that mediate the efficacy of antipsychotic drugs. On December 23, 2019, lumateperone was approved for the treatment of schizophrenia and has since been branded CAPLYTA. This came as a mild surprise to many investors as it had failed to achieve statistically significant separation from placebo in its second Phase 3 study after doing so in two prior trials - a Phase 2 study and its first Phase 3 trial.

Source: Company Presentation

Schizophrenia affects ~2.4 million Americans in any given year with the domestic antipsychotic drug market estimated at $10 billion. The trouble with the current crop of meds lies in the significant number of side effects (e.g. extrapyramidal symptoms, weight gain, dyslipidemia, and other metabolic abnormalities) that lead to discontinuation. In a 2005 study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, 74% of patients had terminated their medication at 18 months due to side effects or lack of efficacy. The excitement surrounding CAPLYTA is in its relative lack of adverse events vis a vis the competition, which should compel greater compliance. It should be noted that CAPLYTA does come with a boxed warning for elderly patients with dementia-related psychosis.

Source: Company Presentation

The company has hired a sales force 240 strong to promote CAPLYTA and has already achieved >95% formulary coverage under Medicare Part D and state Medicaid plans, the major payers for schizophrenia. It expects to fully establish market access formulary status across all payer channels by YE20. In 3Q20, CAPLYTA generated sales of $7.4 million, up ~280% from 2Q20, a solid performance considering its launch in the middle of a pandemic. Intra-Cellular holds the worldwide rights to lumateperone from Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) pursuant to a licensing agreement, under which it is pays Bristol 5-9% royalties on worldwide sales.

Bipolar Trials

Source: Company Presentation

In addition to schizophrenia, the company has readout three of four Phase 3 studies assessing lumateperone in the treatment of bipolar disorders - which afflict 2.8% of the American populace - two as a monotherapy and one as an adjunct therapy to lithium or valproate. In the adjunct trial (Study 402) readout in September 2020, lumateperone 42 mg achieved its primary endpoint, improving depression symptoms as measured by change from baseline versus placebo on the Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS), total score (p=0.0206; effect size=0.27). It also met its key secondary efficacy endpoint, the Clinical Global Impression Scale for Bipolar for Severity of Illness (CGI-BP-S) Depression Score (p=0.0082; effect size=0.31). It should be noted that the smaller dosage (28 mg) did not achieve its primary endpoint, although it trended toward dose-related improvement.

The two monotherapy studies (Study 401 and Study 404), which were both readout in July 2019, produced somewhat divergent results for lumateperone 42 mg. In Study 404, conducted globally, it achieved its primary endpoint for improvement in depression as measured from baseline versus placebo on the MADRS total score (p<0.001; effect size=0.56), as well as its key secondary endpoint of CGI-BP-S Total Score (p<0.001; effect size=0.46). In the American trial Study 401, lumateperone failed to separate from placebo, owing to a high placebo effect. Putting that effect into perspective, in Study 404, the least squares (LS) mean reduction from baseline for lumateperone 42 mg was 16.7 points versus 12.1 for placebo. In Study 401, the LS mean reduction from baseline for lumateperone 42 mg was a more impressive 20.7 points; however, patients on placebo improved by 19.7 points.

In all three trials, lumateperone demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile.

A fourth trial (Study 403) evaluating Intra-Cellular's asset as a monotherapy in the treatment of patients with either major depressive disorder (MDD) or bipolar disorder who present clinically with mixed features was initiated in 1Q20 with a top-line readout expected in 2H21. The primary endpoint of Study 403 will be change from baseline on the MADRS total score versus placebo at week 6. In a post-hoc analysis of Study 404, a subgroup of patients with bipolar depression with mixed features taking lumateperone 42 mg demonstrated statistically significant improvement from baseline on the MADRS total score versus placebo (p=0.003).

On the basis of Studies 402 and 404, Intra-Cellular is on track to submit an sNDA for lumateperone in the treatment of patients with Bipolar I or II disorder treated as a monotherapy or as adjunctive therapy to lithium or valproate in 1Q21. If approved, it would cover the broadest range of patients in the space, whose global market is valued at ~$6 billion.

Intra-Cellular also anticipates initiating a clinical trial for lumateperone as an adjunctive therapy to antidepressants in the treatment of MDD.

Finally, the company is planning to test a long-acting injectable version of lumateperone.

Future plans for this asset may include indications in agitation, aggression, and sleep disturbances for a variety of CNS diseases and disorders.

Other Assets

ITI-214. The company has also developed a portfolio of compounds that inhibit the PDE1 enzyme, which is prevalent in inflammatory and CNS disorders, as well as cardiovascular diseases. Its lead candidate, ITI-214, has been evaluated in a Phase 1/2 trial in which it demonstrated improvements in motor symptoms and dyskinesias in mild-to-moderate Parkinson's disease patients. It has also been assessed in a Phase 1/2 study in which it improved cardiac output by increasing heart contractility and decreasing vascular resistance without the development of arrhythmias that plague other inodilators. The company intends to give this area greater focus near the end of 2020.

ITI-333. Intra-Cellular is also in the preclinical developing of an oral modulator of opioid and serotonin receptors (ITI-333) for the treatment of substance use disorders, pain and psychiatric comorbidities including depression and anxiety. It is expected to enter the clinic by YE20.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary

Twice in 2020 Intra-Cellular leveraged the significant upticks in its share price on the back of positive news - lumateperone approval and statistically significant clinical trial results - to raise capital via secondary offerings. In January, the company solicited net proceeds of $277.0 million at $29.50 a share, while in September it raised net proceeds of $357.8 million at $30 per share - collectively diluting shareholders by ~45% and accounting for most of the move off its 52-week high of $43.56 set in December 2019. Owing to these fund raisers, Intra-Cellular held $723.3 million in cash and equivalents and no debt as of September 30, 2020. Spending should increase to ~$300-$350 million annually to support the commercialization of CAPLYTA and additional clinical trials, meaning Intra-Cellular has a cash runway into 2H22, not counting revenue generated by CAPLYTA or commercial collaborations.

Since November 11th, both Canaccord Genuity ($80 price target) and RBC Capital ($36 price target) have reiterated Buy ratings on ITCI while Goldman Sachs ($38 price target) and Merrill Lynch ($40 price target) have initiated new Buy ratings on the stock.

Board member Christopher Alafi adding 70,500 shares to his 5.8 million share position in mid-September. It should be noted that several officers of the company sold just over $7 million worth of their shares in the September to November time frame.

Verdict

Shares of ITCI will be leveraged to the penetration of the schizophrenia market by CAPLYTA with the next meaningful pre-commercial catalyst being the acceptance of the lumateperone sNDA filing for the bipolar indications in 1Q21. Its approval for schizophrenia despite not separating from placebo in one of its trials bodes well for lumateperone's bipolar sNDA. Intra-Cellular has a significant war chest, many indications to pursue with lumateperone, and unlimited opportunities for commercial collaborations outside the U.S., making it a potential takeout candidate. There are other potential schizophrenia meds in the clinic (e.g. Acadia Pharmaceuticals' (ACAD) pimavanserin and Karuna Therapeutics' (KRTX) KarXT), but with a clear head start, if lumateperone can compel more compliance, it could be a blockbuster therapy over multiple indications. Short of a buyout - which is always a possibility - Intra-Cellular should grind higher and I think the stock is worthy of a "watch item" position, especially on the next pullback in the market. That said, I like it more as a solid buy write or covered call candidate. Option premiums are solid and pretty liquid. This strategy could provide a good potential return even if the stock does little in coming months while offering solid downside risk mitigation. I would look at either the May or August $30 call strikes to implement this simple option strategy on ITCI.

There was a long hard time when I kept far from me the remembrance of what I had thrown away when I was quite ignorant of its worth."― Charles Dickens, Great Expectations

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACAD, ITCI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.