Not a strong opportunity right now, but keep CIDM stock on your radar if it sinks further from here.

Another round of the "Robinhood effect" could mean a repeat of the speculative spikes seen in this stock earlier this year.

Controlled company and dilution risks could also limit additional upside from today's prices.

However, today's share price more than reflects the potential value of this fast-growing business.

While an "also ran" in the streaming space, Cinedigm has the potential to scale up in the coming years.

Despite its focus on the future of entertainment (streaming), Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) stock has not been a great, long-term performer.

Sure, shares have seen sporadic pops (especially during the height of Covid-19 lockdowns back in June). But, while it's been a profitable trade for speculators, is this a name for long-term investors to consider?

On one hand, the company has quietly built up a network of widely available OTT, or over-the-top, channels. As "cut the cord" continues, and streaming platforms become the norm, you can't deny Cinedigm is in the wrong business.

On the other hand, with big media and big tech dominating the space, is there room out there for this company's portfolio of "also ran"? Only time will tell.

In short, the story here remains a work in progress. But investors don't need this to become a blockbuster business, if the price is right.

And is the price right? That's the issue. Today's valuation prices in potential growth as an uncertainty. In short, this is hardly a value play.

Coupled with controlled company and dilution risks, and it may be best to sit out on this streaming play for now.

Cinedigm: A Streaming "Also Ran" With Big Potential

This may be a streaming play. But it's less like streaming aggregators such as Tubi, and more like library-rich independent studios from prior decades like Anchor Bay Entertainment. In fact, CEO Chris McGurk used to run Anchor Bay.

But, instead of rolling-up content libraries and monetizing via DVD sales, Cinedigm is looking to streaming ad revenue to monetize its titles.

The company consists of three units. Firstly, Distribution. This segment distributes independent films across all platforms (theatrical, physical home entertainment, streaming).

Secondly, Networks. Networks consist of niche ad-supported and on-demand streaming channels. As of now, the company has 26 channels either launched or set to be launched. Cinedigm continues to beef up its content library to supply these channels with programming.

A recent deal was the company's purchase of The Film Detective library. Cinedigm is confident it can make the deal highly accretive, thanks to increased distribution of the titles.

Thirdly, the company's legacy Digital Cinema unit. This segment owns digital projectors used in movie theaters. Other film distributors pay the company a "virtual print fee," or VPF, for usage.

Covid-19 has accelerated this unit's decline. But, given this segment was set to be phased out long before the pandemic made headlines.

So, as it exits a legacy media business and moves ahead in a new one, how's Cinedigm doing?

Unfortunately, Covid-19 tailwinds for streaming failed to counter the sudden shutdown of movie theaters.

Total revenue in the quarter ending Sept 30 was down around 30% from the prior year's quarter ($7.18m vs. $10.24m). In the six months ending Sept 30, sales were down ~34% YoY ($13.2m vs. $20m).

Segment-wise, slight gains in its OTT (streaming) unit were no match for the continued shutdown of cinemas. Streaming sales were up just 17% YoY versus an ~82% decline for the cinema equipment unit and a ~16.8% decline in its base distribution unit.

But, given it's being phased out, don't focus too much on the cinema projection numbers. Long term, this remains a play on the rise of OTT entertainment.

With this in mind, are shares worth a look today? Given potential upside for streaming is largely factored in, not so much.

Current CIDM Stock Valuation Prices In Potential

Cinedigm's status as an "also ran" streaming play isn't an immediate deal breaker. At the right price.

The issue? The price isn't right. That is to say, shares currently factor in the potential long-term value of its streaming unit.

Cinedigm's networks business isn't a large business just yet. But per statements made by the company's C-suite on the last earnings conference call, things are fast scaling up.

As the networks unit expands to over 30 channels, management projects sales of up to $60m/year for the unit within the next three years.

If this happens, what could be the unit's potential value down the road? Let's look at some comps.

Publicly-traded peer Chicken Soup for The Soul (CSSE) sports an EV/Sales ratio of 3.9x. In 2018, AMC Networks (AMCX) bought the rest of RLJ Entertainment it didn't own, with an enterprise value of $274m for the transaction. Based on RLJ's sales at the time ($86.3m), AMC paid ~3.2x sales.

In 2019, Viacom (VIAC) paid $340 million, or around 2.3x sales, for streaming aggregator Pluto TV.

With these comps in mind, the streaming segment (if it pulls off its aggressive growth in the next three years) could eventually be worth 3x $60m, or $180m.

The issue? Cinedigm already has a market cap of $102m and an enterprise value of $118.5m. Granted, that implies shares have room to run in the coming years.

But factoring in the uncertainty of the streaming revenue hitting $60m/year within three years, coupled with its controlled company and dilution risks (more below), upside potential may be limited.

What About The Projection Systems?

Some may be curious whether the cinema projection unit has any residual value.

Based on prior-year transactions, the company sold its projector systems for an average price of ~$11,585. But in the time of Covid, can the company get anything for its remaining systems?

The silver lining is that much of the projectors' value has already been depreciated. Consider proceeds from system sales as gravy.

How many systems does Cinedigm own? As of January 2019, the company had 3,480 systems remaining. After the sale of 84 systems the following month, that number came down to 3,396.

Even at a fire sale prices ($5,000/system and below), the company could yield up to $17m in proceeds. Plenty of dry powder to fuel streaming growth.

Controlled Company, Dilution Risks

Bison Capital, run by Chinese entrepreneur Peixin Xu, holds majority ownership (per the last proxy statement). And in recent months, Bison has increased its interest by swapping convertible debt for equity.

Cinedigm spins this partnership as giving it a leg up with regards to expansion into China. But with its plate full scaling up its U.S. streaming operations, the company could be spreading itself too thin.

So far, the China expansion has produced near-term losses. Namely, due to the company's equity investment in Hong Kong-listed entertainment company Starrise. Starrise is Cinedigm's feature film distribution partner in China.

Per the last quarterly report, its interest was worth $7.3m based on the Starrise's closing price on Nov 13. As Starrise's share price has since slipped from 0.16 HKD to 0.14 HKD, this stake is now worth ~$6.4m.

Considering it bought into Starrise at much higher prices, Cinedigm has taken a bath on this investment. Similar transactions could happen in the future, which could further impact the value of CIDM stock.

Another major risk is shareholder dilution. Dilution has been part and parcel to the Cinedigm story.

As Seeking Alpha's Bashar Issa wrote back in August, share count increased nearly six-fold in the five years preceding publication of his article.

With Cinedigm converting more of its debt into equity, share count has again increased, from 111.9m in August to around 133m today.

But, while these factors could impact upside, another one could fuel future spikes. Why? Given its low share price, but major market listing, even a small bit of positive news could produce future outsized moves.

"Robinhood Effect" Could Mean Future Speculative Spikes

Driven largely by the pandemic, retail investors (especially on trading apps like Robinhood) have been "playing the stock market" like its 1999 so far this year.

This has played out in the parabolic moves seen in hot sectors like tech and EVs. But small- and micro-cap stocks with major market listings have seen similar wacky moves.

For example, back in June, shares briefly went parabolic, before retreating to prior price levels:

While what's been coined the "Robinhood effect" has cooled, as full-on lockdowns have dissipated, we could see similar outsized moves in CIDM stock.

However, with the aforementioned dilution, this may be less of a factor going forward. A reverse stock split could minimize future surges as well.

Management said in October a reverse split isn't happening anytime soon. But, if shares remain under $1/share, one may be necessary in order to maintain the NASDAQ listing.

But, until a reverse split happens, consider this to be a possibility.

With Upside Largely Priced In, Hold off on Cinedigm Stock

While it received some investor attention earlier this year, as lockdowns drove many to invest in "stay at home" plays, the "story" behind this stock remains a work in progress.

Yet, while the streaming unit is scaling up, most of its potential upside is already reflected in its stock price. If the dilution trend continues, expect the potential for additional gains to continue trickling down.

Sure, if shares sell off from here, it may be worthwhile for those buying it as an investment, not as a quick trade. But, while the "Robinhood effect" has been less of a factor in markets since the summer, a repeat in the near-future remains a possibility.

Bottom Line: Hold off on CIDM stock for now.

