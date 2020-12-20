Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) announced that the one rig and completion crew operating would be busy on the new Howard County properties. This should come as no surprise as the Howard County acreage has a much greater percentage of oil than does the company leases. Therefore this acreage is likely to be profitable at far lower prices than the company acreage.

Source: Laredo Petroleum Third-Quarter November 2020 Investor Earnings Presentation

This prime acreage is already significantly large enough to influence earnings. Investors may be concerned that the acreage would only have a few years of locations. However, current conditions are allowing the company to add to the acreage. Some of the purchases also have existing production that helps to finance the purchases. The total acreage in Howard County now exceeds 11,000 acres. Ideally the company probably wants 40,000 to 50,000 as a minimum significant size.

Mr. Market would like the company to have that acreage "yesterday" and therefore the market ignores the current progress. But as long as management remains patient, the deals appear to be coming every few months at attractive pricing. Some of the acreage in the neighboring Permian Basin went for as much as $3 million per location or $50,000 per acre during the boom times. Now, thanks to coronavirus demand destruction, some very good acreage is now selling for a fraction of that value even when some potential "performance payments" or contingency payments are considered.

Yet when market conditions cyclically improve, this acreage could be worth far more than the current purchase price. In the meantime, the high oil ratio allows the company to raise the percentage of oil produced corporate wide and drill wells in an area that is likely to be profitable in the current environment.

Financial Strategy

Management is hoping to keep operating costs the same as on the neighboring company-owned acreage that produces far higher amounts of natural gas and natural gas liquids. That strategy would allow the higher oil margins to head straight to the bottom line with only a few additional deductions (like higher royalty costs and higher transportation fees). This company could literally be printing money in the coming recovery compared to the cash flow before the recovery.

Source: Laredo Petroleum Third-Quarter 2020 10-Q.

Lease operating costs per BOE are falling into the range normally only seen with dry gas operators. Now if those Howard County wells can be operated with that low operating costs shown above while producing at least 70% oil, then those wells will have a fast payback even in the current operating environment.

Laredo Petroleum always had a similar strategy. But management was too complacent with the current acreage. Admittedly oil production in the 20% range was "good enough" with the current well costs shown above. But it took a major uproar of some large shareholders to get management moving for the best returns for money spent. That led to a management turnover and a new focus on better acreage available.

So now the company has acquired some western acreage that has a greater oil percentage of production along with the Howard County acreage.

Source: Laredo Petroleum Third-Quarter November 2020 Investor Earnings Presentation

Now management has used the current downturn to acquire roughly 15,000 acres of more profitable acreage than the company currently possess. That acreage provides a few years of greater profitability. Mr. Market may not be impressed with that current acreage. But any amount of greater oil production percentages will allow for a faster recovery.

The company has also announced some new board members with "deal" experience. Combined with the statements about transforming the company's lease holdings, the board appointments appear to announce the beginning of a cohesive strategy to increase both cash flow and profitability while the current buyer's market lasts.

The current buyer's market is expected to last for a while. That should allow for some more deals to significantly enhance company profitability for more years to come. The cost for this strategy change is extremely favorable when compared to the boom times not that long ago.

Source: Laredo Petroleum Third-Quarter November 2020 Investor Earnings Presentation

There are enough locations on the newly acquired properties to give the company time to continue the technology advances that keep lowering industry costs. As shown above, the new properties allow for the company to begin growing cash flow and profits even under current conditions. The existing production acts as an ATM to finance growth in the more desirable areas. In the meantime, the company will report increasing percentages of liquids production to surprise the market with more robust cash flow than expected.

Source: Laredo Petroleum Third-Quarter November 2020 Investor Earnings Presentation

It is extremely important that management has the cash available to purchase more acreage at bargain prices. This management is keenly aware of conventional lending guidelines. Several competitors have a disastrous second quarter that has required a covenant negotiation. That usually means those competitors pay a fee and a higher interest rate until conditions improve.

This management was conservative enough to keep the ratios in line with the covenant agreements even when that outlier second quarter was considered. That puts this management in a very unusual position to be able to take full advantage of this buyer's market.

It is even more important that some of the recent acreage positions have established production to help finance the new purchases. At least some potential acquisitions will head towards leverage neutral propositions.

Conclusion

The new management has materially altered the focus of the company regarding the future strategy.

Previously this company management was experiment happy regarding the optimization of wells. The tunnel focus on engineering achievements prevented management from realizing the bargains beginning to be available around them.

Furthermore, this is the second time in 20 years that the economy has been nearly "brought to its knees". This second event will change how many industries plan financially going forward. The lending markets will be more conservative than they have been in the past as a result of this second "black swan" event.

That meant that it was time for a hard-driving, "no holds barred" management style. This new management is off to a very good start even if another decent bargain never appears. This management has enough new more profitable acreage to enable this company to lead the recovery. Chances are excellent that the current buyer's market will continue long enough for management to acquire more of the very profitable acreage.

The result is that this will be a very different company going forward when compared to the Laredo Petroleum of the past. But that difference appears to mean a much more profitable company in the future than the market was prepared for. As that profitability shows itself, this stock will be revalued to the appreciation of current shareholders.

I analyze oil and gas companies like Laredo Petroleum and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies - the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LPI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.