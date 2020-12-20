GAN is young and has miles to go. I am bullish on the stock as a long-term investment.

Its new acquisition, Coolbet, and its plans to expand into new markets like Europe and South America, look promising.

GAN Limited is expected to report losses and negative operating cash flows because its administrative expenses are expected to be high until Q1 2021.

High stakes, low stakes, poor or rich - people will find a way to gamble. - Molly Bloom

B2B gaming SaaS provider GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) has a great future so long it plays its cards right. That's because most gamers lose, some gain, but the house - and the gaming content provider - always win.

Aside from COVID-19's boost to online gaming companies' revenues, new markets have started opening up, providing more opportunities to companies to expand into new geographies. For example, Canada is on the verge of legalizing its single-event sports betting market.

Image Source: My Tweet based on an update in The Lead-Lag Report on gaming companies' prospects

GAN recently acquired Coolbet (Vincent Group) and announced a follow-on public offering of 6.2 million shares at $15.50 per share to finance the deal. GAN will now bring Coolbet's online sports gaming capability to the U.S. as a managed B2B sports solution. I believe that the acquisition will help GAN score big in the long run.

GAN is currently quoting at $17.79 and its downside seems limited because investors do have an appetite for its shares at $15.50. The bigger question that haunts investors is about its upside potential. So, I analyzed the numbers and created a strategy for betting on GAN.

Profitability

Image Source: GAN's Income Statement Comparison

GAN's revenues spiked by 87% year over year to $10.3 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The revenues were up 24% quarter over quarter, an encouraging sign. The spike in revenues is estimated to continue with the addition of Coolbet, and with newer opportunities opening up.

Administrative expenses zoomed to $10.4 million (total SG&A expenses = $13.3 million) in the same quarter because the company had to pay advisory fees for converting its accounts to GAAP standards, and other project-related expenses. GAN's management team estimates that its administrative expenses will remain elevated until Q1 2021, and that its numbers in Q4 2020 and Q1 2021 will look more or less similar to Q3 2020 numbers.

I estimate that Q2 2021 will be the inflection point for the stock. Its TTM gross profit ratio is a whopping 71.54%, which can easily translate into a positive net income once revenues rise and expenses are controlled after Q1 2021.

New Markets

Image Source: GAN's Q3 2020 Earnings Transcript

GAN seems like an exciting story because it has just gotten started and is already talking about expansion into newer geographies. It is already targeting B2C betting providers in Europe with its turnkey solutions, including Coolbet's sports betting products and its SaaS platform. Also, Canada is about to legalize single-event sports betting (check my tweet above), and though the company hasn't mentioned anything about Canada in its Q2 earnings call, there are chances it may consider setting up an online shop in that country.

GAN is also eyeing the lucrative South American market.

I believe the company's prospects are very exciting, and it will grow at a fast clip once it crosses its inflection point in mid-2021.

Summing Up

As GAN is a young company in the throes of establishing itself and growing by acquiring other companies and expanding, I decided not to get into the cash flows or its valuations. No investor out here is a dummy, and it's a no-brainer that the company's current valuations are rich and that it will continue to report negative operating cash flows until Q1 2021.

The company has $57.5 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2020, and is raising new money for its Coolbet acquisition. I would say that GAN has enough dry powder to take advantage of any incoming opportunities.

I am bullish on GAN as a medium- to long-term investment because the company owns exciting B2B online gaming platforms and products, is expanding into newer markets, has enough cash to take advantage of any opportunities, and faces limited downside risks.

*Like this article? Don't forget to click the Follow button above!

Anticipate Crashes, Corrections, and Bear Markets Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it’s too late. That’s why it’s important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future. My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most. Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.