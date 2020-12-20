We are recommending that investors should take a careful look at CNQ for growth and income ahead of earnings.

We think there is more to come for this Canadian super-star given the substantially higher WTI prices now.

Introduction

Recently we have been looking North of the U.S.-Canadian border for opportunities as energy stocks have reflated rapidly down South. This is not to say that Canadian names haven't seen some appreciation as the market has turned toward energy in the last month and a half. We discussed another Canadian top performer back in October, Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU), and it has done well since, rising from ~$12 to $17 per share.

As we see in this subject of this article, Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) has rebounded 35% from the late October lows, when everything energy was going down the drain...remember? It seems so long ago, and it was just six short weeks!

The downside to looking for value at present is the realization of how much money has slipped through our fingers while we were looking primarily at U.S. shale players. Which incidentally have done really well, and you can't be everywhere at once, but we really wish we could wind the clock back on CNQ.

So the point of this article, and the question that remains for us naturally, should we buy in at present levels to continue the ride higher? Or wait for a pull back? Those are the choices we have at present.

Worth mentioning at the outset is the dividend yield and payout for CNQ. Five percent is well above the yield available in equivalent U.S. energy producers. One of the top companies in the U.S. is Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), and comparably sized to CNQ, it sports a nice dividend of $2.20 a share, but a yield of only 2.2% given its current $114 share price. 5.39% is better than 2.2% and all you have to do is look beyond our borders to claim it.

Note: Canada taxes dividends so you may have to take a few extra steps in your U.S. return to claim it back. Consult your tax advisor for more information!

The thesis for Canadian Natural Resources

CNQ as we will refer to it for brevity's sake in the article is a well-diversified energy producer. It produces liquids from the thermally stimulated bituminous rich oil sands and the mined sands in the Fort McMurray area. It has exposure in the gas rich Montney play in Western Canada, and some international exposure in the North Sea, West Africa, and South Africa.

Underpinning this asset base is long-life low-decline production. 79% of the company's total liquids production in Q3/20 was liquids. And the majority of which was zero-decline high-value Syncrude production from the company's oil sands mining. Another source of the company's long-life low-decline production comes from its top-tier thermal in-situ oil sands operations and the company's Pelican Lake heavy crude oil assets. These traits, long-life low-decline, low reserves replacement cost, and effective and efficient operations, makes it a cash machine. As you will see in Q-3 it resulted in substantial and sustainable adjusted funds flow.

Earlier this year in a cash and debt assumption offer, CNQ bought out Painted Pony Energy. This bolstered its gas assets in the North East, further diversifying the company's asset base.

It has low costs of production across its asset base and has generated free cash in excess of capex and dividend support for Q-3. Its diversification and its asset base insulate the company from adverse moves by one commodity and help to deliver predictable results. With its strong balance sheet, diversified asset base and attractive dividend, a case can be made that CNQ deserves a spot in every energy investor's portfolio.

Worth noting as well exports of Mexican Maya heavy crude to the U.S. are forecast to decline by 70% over the next several years. This is a perfect setup for Canadian WCS to acquire a new market for blending stock. Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs have turned bullish on Canadian heavy oil names for this very reason.

Q-3 financial results

CNQ generated quarterly adjusted funds flow of $1,740 million in Q3/20, a big jump over Q2/20 levels, driven by the company's efficient operations and higher commodity prices in the quarter. This yielded approximately $467 million in free cash flow, after net capital expenditures and dividend payments in Q3/20, reflecting the strength of the company's operations plan and its high-quality long-life low-decline asset base. No stones to throw here.

CNQ reduced net debt in Q3/20 from Q2/20 levels by approximately $1.1 billion. The company has $4.2 bn liquidity available at September 30, 2020, including committed and undrawn credit facilities, cash balances of $131 mm, and short-term investments. Using cash from operations CNQ repaid $1.0 billion in medium term notes that matured in August 2020. Note that's "repaid" as opposed to "rescheduled."

CNQ has approximately $5.5 billion of availability under its United States (US$1.9 billion) and Canadian (C$3.0 billion) base shelf prospectuses through August 2021. This gives the company a lot of flexibility to raise cash in the interim in offering these securities for sale from time to time.

In Q3/20, the Company achieved quarterly production volumes of 1,111,286 BOE/d, including liquids production of 884,342 bbl/d. This was lower from the same quarter in 2019 as expected by 5% and 4%. Liquids production levels like these put CNQ in the same category as many of the top-tier shale players in terms of production volumes. Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) comes to mind. As does ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). One significant difference being shale drillers must stay on the drilling express train, or see their production affected mightily.

Note: $ amounts are in CAD.

Details from key areas

Thermal in-situ assets achieved record daily production levels in Q3/20, averaging 287,978 bbl/d, an increase of 40% and 35% over Q3/19 and Q2/20 levels respectively. These record daily production levels in Q3/20 were a result of the company managing the in-situ assets to ramp production at the time when planned maintenance and turnaround activities in the company's oil sands mining and upgrading segment were reducing production there. This asset achieved low operating costs in Q3/20, averaging $7.85/bbl (US$5.89/bbl), a decrease of 20% and 23% from Q3/19 and Q2/20 levels respectively. The decrease in unit operating costs was primarily due to higher production volumes and continued focus on running a smooth operation.

CNQ

As previously noted, a strategic advantage of Canadian Natural is its flexible portfolio of assets. One key aspect of this flexibility is it allows the company to allocate capital to its highest return projects, maximizing value for the shareholders. As a result of improved natural gas prices, Canadian Natural has strategically reallocated a portion of its capital program to its high-value, liquids-rich natural gas assets at Septimus, which was part of the Painted Pony deal.

CNQ is one of the largest natural gas producers in Canada. CNQ's natural gas production, targeted at over 1.6 Bcf/d in Q4/20, and associated natural gas liquids are forecast to generate approximately $1.2 billion in annualized operating cash flow at current strip pricing.

CNQ

Oil sands mining and upgrading assets averaged 350,633 bbl/d of Syncrude Oil-SCO production in Q3/20 This was down by 19% and 24% from Q3/19 and Q2/20 levels respectively. The cause being primarily due to planned maintenance and turnaround activities at both AOSP and Horizon. In Q3/20, operating costs averaged $23.81/bbl (US$17.88/bbl) of SCO, an increase of 19% and 34% from Q3/19 and Q2/20 levels respectively. The increase in operating costs in Q3/20 was driven by lower production volumes from the maintenance and turnaround activities in the quarter.

CNQ

International E&P crude oil production volumes averaged 38,757 bbl/d in Q3/20, a decrease of 20% and 12% from Q3/19 and Q2/20 levels respectively. In the North Sea, crude oil production volumes averaged 21,220 bbl/d in Q3/20, a decrease of 23% and 20% from Q3/19 and Q2/20 levels respectively. The decrease in production in Q3/20 was primarily a result of planned maintenance and turnaround activities, the end of life activities related to decommissioning the Banff and Kyle fields.

Offshore Africa crude oil production volumes averaged 17,537 bbl/d in Q3/20, a decrease of 17% from Q3/19 levels and comparable to Q2/20 levels. The decrease in production from Q3/19 levels was primarily due to natural field declines.

CNQ could see growth in the coming years in one area of South Africa. As per an announcement made on October 28, 2020, Total (TOT), the operator of the South Africa block 11B/12B has made a significant gas condensate discovery on the Luiperd prospect. This discovery succeeds the previously announced Brulpadda discovery in 2019. The Luiperd exploratory well encountered 73 meters of net gas condensate pay and is currently being tested with deliverability results targeted by year-end 2020. Canadian Natural has a 20% working interest.

Your takeaway

So here we are. There is a lot to like about this Canadian operator as we've already discussed. We know we like it and wish we had already owned it. As previously stated, the question before us is do we climb on board at present levels, thinking there is more to come? And do we reach out for that 5% plus dividend yield?

Looking at price realizations for Q-3 in the capture below, we can see significant growth from Q-2. The expectation would be for this growth to continue in Q-4, 2020. As I sit writing this article, the WTI benchmark is $49.04 or roughly 20% higher than what is shown below. Natural gas (AECO) is also significantly higher than Q-2 at $2.64 MCF.

On an EV/EBITDA basis, the company logs in at only 7.5X. When Q-4 price realizations come in, they should be substantially higher than Q-3. If EBITDA improves 10% in order to maintain that ratio, the share price would need to rise to ~$29 per share, implying an 18% upside from present prices.

There you have it. Now you must decide for yourselves if CNQ deserves a place in your portfolio.

