G-III Apparel's (NASDAQ:GIII) margin performance in FQ3 '21 may have seemed favorable at first glance, but I remain concerned about the longer-term sustainability considering results benefited from one-off markdown accrual reversals in the wholesale segment. Furthermore, the continued declines implied by FQ4 guidance point toward more headwinds ahead, as store closures, retail bankruptcies, and mall traffic weakness weigh on future results. Despite the discounted multiple relative to PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH), I think shares fairly reflect the more challenged G-III outlook.

Declines Continue Across the Top and Bottom Lines

The key debate around G-III remains if it can successfully navigate COVID-19 and evolve into a more direct-to-consumer-focused business longer term. The company's FQ3 '21 results showed little evidence of a turnaround, however, as total sales continued to decline by 26.7% Y/Y in the quarter. Bulls will point toward the sequential improvement from the 53.8% Y/Y top-line decline in FQ2 '21, but as noted in the press release, the third-quarter results did incorporate seasonal assortment benefits as consumer trends shifted toward casual, comfortable, and functional product lines (in line with G-III's recent product launch).

Gross margins did improve c. 60 bps to 36.0% for the quarter, but I would note results were helped by markdown accrual reversals in the wholesale segment. Similarly, the SG&A ratio improved c. 40bps to 21.5%, driving the operating margin higher by c. 70bps Y/Y to 13.3%. As a result, G-III beat consensus expectations with FQ3 '21 EPS of $1.29 on a fully-diluted basis, although the 34.5% Y/Y decline remains a concern.

No Sign of a Turnaround in the FQ4 '21 Guidance

While management refrained from providing fiscal 2021 guidance or additional color beyond the top-line guide for FQ4, the outlook for a 30% Y/Y decline in net sales is concerning. Considering last quarter's top-line guidance of -28% to -33% Y/Y for H2 '21 and the fact that sales in FQ3 '21 fell 27% Y/Y, this would imply G-III's FQ4 guide remains in line with its prior view. It also means G-III's top-line trends are continuing to deteriorate, in line with the weakness in November retail data. Yet, closest peer PVH guided toward a more resilient 20% Y/Y decline in the upcoming quarter, which likely signals further share loss ahead for G-III.

Wholesale Overhang Remains the Key Concern

The key contributor to the revenue declines was unsurprisingly the wholesale segment, which declined c. 27% Y/Y for the quarter to $783 million. Although the segmental gross margin improved c. 230bps to 35.5%, this was largely due to the one-off benefit from the reversal of previously anticipated markdown accruals due to reduced wholesale revenue volumes.

In the likely case that top-line declines in wholesale continue longer term, G-III's earnings power could shrink materially. According to its most recent 10-K filing, G-III is primarily exposed to department and specialty stores, along with mass merchants in the US, with the 10 largest contributing c. 72% of net sales in fiscal 2020. Of these, Macy's (NYSE:M) was the largest contributor to wholesale net revenues at c. 26%, increasing c. 150bps Y/Y.

Fiscal Year 2018 Fiscal Year 2019 Fiscal Year 2020 Macy's Contribution (Including Bloomingdale's and macys.com) 22.2% 24.8% 26.3%

Therefore, Macy's top-line declines (sales were down 22% Y/Y overall and -20% Y/Y on a comparable basis for its latest quarter), and its guidance for overall apparel remaining down Y/Y in the upcoming quarter signals more headwinds ahead for G-III. Pending a more meaningful strategic shift toward DTC (or other faster-growing) channels, the company's growth prospects appear downbeat, especially considering its rising exposure to channels in longer-term decline.

Margin Dilution Likely as Wholesale Penetration Increases

Another key disadvantage of its G-III's rising wholesale exposure is the fact that it carries lower gross margins than retail. In that sense, the continued penetration of wholesale revenues should adversely impact G-III's overall gross margin profile. While G-III is rightly rationalizing its retail division due to the high store-level fixed costs and operating losses, retail stores still allow it to charge full prices, and therefore, the wind-down of the retail revenue stream should drive margin compression in the upcoming quarters.

As outlined in its prior 10-K filings, G-III's retail channel has historically carried c. 14%pts higher gross margins than wholesale at 33% (although the spread has since narrowed due to the liquidations of Wilsons Leather and G.H. Bass stores). Assuming margins in both channels stabilize in line with prior years, this would imply a significant c. 1%pt compression in overall gross margins over the medium term. Furthermore, with G-III closing down a significant portion of its store base, most of the impact should be felt in near-term results before leveling off in the later years.

Final Take

G-III's valuation may seem cheap at c. 10x P/E, but it helps to contextualize the multiple using PVH as a comparison. Both companies rely on the same two brands (Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger), but there is a key difference - PVH retains ownership of the brands while G-III is merely a licensee. PVH has also made encouraging progress on its direct-to-consumer capabilities, while G-III has yet to sufficiently address the online threat.

Therefore, while both brands face longer-term structural headwinds, I think G-III's weaker competitive positioning could see it suffer disproportionately. GIII currently trades at c. 10x, a steep discount to PVH's 15x P/E, but this seems justified considering G-III's more challenging outlook. Pending a meaningful strategic shift on the DTC front, I believe G-III's valuation discount will persist and am remaining on the sidelines.

