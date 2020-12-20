I like the same long-term potential yet find shares reasonably valued for now, as the near term will remain very cloudy.

Pulmonx (LUNG) attracted my interest when it went public in October, not just for the business but because it has quite a prolific symbol ticker as well. Early October I looked at the prospects for the company in this article after the company had just gone public, in what can easily be regarded as a big success.

The first quarterly results are in line with the expectations at the time of the offering, yet I think that the fourth-quarter guidance is a bit underwhelming, perhaps driven by a resurgence of COVID-19 as well as cautious guiding practices. Nonetheless, I like the long-term potential which to some extent clearly is held back by COVID-19, and given this, I feel no urge to chase the shares at current levels.

The Thesis

Pulmonx is a commercial-stage medical technology which provides a minimally invasive treatment for patients which suffer from COPD, or more accurately said a form called severe emphysema. A three part solution - the Zephyr Valve, Chartis System and StratX Platform - provides treatment for these patients not willing to undergo surgical procedures.

The patient population in the US alone is estimated around the half a million mark with the global market opportunity estimated around $12 billion. Its Zephyr valve obtained pre-market approval from the FDA in the summer of 2018, with over 80,000 valves treating 20,000 patients two years after that approval rolled in. The benefits are plentiful compared to alternative and larger interventions, including more effective and less risky procedure outcomes, with reimbursement and commercial traction following swiftly.

The company sold 10 million shares in October $19 with the capital raised in the offering being twice the amount targeted initially. With 33.4 million shares outstanding, the company was valued at $635 million, or $455 million if we adjust for net cash.

Revenues for 2018 grew from $20 million in 2018 to $32.6 million last year as operating losses increased slightly in absolute terms to $17.8 million. COVID-19 had a big (negative) impact with procedures postponed, as sales were down 6% to $12.3 million in the first half of the year.

The quarterly revenue composition revealed the impact of COVID-19 very clearly as first-quarter sales still rose 50% to $8.6 million, while second-quarter sales fell to just $3.7 million. I found comfort in a statement included in the S1-filing which suggested that the number of valves in the third quarter through 11 September was equivalent to the number in the first quarter of 2020.

Based on that, I inferred quarterly revenues around $10 million, for a $40 million run rate. With the offering providing sufficient resources to finance the cash burn, I was quite compelled to the $455 million operating asset valuation. However, shares rose to $45 on their first day of trading, boosting operating asset valuation to $1.3 billion, or 33 times sales. This incredible move has reduced the relative appeal quite a bit of course.

What Now?

Since the public offering, shares have been trading in a relatively narrow range between $45 and $55 per share. Early November some positive news rolled in with the company gaining 16 million more lives coverage with HCSC, known from Blue Cross and Blue Shield issuing a positive coverage policy opinion on the solution.

On the 10th of November, the third-quarter results were reported. Revenues of $10.6 million were more or less in line with my guesstimates, up 17% on the year. Furthermore, I was positively surprised with an operating loss of $5.3 million, certainly as net cash is seen at a quarter of a billion.

Of interest is the guidance for this year, with revenues seen around $31.5-$32.0 million. This suggests quarterly revenues at the midpoint just below $9 million, actually marking small declines on a year-over-year basis, with the emergence of COVID-19 having a big impact on adopting the solution.

That being said, COVID-19 will have the potential to halt, or better said slow down, the developments for some time with (normal lung) procedures being pressured amidst lack of capacity and people shying away from hospitals. Hence, I am not really impressed with the guidance, although it is likely conservative as further coverage wins provide a great set up for 2021 and post-pandemic environment.

Nonetheless, with shares still trading around $50, I find myself reiterating the conclusion from the time of the IPO. I see no reason to chase the shares here and now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.