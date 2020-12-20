Best-in-class balance sheet supports the safety of the dividend and leaves room for future acquisitions and development.

Predictable cash flows from long leases support the 4.7%-yielding dividend and its growth.

This industrial REIT has a strong portfolio of industrial assets that are benefiting from the rise of e-commerce.

Thesis

My primary investment goal is to retire on dividend income by 2026.

Growing my total wealth is a secondary, long-term goal for me.

To achieve those goals, I look for dividend-paying stocks and equity REITs that grow their cash flows year over year and share those growing cash flows with stockholders in the form of growing dividend payments.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) has many of the characteristics I expect for an investment that will propel me towards my financial goals:

A meaningful dividend yield of 4.7%

Predictable cash flows from long-term leases

Industry tailwinds (40% of tenants handle e-commerce goods)

A rock-solid balance sheet

The Company

STAG Industrial is an industrial equity REIT that acquires, develops and leases out industrial properties in the U.S.

Current portfolio consists of 376 warehouse buildings, 70 light manufacturing properties and a small number of multi-use or office buildings.

What makes STAG's portfolio so strong is the high level of diversification.

Not only are revenues well-diversified across tenants (at 2.9% Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is the largest tenant by revenue), but also across industries, sectors and markets.

Source: STAG Industrial Investor Presentation

Growth in the future will come from:

Internal growth of 2-3% (cash same-store NOI growth target)

External growth from acquisitions ($0.8-1 billion per year invested)

Source: STAG Industrial Investor Presentation

Dividend

STAG pays a monthly dividend, which is especially attractive to retirees looking for regular income.

The dividend yields 4.7% at the time of writing.

The yearly dividend of $1.44 per share makes up 77% of estimated full year FFO for 2020.

Dividend growth has been muted in the last few years, as the payout has glided into a more conservative range. Going forward this provides the opportunity for the dividend to grow in line with FFO.

Analysts expect 4-5% yearly FFO growth in the next few years.

Using my Dividend Growth Calculator on a $10,000 investment with a 4.7% starting yield and a conservative 3% dividend growth figure, today's investors have the potential for a 9%+ yield on cost in a decade when reinvesting dividends along the way.

Of course, that's just to give a rough estimate on future income, and it eventually depends on strong continuous business performance from the company.

Source: Dividend Growth Calculator

Balance Sheet

What makes STAG a very conservative investment in my eyes is the strength of the balance sheet.

100% of the company's debt is fixed rate

Net debt/run rate adjusted EBIDTA is 4.4x

Fixed charge coverage ratio of 5.1x

Debt as a % of total capitalisation 25.3%

These are all very safe ratios for a REIT.

Valuation

STAG is not trading at deeply undervalued levels.

It's even trading at a slight premium to its historical average valuation since its IPO.

I still find it an attractive buy here at 16x blended FFO, due to rock-solid balance sheet, well-covered dividend, and the defensive nature of its cash flows.

Source: F.A.S.T Graphs

Also looking at some of the competitors in that space, such as Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE), Prologis (NYSE:PLD), Terreno (NYSE:TRNO) and Rexford (NYSE:REXR), which are all trading at 25x+ FFO multiples, STAG offers a much better value proposition.

Risks

Industrial real estate rates have compressed significantly. As property values increase, this invites increased competition and development. There is a risk of overbuilding leading to cap rates increasing and STAG's NAV suffering as a result.

Whilst lower NAV hurts the total value of STAG's portfolio of assets, it's not something that income investors should spend too much time worrying about.

Summary

STAG is a conservatively-managed REIT with strong assets, operating in a sector with strong tailwinds. The company was largely unaffected by the hardship of 2020 as it collected almost all of the rent due. Income-oriented investors get a well-covered 4.7% dividend backed by stable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation.

I rate shares a "BUY" at current valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.