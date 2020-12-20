Earnings of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will likely be slightly higher next year compared to 2020 because of lower provision expense. The credit risk EWBC is facing has considerably declined since the second quarter of this year, which will lead to lower provision charges for loan losses in the coming quarters. On the other hand, the margin will likely restrict earnings growth as yields for fixed-rate assets are likely to decrease. Overall, I'm expecting EWBC to report earnings of around $3.98 per share in 2021, up by only 1.5% from estimated earnings of $3.92 per share in 2020. EWBC's target price is quite close to its current market price; hence, I'm adopting a neutral rating on the stock.

Provisions Expense Likely to Trend Higher After Spike in COVID-19 Cases

EWBC's provision expense plunged sharply to $10 million in the third quarter from $102 million in the second quarter of 2020. The decline in provision expense was partly due to an improvement in the macroeconomic forecast at the end of the third quarter relative to the second quarter of 2020, as mentioned in the third quarter's investor presentation. Further, the proportion of total loans requiring payment deferrals declined to 3.4% by October 20, 2020, from 8.0% at the end of June 2020.

I'm expecting the provision expense to slightly increase in the coming quarters because of the recent spike in the COVID-19 cases and the resultant dip in economic activity. The country recorded more than 250,000 cases on December 18, according to data reported by the New York Times. After mostly trending downwards earlier this quarter, jobless claims are on the rise again, as shown in the chart below that incorporates data from the Department of Labor.

Moreover, the credit risk EWBC is facing is not out of the woods yet because of its exposure to some risky segments. Hotels made up 2% of total loans and 42% of total loan deferrals at the end of the last quarter, according to details given in the presentation. Further, office real estate loans made up 2.7% of total loans at the end of the last quarter. Offices are at risk from the emerging shift towards a work-from-home culture. Additionally, oil and gas made up 3% of total loans at the end of the last quarter; however, the management noted in the presentation that it intends to exit from this exposure.

Considering these factors, I'm expecting the provision expense in the coming quarters to increase from the third quarter's level, but remain far below the second quarter's level. As mentioned above, the proportion of loans requiring deferrals has more than halved from the second quarter's level, which shows that the credit quality situation is much better. As a result, I'm expecting the provision expense next year to decrease on a year-over-year basis.

Margin Contraction to Limit Earnings Growth

Net interest margin ("NIM") compression will likely offset the positive effect of the provision expense decline on EWBC's earnings next year. I'm expecting NIM to decline because of pressure on average portfolio yield from the maturity of some fixed-rate loans. As mentioned in the presentation, fixed-rate loans made up 13% of total loans at the end of the last quarter. Further, the origination of new loans at lower rates will pressurize the average portfolio yield.

On the other hand, the maturity of expensive Certificates of Deposits ("CD") will ease the pressure on NIM. According to details given in the presentation, around $1.4 billion of CDs carrying rates of 1.45% will mature in the fourth quarter of 2020, and $1.3 billion of CDs carrying rates of 1.26% will mature in the first quarter of 2021. EWBC renewed and originated CDs at a rate of around 0.43% in the third quarter, as mentioned in the presentation. Assuming that the rate of new/renewed CDs remains unchanged in the fourth quarter relative to the third quarter of 2020, the maturity will reduce total deposit cost by 3 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 2 basis points in the first quarter of 2021.

Considering the factors mentioned above, I'm expecting the NIM to decline by around 2 basis points sequentially each quarter through the end of 2021.

Loan growth will likely partially offset the impact of NIM compression on net interest income. Low interest rates will likely keep the demand for residential mortgage loans high. On the other hand, I'm expecting the demand for commercial loans to remain lackluster because life will likely not return to normal before the fall of 2021 even if the COVID-19 vaccine gets broadly distributed by the mid of next year. Further, the upcoming forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans will likely limit the total loan growth. As mentioned in the presentation, EWBC had $1.8 billion of PPP loans outstanding at the end of the last quarter. As mentioned in the third quarter's conference call, the company had already initiated the loan forgiveness process at the time of the conference call in October. Overall, I'm expecting EWBC's loans to grow by 2% next year, which is below the historical average. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

Expecting Earnings of $3.98 per Share Next Year

I'm expecting lower provision expense to drive earnings next year, while NIM contraction limits the earnings growth. Further, I'm expecting loan growth to remain low mainly due to the forgiveness of PPP loans. Overall, I'm expecting EWBC to report earnings of around $3.98 per share in 2021, slightly higher than my estimated earnings of $3.92 per share for 2020. The following table shows my estimates for income statement items.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the timing and efficacy of mass COVID-19 immunization.

Valuation Analysis Shows Limited Upside

I'm using the historical price-to-tangible book multiple ("P/TB") to value EWBC. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.31 in 2019 and the first nine months of 2020. The following chart shows the historical P/TB multiple till the date of writing of this report.

Data by YCharts

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple of 1.31 with the forecast tangible book value per share of $36.5 gives a target price of $48 for the end of next year. This price target implies a 0.5% upside from the December 18 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

EWBC is offering a forward dividend yield of 2.3%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.275 per share. There is little threat of a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of just 27.6% for 2021, which is in line with the historical trend.

The price upside and forward dividend yield combine to give a total expected return of 2.8% for next year. This expected total return is quite small; hence, I'm adopting a neutral rating on EWBC.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.